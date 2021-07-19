SVN® EXPANDS PRESENCE IN NORTH CAROLINA WITH THE ADDITION OF SVN | EFIRD COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE

Boston, MA, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announces the addition of its newest franchise office, SVN | Efird Commercial Real Estate based in Wilmington, NC. Led by Managing Director & Owner, Frank Efird Jr, the new office provides full-service commercial real estate brokerage services throughout the Wilmington, NC area.

SVN | Efird Commercial Real Estate offers its expertise in Retail, Industrial, Office, Multi-Family, Land Development, and 1031 Exchanges. Through this new strategic partnership, the entire SVN | Efird Commercial Real Estate team gains unlimited access to industry leading-edge commercial real estate tools, technology, and systems that maximize clients’ time and return.

“Our top priority is getting the most value for our clients and we believe national exposure via a top commercial real estate brand that markets to the entire brokerage community is the way to get it,” says Frank Efird Jr. “With SVN we gain expanded visibility and marketing dexterity to deliver the best value possible no matter the geography or asset class. We now not only reach a business owner across town but an investor across the globe.”

In 2021, Efird and team want to grow their commercial practice and view their partnership with SVN to be a crucial component of that growth plan. The team at SVN | Efird Commercial Real Estate looks to SVN’s unique collaborative model and state-of-the-art tools to grow and expand its franchise.

“As the SVN brand grows across the globe, we are partnering with market leaders who share our vision of a collaborative, open approach to commercial real estate,” said Kevin Maggiacomo, President & CEO of SVN, “SVN | Efird Commercial Real Estate is another strong addition to SVN and we look forward to rapidly growing the SVN presence and culture in the Wilmington market.”

Frank Efird and his team are looking forward to a long and successful relationship of growth and prosperity for SVN, SVN | Efird Commercial Real Estate, and the entire Wilmington, NC area.

About SVN:

The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN brand is comprised of over 1,600 advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchising-opportunities/.

Attachment