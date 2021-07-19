Austin Virtual Home Health Checks Available from Victory Medical

Austin, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Medical, a medical clinic located at 4303 Victory Dr, Austin, TX 78704, is offering remote patient monitoring (RPM), which is a Medicare covered service. RPM offers a simple way for a doctor to monitor patients with health conditions such as diabetes or high blood pressure, without the patient having to leave home. More information about this service can be found here: https://victorymed.com/remote-patient-monitoring/.

For the RPM service, after a remote consultation with an RPM specialist at Victory Medical, monitoring devices are sent to the home of the patient. With these at-home devices, it is possible to easily take glucose and blood pressure readings. The readings are automatically transmitted to the patient’s dedicated healthcare professionals who are monitoring any changes or potential problems. In the event that intervention or treatment is required for the patient, it can usually be implemented without the patient having to personally visit the physician.

Along with RPM, Victory Medical also offers Chronic Care Management (CCM). Both RPM and CCM are effective ways of managing chronic conditions. One difference between the two is that RPM uses monitoring devices, and CCM will have health updates communicated through a care manager. Many Medicare patients will benefit from one or both methods of care.

Dr. William Franklin is the Medical Director and Founder of Victory Medical in South Austin, TX. He has been a healthcare provider since 1983 and he founded Victory Medical in 1996. Dr. Franklin has special training in age management, workers’ compensation management, natural hormone replacement therapy, addiction medicine, depression, sports medicine, weight loss and weight control, and allergy testing and treatment.

Dr. Franklin obtained his Doctor of Medicine degree at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in Galveston. He was an associate clinical professor at UT Austin Nursing School and an associate teaching faculty member at UTMB. He is a member and affiliated with various professional organizations, such as: American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine; Baylor Medical Center Family Practice Review; Advisory Council for Planned Parenthood; Society of Clinical Allergy; Committee for Physician’s Health and Rehabilitation; and Phi Chi Medical and Service Fraternity.

Dr. Franklin is a family doctor who offers preventative care and primary care. Dr. Franklin and his team at Victory Medical accept most insurance plans, including: Medicare, Allied Health Care; Allstate; Alta Health Network; AMD; AmeriBen; American Health Network; Baylor Scott & White Health Plans; and many more.

Those who are interested in learning more about the remote patient monitoring services offered by Victory Medical, can check out their website, contact by phone or email or view the company Facebook page.

Victory Medical

Bailey Holle

(512) 271-2469

bholle@victorymed.com

4303 Victory Drive

Austin, TX 78704