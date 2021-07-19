SecureLink’s Chip Pate Named One of Austin’s Top CFOs of 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureLink , a leader in third-party security, has announced its Chief Financial Officer Chip Pate was named one of Austin’s top CFOs of 2021 by the Austin Business Journal in the medium private business category. Going on its 13th year, the 2021 edition of the Best CFO Awards recognized the exceptional work of Austin’s chief financial officers throughout the pandemic. Pate was one of five winners selected by a panel of past Best CFO honorees.



“Chip has played an instrumental role in SecureLink’s business success over the past two years, steering our finances while leading a massive customer onboarding process,” said SecureLink CEO Patrick Tickle. “In spite of the pandemic, under Chip’s strategic vision we have grown rapidly, and with his operational leadership we anticipate this success to continue as SecureLink enters its next phase of growth.”

Since joining SecureLink as CFO in 2017, Pate has helped triple the company’s revenue. In 2020, he accelerated SecureLink’s growth trajectory by overseeing the sale of its business to Cove Hill Partners. And earlier in 2021, Pate guided SecureLink through its first acquisition of data governance company, Maize Analytics.

Pate attributes much of his success as SecureLink CFO to his engineering background and systems approach. “The mindset helps me notice the ripple effects an investment will have on the rest of the organization, allowing us to better prepare for those secondary impacts,” says Pate.

As noted by Austin Business Journal Managing Editor Will Anderson, 2020 “tested chief financial officers like never before.” The 2021 Best CFO Awards honor the extraordinary leadership of CFOs like Pate, whose execution and drive helped SecureLink become one of the few standout companies in Austin to emerge even stronger from the pandemic.

For the complete 2021 list of Austin Business Journal Best CFO Awards, please visit: https://www.bizjournals.com/austin/news/2021/07/15/austins-best-cfos-revealed-for-2021.html

About the Austin Business Journal’s Best CFO Awards

Now in its 13th year, the Austin Business Journal’s Best CFO Awards are divided into five categories, based on the size and type of nominees' businesses: public companies, small private companies (2020 revenue up to $10 million), medium-sized private companies (revenue up to $50 million), large private companies and nonprofits. Nominees must be chief financial officers or an equivalent position within the Austin area who have worked at their company for at least 12 months. The winners are determined by a panel of judges consisting of past winners and financial leaders in the community. Among other criteria, the judges look for financial guidance and leadership in the execution of the company’s business model, the ability to identify and mitigate risk, and assisting a management team in the execution and financing of a strategic innovation.

About SecureLink

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, SecureLink is the leader in third-party security, providing secure third-party remote access for both highly regulated enterprise organizations and technology vendors. SecureLink solves and secures the greatest point of risk in the third-party lifecycle for more than 30,000 organizations worldwide, providing companies across multiple industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, government, legal, and gaming, with secure remote access, identity management, access controls, audit, and compliance assurance.