Continental Tire Canada Announces Partnership with Rocky Mountain Motorsports Racetrack

Mississauga, ON, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continental Tire Canada is thrilled to announce their latest partnership with Rocky Mountain Motorsports (RMM) racetrack as the exclusive tire sponsor. Located in Calgary, Alberta, RMM will be a premier motorsports facility, providing driving enthusiasts with a world-class experience like nothing else in Western Canada.

Continental Tire is contributing significantly toward an important safety aspect of RMM—the sponsorship will see over 14,000 Continental brand tires at the RMM circuit to form tire wall safety barriers.

“We are very excited to be the tire partner of this new and elite motorsports facility in Calgary,” said Okan Sen, Continental Tire Canada’s National Marketing Manager. “This collaboration will make it possible for more customers to meet with Continental rubber and experience its superior safety and track performance qualities as well as expand Continental’s motorsports footprint in Western Canada,” stated Sen.

The racetrack is expected to open its doors late summer 2021.

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2020, Continental generated sales of €37.7 billion and currently employs around 235,000 people in 58 countries and markets. In 2021, the company celebrates its 150th anniversary

Continental Tires has 24 production and development locations worldwide. Continental is one of the leading tire manufacturers with more than 56,000 employees and posted sales of €11.7 billion in 2019 in this business area. Continental ranks among the technology leaders in tire production and offers a broad product range for passenger cars, commercial and special vehicles, as well as two-wheelers. Through continuous investment in research & development, Continental makes a major contribution to safe, cost-effective and ecologically efficient mobility. The portfolio of the Tires business area includes services for the tire trade and fleet applications, as well as digital management systems for tires

