MIAMI BREEZE Car Care Announces Romain Grosjean as Global Brand Ambassador

MIAMI, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIAMI BREEZE Car Care Inc., a Florida-based car care company, is proud to announce Romain Grosjean as its first-ever, brand ambassador. Romain Grosjean is a former Formula One driver and now an IndyCar driver. He is synonymous with style, and his dynamic career, both on and off the race track, fully embodies the MIAMI BREEZE brand and its values.



The French/Swiss-man is a passionate supporter of Miami Breeze, and will help deliver our messaging to motorsport fans across the globe. Romain will wear Miami Breeze branding during his 2021 IndyCar racing program and will use his social media reach to promote our products and brand.

“Miami Breeze has nailed the new car smell. It’s seriously impressive and I’m proud to help spread the message!” said Romain Grosjean. “I feel a natural connection with MIAMI BREEZE. To me, MIAMI BREEZE is not just a car care product, or a new car scent. MIAMI BREEZE is the ultimate necessity of every car owner.”

“Romain is the perfect personification of MIAMI BREEZE’s vision in making our product a ‘Lifestyle,’” said Wolfgang Ruecker, co-founder and CEO of MIAMI BREEZE. “We share a belief that everyone should have access to new car scent at all times. This is the reason we created the MIAMI BREEZE range and we are delighted to welcome him to our MIAMI BREEZE family.”

Romain – recent IndyCar driver, a former Formula One pilot, trained chef, husband, father, philanthropist and a mentor – is a popular IndyCar driver and personality in Formula One. The sport’s global fans have twice voted him their favorite driver. Romain has a devoted and growing social media following of more than 3 million people across Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch and Facebook.

Romain will begin appearing on behalf of MIAMI BREEZE across media platforms starting this month.

ABOUT MIAMI BREEZE

MIAMI BREEZE is a new, US-based brand that develops, manufactures and sells advanced, high-end automotive care products. It has developed a breakthrough product that provides a long-lasting new car scent. The company’s products are formulated and made in Germany - the center of the luxury automotive world.

MIAMI BREEZE’s goal is to make sure users receive a high-quality product, which cleans and protects all parts of the vehicle, including leather, vinyl, plastic, dashboard, seats, and much more. It also gives the automobile a perfect, fresh, like-new car scent!

To learn more about MIAMI BREEZE, please visit miami-breeze.com or follow

@miamibreeze.carcare on Facebook, and @miamibreeze_carcare on Instagram.

For further information, please contact:

press@miami-breeze.net

Miami Breeze Car Care Inc.

848 Brickell Ave. PH 5

Miami, FL 33131 U.S.A

https://miami-breeze.com/

SOURCE: MIAMI BREEZE

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e22ab520-be62-4e86-8280-9ebd485eb47c