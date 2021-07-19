Tecton Announces Line-Up for apply(meetup), the Machine Learning Data Engineering Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecton, the enterprise feature store company, today announced the line-up for apply(meetup), the first meetup in the apply() series of events that it is hosting on data engineering for applied machine learning (ML), to be held on August 11: https://www.applyconf.com .



apply(meetup) is a practitioner-focused community event for data and ML teams to discuss the practical data engineering challenges faced when building ML for the real world. Participants will share best practice development patterns, tools of choice and emerging architectures they use to successfully build and manage production ML applications. Everything is on the table from managing labeling pipelines to transforming features in real-time to serving at scale.

apply(meetup) will feature speakers from Arize AI, Drizly, Robinhood, Shopify, Stanford University, Superconductive and Tecton. The event will also feature a panel hosted by The New Stack’s Alex Williams on “Building High-Performance ML Teams”.

“We’re excited to be hosting apply(meetup),” said Mike Del Balso, co-founder and CEO of Tecton. “We organized the first apply() event in April of this year, and it was very well received by the community with more than 3,000 attendees. There’s a lot of hunger for knowledge in the emerging world of data engineering for ML. apply(meetup) is a great opportunity for practitioners to learn from experts and collaborate with peers.”

For the full conference schedule or to register, simply visit: https://www.applyconf.com.

