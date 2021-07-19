Industrial Hand Gloves Market worth USD 15.91 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.68% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial hand gloves Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Industrial hand gloves Market Information by Material, , Application and Region - Forecast till 2027” the market is projected to be worth USD 15.91 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.68% during the forecast period (2021 - 2027), The market was valued at USD 7.28 billion in 2020.

COVID-19 Analysis

The lockdowns imposed by the government have significantly impacted various industries due to the complete or partial shutdown of manufacturing activities. A gradual lifting of lockdowns in some countries have helped in resuming manufacturing operations albeit with precautionary measures like maintaining social distancing, the use of gloves, and hand sanitization. Strict government regulations in Europe and the US regarding workplace safety are also responsible for market growth. Further, the changing consumer behavior and purchasing patterns for protecting oneself from the pandemic are also boosting market growth. The market is likely to grow significantly after the pandemic subsides.



Key Players

Key players profiled in the global industrial hand gloves industry report include:



Towa Corporation (Japan)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Malaysia)

Shamrock Manufacturing Company Inc. (the US)

Globus (Shetland) Ltd (UK)

Rubberex (Malaysia)

Semperit AG Holding (Austria)

Ansell Ltd (Australia)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

3M (US)

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Malaysia)

Industry Updates

Mechanix Wear & 100%® has partnered for exclusive glove collection. The leading brands have teamed up in launching a high-performance work glove collab designed for mechanics which need protection, functionality, and flexibility.



Attractive Features that Boost Market Growth



As per the latest MRFR report, numerous factors are propelling the global industrial hand gloves market share.

Industrial Hand Gloves Market Drivers/Industrial Hand Gloves Market Trends

Growing Demand for Disposable Gloves to Boost Market Growth

The growing demand for disposable gloves in the healthcare sector is predicted to boost market growth over the forecast period. Disposable gloves are used in a variety of industries like hospital and food industry, pharmaceutical, and medical devices with an aim for protecting workers from infections working in hospitals and stopping food from getting contaminated during processing. Besides, its use in household work will also impact the global industrial hand gloves market value over the forecast period.

Opportunities

Age Related Diseases to Offer Robust Opportunities

The increase in geriatric population and increase in several viral and other diseases across the globe is likely to offer robust opportunities for the market in the forecast period. Aging is related to different disorders and diseases and elderly individuals often take more time in recovering from such ailments. The geriatric population is highly susceptible to common health conditions like organ system failure, nerve issues, heart problems, cancer, and diabetes.

Restraints

Availability of Local Products to act as Market Restraint

The availability of cost-effective and local products may act as a market restraint over the forecast period.

Challenges

Lack of Awareness to act as Market Challenge

The lack of awareness regarding usage of industrial gloves may act as a market challenge over the forecast period.



Market Segmentation

By Types

By types, the natural rubber segment will lead the market over the forecast period. Natural rubber is majorly used in food and beverage industry and of late has found rapid integration in the chemical industry as well.

By Product

By product, the disposable gloves segment will dominate the market over the forecast period. Disposable gloves are widely used in the healthcare industry. Wide applications across different industries like food and beverage, chemical, and automotive and others have are adding to the growth of the segment.

By Application

By application, the healthcare industry segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period. Natural rubber, latex, nitrile, and disposable gloves are used by the healthcare industry.

Regional Analysis

North America to Spearhead Industrial Hand Gloves Market

North America will spearhead the market over the forecast period. The already existing infrastructure, the presence of major players, the flourishing healthcare industry, and steadily growing automotive sector and chemical industry, are adding to the industrial hand gloves market growth in the region. The US will hold the utmost market share for the large workforce and established industries in the country.

Europe to Have Admirable Growth in Industrial Hand Gloves Market

Europe will have admirable growth in industrial hand gloves market for the booming automotive industry, and new reforms regarding the safety of workers and their security.



Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Information by Material (Natural Rubber, Leather Gloves, Polyethylene Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Neoprene Gloves, Metal Mesh Gloves and others), Product (Reusable Gloves and Disposable Gloves), Application (Healthcare Industry, Chemical Industry, Automotive Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Construction Industry and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2027



