Even Mix, Leading Industrial Mixing Machine Manufacturer Announces the Launch of an Entirely Revamped Website

Cleveland, OH, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Even Mix, recently unveiled a newly revamped website, boasting a modern design, easy-to-use interface clearly showing their modular mixers. According to the company, the new website makes it very easy to find and learn about their flexible mixers, new product developments, and shared mixing experiences.

Even Mix has also stated that the website will serve as a useful resource for business owners in the market for a Drum Mixer or Tank Mixers. The revamped blog will continue to serve visitors with the new products, news about the mixing process and other related information, making it an excellent place for people to learn more about the company and share mixing experiences.

Readers can check out the newly redesigned website at https://evenmix.com.

Even Mix, is one of the leading manufacturers of innovative IBC (plastic tote or shuttle) Tank and Drum Mixers in the US. The company’s IBC, drum and tank mixers are amongst some of the most innovative 3D mixing with the convenience of low weight, known for their ability to mix even the most challenging liquids. Furthermore, the company’s mixers are used across many industries such as agriculture, water treatment, food, adhesives, and chemicals, where mixing efficiency and ease of use matter. However, one of the challenges faced by the company has of late been its ability to communicate the benefits its mixers had to offer effectively. Often business owners would have to rely on calling up the company for information.



Even Mix

The newly revamped website now makes it easier than ever before to find information about some of the company’s leading products. Businesses interested in finding out more or getting a quote can directly send Even Mix, a message via the website. The company hopes that the newly designed website will help the business reach more people.

“The newly redesigned website has been built and designed based on feedback we’ve been receiving from our old website. While our previous website served us well, we have added digital drives, tank mixers, and several accessories and needed to communicate the benefits more clearly. Through our new website and online marketplace we made the information people need easily available online.” Said Phil Rankin, Founder of Even Mix when talking about the website.

He added, “The goal of the new website is to offer visitors much more than the bare basics. We’ve got more detailed pictures of our mixers and accessories, more notably our IBC, drum and tank mixers, which are also amongst our biggest sellers. Also, we’ve got more in-depth technical specifications and warranty information amongst some of the most requested information over the years.”

Even Mix, has said that the company will continue to improve and finetune the website based on feedback from visitors. Even Mix is committed to continuous improvement as a core value. We communicate directly with our users which allows us access to valuable feedback to improve our mixers and website.

About Even Mix

Even Mix is best known for using aerospace engineering techniques to help design their pump technology into an innovative new set of variable pitch blades, making 3D mixing technology in IBC’s, drums, and tanks possible. The company’s innovation in blade design, low weight, and powerful and durable drives has resulted in triple digit sales growth since 2015.

###

Media Contact

Even Mix

13676 Station Road. Columbia Station, OH 44028

Phone: (440)236-6677

Email: info@evenmix.com

Website: https://evenmix.com







