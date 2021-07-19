Robinhood Markets Announces IPO Roadshow

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Robinhood Markets is announcing a public roadshow to bring Robinhood’s story to the retail investing community in advance of becoming a publicly traded company. Our live IPO Roadshow will be open to the public on Saturday, July 24 from 12-1 PM PT / 3-4 PM ET at roadshow.robinhood.com .



We launched our traditional institutional investor roadshow today, and with our event on Saturday we’re excited to democratize the roadshow process and invite everyone to take part in an activity that’s typically been reserved for institutional investors and financial insiders.

This livestream event will feature a presentation from our CEO and Co-Founder Vlad Tenev and other leaders of Robinhood, followed by a live Q&A where they’ll answer questions submitted by the public.

If you are interested in submitting a question for our leadership team, fill out this form before Friday, July 23 at 12 PM ET. If your question is selected, it will be answered live during the event. The roadshow will not be available for playback, so be sure to catch it live.

