Lannion, 19/07/2021 – 17h45

LUMIBIRD IN EXCLUSIVE BID TO BUY AREVA'S STAKE IN CILAS

LUMIBIRD, the European leader for laser technologies, has signed an exclusive agreement with AREVA to acquire its 37% stake in CILAS. This acquisition will strengthen LUMIBIRD's key position in Europe in the defence and civil markets.

The complementary nature of the CILAS and LUMIBIRD technology portfolios will enable them to benefit from dual (civil and military) technological synergies and constitute an offer and development capacity in laser subsystems and components that is unrivalled in Europe, with the human, technical and industrial resources to best meet the expectations of industry players.

For Marc Le Flohic, CEO and founder of LUMIBIRD, "The acquisition of AREVA's stake in CILAS is a decisive strategic step in our merger project. It reinforces our vision of a sovereign industry in the field of lasers, based on agile industrial players capable of developing their technologies for the defence and space markets, as well as for many civil markets (aeronautics, industrial, medical…). This acquisition will allow the emergence of a new player of sufficient critical size to effectively serve the interests of the major French integrators as well as those of the European States. The completion of this transaction will pave the way for the acquisition of other European tech champions that could enrich and accelerate this development model. "

The acquisition, which is subject to the usual administrative authorisations, should be finalised in the next few days.

Next date: 2021 first-half revenues on July 26, 2021 (after close of trading)

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology, ultrasound diagnostic) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 800 employees and over €126 million of consolidated revenues in 2020 and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris B Compartment. FR0000038242 – LBIRD www.lumibird.com



