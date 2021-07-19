Tbilisi, Georgia, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pylon Eco Token is a DeFi Governance Token, with the benefit of Utility Token, Security Token & CryptoCurrency. It is Deflationary, also provides Staking Reward & Guarantee Portfolio backs it. It is used in plenty of our Open-source ecosystem projects in Daily life. You can own our token and participate in deciding the future of the project.



Pylon Eco Token, DeFi Governance Deflationary Project with Plenty of Ecosystems for Mass Crypto Adoption Globally

With the increase of crypto usage, which ends the country's borders and government control over our finances, we would like to offer you our token that can be used for the daily purchase of products or services worldwide.

Want to know more? Join our Facebook Group: https://fb.com/groups/pylonecosys

We have plenty of ecosystems that can bring together products and services which we are using in our daily life globally.

From Mobile Topup & Gift Cards, Travel (Hotels/Flights) booking, E-commerce, Auction, Gaming, Crypto wallet & Exchange and Payments & Cards solution. These diverse online businesses and open source ecosystems provide significant leverage to use our tokens and make a profit at the same time.

We plan to distribute 9 million tokens as referral incentives, airdrop and for marketing projects.

The company will reserve 10 million tokens as a liquidity reserve.

Want to get some airdrop tokens? Join our Telegram Group: https://t.me/pylonecosys

In the stakeholder ICO phase, we release 40 million tokens and later, we intend to distribute 10 million tokens in the Private and Pre ICO phase and 20 million to sell in exchanges. We have already completed the stakeholder and private ICO phase. It is expected to complete the Pre ICO phase soon.

Only less than 10 million tokens left before listing to exchange.

Per transaction fee, open-source community development funds, staking incentive funds and burning of tokens to be determined by voting.

25% token is released every year in linear (very less chance for pump and dump). The release starts after the first exchange listing.

For more info, join us on our website: https://pylontoken.com/invite?ref=admin



Feel a bit confused reading a long story? Here is a real quick summary.

Innovative features:

99 Million total supply which will be around 98 Million before the ICO phase is complete. DeFi Governance Token provides the benefit of Utility Token, Security Token & CryptoCurrency. Deflationary Token by Burning in every transaction. ICO Token are all Buyback Guarantee. Guarantee Portfolio backs the ICO Tokens. Cross Chain available in Binance Smart Chain (BEP20) and Ethereum (ERC20) Having the biggest ecosystem, used in daily life to bring mass crypto adoption. Handover ecosystem to the open-source developer community. Open-source Community developer fund secured from every transaction. Staking Incentive Reward fund secured from every transaction. 10% token spend on referral incentive, marketing and Airdrop from the total supply.

DeFi Governance voting to determine:

Transaction fee %.

Burning of Tokens %, from the transaction fee.

Open Source projects community development fund %, from the Transaction fee.

Staking Incentive Reward fund %, from the Transaction fee.

Selection of project to Invest, from the net-profit of Guarantee Portfolio.

Investment Amount fund to decide on a selected project to Invest in.

Stop the process of Burning tokens when they reach total supply.

Minimum balance in the wallet.

Daily/Yearly unlocking % of the token.

We want to see you onboard to decide the future of the project !!!

For more information, watch the video on our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsmdQI5sag0







Media Contact:

Pylon Fintech LLC

Ashok Gautam

pr@pylontoken.com

Tbilisi, Georgia

www.pylontoken.com



Content Disclaimer:



DISCLAIMER of Liability. IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR PR COMPANY BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OR OF THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR LEGALITY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY advertisement, sponsorship, endorsement, testimonial, opinion, or other product-related or service-related statement or review appearing in the Websites or in ANY post or article distributed via the Websites.







