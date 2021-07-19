Elemica Recognized as Having Best CEO for Diversity, Women

PHILADELPHIA, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica’s receipt of two Comparably Awards validates the inclusive mindset that not only drives the company’s technology and business model, but also its culture.



“We’re in the business of making powerful connections across the supply chain,” Elemica CEO David Muse commented. “But that begins with supporting diversity and inclusion from the inside out. I am so proud and humbled that our team recognizes the value we see in each and every one of them, and I am going to honor their recognition by doubling down on efforts to keep Elemica a place that represents opportunity and equality.”

The Comparably Awards are proffered each year based on employee input. A significant minimum sample of respondents is required to ensure a representative picture of the surveyed organization. During the Comparably assessment, the organization asks more than 50 questions about the respondent company, measuring nearly 20 core metrics of corporate culture.

“Comparably Awards are based solely on millions of anonymous employee sentiment ratings across multiple categories,” said Jason Nazar, CEO of Comparably. “This allows us to get an accurate picture of what it's truly like to work at tens of thousands of companies. The Best CEOs for Women and Diversity lists recognizes leaders like Elemica's David Muse for being ranked as top-notch by women and employees of color within their organizations. We hope this will inspire others to lead with transparency, equity, and inclusivity.”

