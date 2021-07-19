Legendary “CryptoMother” Autographed by Vitalik Buterin Will Be Auctioned on NFT STARS Ahead of Ethereum’s Hard Fork

A legendary piece of crypto art titled "CryptoMother" - also known as the ‘Crypto Mona Lisa’ - will soon be auctioned on the NFT STARS marketplace. The iconic painting is part of a collection called "Art of Blockchain", whose owner, having rejected many lucrative offers over the years, has now decided to put this piece of history back on the market.

Sydney, Australia, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The painting embodies the values of the new era of decentralized finance and represents the mother, protecting all blocks in the network. But what makes this Crypto Mona Lisa a truly unique artwork is that it’s the only piece of art autographed by the creator of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin. The auctioning of the painting and its NFT is scheduled for 30th July.

A Masterpiece Takes Talent. Spice With Fame, Rich Backstory and Vitalik's Signature - Now You Have a True Legend!

"CryptoMother" is an icon of the crypto industry. Just like a real mother, she protects every block in the network and guides crypto enthusiasts in their decision-making. She is the high power that safeguards the passionate minds of the crypto industry and keeps an eye on the overall order and their well-being.

"CryptoMother" - Where Traditional Fine Art Meets NFT. "CryptoMother" is both a non-fungible token and oil on canvas painting (100 × 100 cm). Both manifestations of the artwork will be auctioned on the NFT STARS marketplace. The seller will cover the cost of shipping the artwork to the winning bidder.

"CryptoMother" is both a non-fungible token and oil on canvas painting (100 × 100 cm). Both manifestations of the artwork will be auctioned on the NFT STARS marketplace. The seller will cover the cost of shipping the artwork to the winning bidder.

A Well-Known Masterpiece That Has Traveled the World.

The artwork was first presented to the public at a blockchain conference in 2017 and since then, the physical painting has been exhibited at various crypto and blockchain conferences around the world - from Russia and the United Arab Emirates to multiple European countries.

Crypto Mona Lisa with Vitalik Buterin's Signature.

The Crypto Mona Lisa has gained admirers from all over the world and the most famous of them is Vatalik Buterin. The creator of the Ethereum network saw the painting at a blockchain conference and autographed it, making "CryptoMother" the only piece of art to be signed by the revered programmer.

A Painting Worth Millions.

Since its first appearance in 2017, "CryptoMother" has attracted a lot of attention from digital art collectors, all vying to get hold of this painting for their own collections. In 2018, a millionaire from the United States offered the current owner $6 million for the artwork but was declined on ideological grounds. That year and for many to follow, "CryptoMother" remained unattainable to digital art lovers. That's all changed now - Crypto Mona Lisa is finally entering the NFT market.

"CryptoMother" - the Centerpiece of the "Art of Blockchain" Collection.

"CryptoMother" is the centerpiece of the "Art of Blockchain" collection consisting of 5 NFT works of art and their original oil paintings - "CryptoMother"; "Miss Coin"; "CryptoFather"; "Ethereum"; and "Bitcoin". The "Art of Blockchain" symbolizes the merge of contemporary art with modern science and honors important milestones and figures of the blockchain industry. All 5 pieces in the collection will be auctioned on the same day - 30.07.2021. If a buyer manages to purchase "CryptoMother" together with the rest of the collection, he will become the owner of the most unique assemblage of artwork whose value, in both the traditional fine art and NFT worlds, cannot be overestimated.

Charity.

Another important fact to note is that the current owner of the "Art of Blockchain" has stated that part of the auction proceeds will be donated to a charity organization determined by the buyer.

Protecting the Network in the Midst of the London Fork - Perfect Timing for "CryptoMother"

For a long time, the owner of this artwork rejected all offers from potential buyers. They explained that the decision to keep the painting and to display it at conferences was taken because of its significance and the value it represents. The owner was placing special value on the piece and wasn’t interested in chasing money.

The Crypto Mona Lisa's release back to the market coincides with Ethereum's London Hard Fork, which is expected to be launched on 4th August 2021. The painting marks a turning point in the history of the network and celebrates the improvements and innovations to come.

Ethereum made a huge impact on the evolution of the crypto ecosystem, inspiring and empowering many developers to launch a plethora of dApps and services. "CryptoMother" appeals to the parallels between the importance of the network for the whole blockchain ecosystem and the role of the mother guarding over all crypto enthusiasts.

NFT STARS, the team organizing the auction, expects to hit several records with its "Art of Blockchain" drops. Each piece in the collection is unique in its own right, however, when properly appreciated together, the "Art of Blockchain" represents the core values and aspirations of the crypto community.

