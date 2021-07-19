Dream Dinners Opens Fifth Colorado Franchise

SEATTLE, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Dinners, which created the family meal kit concept nearly 20 years ago, recently added its fifth Colorado franchise with the opening of a retail kitchen in Castle Rock, located between Denver and Colorado Springs.



Dream Dinners is the only meal kit concept solely focused on families. Customers select a month’s worth of meals from a rotating menu, then visit a local kitchen to pick up their order or prepare the kits themselves. The kits, which come in two sizes, are prepared from fresh ingredients then frozen, eliminating planning, shopping and chopping. Home delivery also is available. Cooking the meals takes as little as 30 minutes.

The opening – the first of at least three planned for this year – comes as Dream Dinners prepares to relaunch national franchising next month. Prior to COVID-19, Dream Dinners paused franchising to update its business model. “Family life is more challenging than ever, making Dream Dinners the perfect dinnertime solution for busy parents,” said co-founder and CEO Tina Kuna. “And with the working world changing so dramatically, owning a Dream Dinners franchise offers many benefits to professionals looking for new career opportunities.”

The new location is owned by Michele and Cameron Byers, who had been looking to start their own business for some time. “We’ve been Dream Dinners customers for many years, and we just love everything about it,” said Michele Byers, who traded a career in financial services to become a Dream Dinners franchisee. “As parents, we know how important it is for families to eat together,” Cameron Byers said. “That is one of the main reasons we opened a Dream Dinners – we really want to help make gathering around the family dinner table easier.”

The other Colorado Dream Dinners are in Arvada, Centennial, North Colorado Springs and Parker.

New franchised Dream Dinners locations are currently under construction in Scottsdale, Arizona and League City, Texas. They will join 69 other Dream Dinners in 22 states.

Also in August, Dream Dinners will greatly expand home delivery to areas not served by a local kitchen. Families in 30 states will be able to enjoy Dream Dinners’ favorites, such as Pub Style Chicken with Mashed Potatoes, Cod Fish N Chips with Tangy Tartar Sauce, and Mini Beef Tostado Cups.

About Dream Dinners

Founded in 2002, Dream Dinners’ mission is to make gathering around the family table a cornerstone of daily life. Dream Dinners guests choose from seasonal, rotating monthly menus, with meal kits prepared locally for pickup or delivery. They are then frozen until cooked, with most meals prepared in less than an hour. A meal kit industry pioneer and leader, Dream Dinners brings “Homemade, Made Easy” to local communities through 69 retail locations across the U.S. A limited online menu also is available for delivery to areas of Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina with more states being added in August.

