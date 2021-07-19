Indiana Real Estate Company Expands Its Reach With Partnership With National Realtor Network.

Indianapolis, Indiana, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The F.C. Tucker Company (F.C. Tucker), Indiana’s largest independent real estate firm is partnering with real estate leader Howard Hanna Real Estate Services (Howard Hanna), the nation’s largest independently owned real estate brokerage firm, covering an 11-state service area.

The partnership will combine the best of both highly respected companies to create even stronger organizations for the benefit of agents and clients alike, furthering each company’s ability to provide best-in-class service and enhance the real estate experience for clients with visionary leaders, agents, products, and services.



Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

“We are beyond excited to welcome the F.C. Tucker Company to the Howard Hanna family of businesses,” said Howard W. “Hoddy” Hanna, III, Chairman of Hanna Holdings, Inc. “Through the years we have admired this company and their leadership – and as wonderful as our legacy companies are, I believe that by working together the future is even brighter.”

“We are taking a step toward F.C. Tucker’s future by fulfilling our long-term strategic plan to grow the company and solidify our status as the dominant real estate firm in Indiana by forming this unique partnership with Howard Hanna,” said Jim Litten, CEO of F.C. Tucker Company. “The best part of this alliance is that it is a true partnership where F.C. Tucker agents and clients benefit from the vast resources of a prominent national real estate brokerage.”



F.C. Tucker Company

F.C. Tucker will continue to operate under its current name and the current F.C. Tucker executive team of Litten, Patrick Purdue, President, and Donna Kreps, President of Residential Real Estate Services, will continue to lead the Indiana operations. This partnership advances Howard Hanna’s position in the Indiana market and is another step toward their ongoing strategic growth plan to be one of the fastest growing real estate companies in the United States.

Through the partnership with Howard Hanna, F.C. Tucker agents will gain access to an enhanced technology stack, comprehensive suite of marketing tools, robust relocation network, and enhanced agent connections and lead generation opportunities. Howard Hanna will gain F.C. Tucker’s unique and deep insight into the central Indiana market where F.C. Tucker holds #1 market share, local expertise and trust, and a greater ability to serve local clients.

“Our commitment to technological evolution continues to be the differentiator for Howard Hanna,” said Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, President of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “Our technology and innovative sales programs, coupled with the ability to offer mortgage, title, and insurance services, will allow Howard Hanna to power the already great F.C. Tucker Company.”

“Multiple cultural and operational synergies were critical in the development of this partnership,” said Purdue. “Both companies have a legacy of family and local ownership and a similar set of values and culture, making this alliance a natural progression for both organizations.”

“We understand family companies – because we are a family in every sense of the word,” said Helen Hanna Casey, Chief Executive Officer of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. “It doesn’t matter if you are related or if you’ve joined the family as an agent or employee, we value our people and their contributions each day – and we look forward to bringing together the families of Howard Hanna and F.C. Tucker.”

Additionally, both F.C. Tucker and Howard Hanna have been providing their clients a personalized, fully integrated home buying experience for decades and, as partners, are proud to continue meeting the individual needs of our clients with a full complement of mortgage, title, and insurance services.

“We have incredible agents, staff and leaders throughout F.C. Tucker, and this partnership will allow both companies to share best practices, resources and new opportunities,” said Kreps. “Partnering with Howard Hanna and gaining access to their resources and geographic reach is a vital step in the long-term growth of our company.”

About Howard Hanna: Howard Hanna Real Estate Services is the #1 family-owned and operated independent broker in the U.S.A. The full-service real estate company has more than 350 real estate, mortgage, insurance, title, and escrow service offices across 11 states, including Allen Tate Realtors in the Carolinas, with more than 12,000 sales associates and staff, including many of the industry’s top-producing real estate agents. For more information, visit www.HowardHanna.com.

About F.C. Tucker Company: With more than $5 billion in annual sales, F.C. Tucker Company is Indiana’s largest independently owned comprehensive real estate firm with more than 45 offices in Indiana and Kentucky and more than 1,500 sales associates throughout Indiana and select markets in Kentucky. Less than one percent of all real estate firms have the longevity of F.C. Tucker. Founded in 1918, the company’s family of businesses includes a full range of real estate services—mortgages, title insurance, relocation services, a full line of insurance products, auctioning and homeowner warranty products. F.C. Tucker has earned a reputation for its exceptional service, experienced sales associates and “Golden Rule” commitment to its clients and employees. For more information, visit talktotucker.com.

Contact:

F.C. Tucker Company: Claire Belby, claire.belby@talktotucker.com, (317) 523-7145

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services: Hoby Hanna, hobyhanna@howardhanna.com, (216) 447-4477



