The Judge Group Acquires Copley Consulting Group

WAYNE, Pa., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group, a leading global professional services firm, announced an agreement to acquire the Copley Consulting Group, a leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) and business intelligence (BI) services and solutions, with specific expertise in Infor and Qlik. Copley Consulting Group was advised by Michael J. O’Hare Management, an M&A Advisory firm.



Infor continues to move up the ranks as a market leader amongst the best-of-breed ERP solutions, having been adopted by top Fortune 500 companies as a central platform for business solution tools. Qlik is a pioneer and leader in the data and analytics market, delivering an end-to-end data integration and analytics platform to over 50,000 customers in 100 countries around the world. Expanding their portfolio by adding Infor and Qlik puts The Judge Group in a unique position to drive further digital transformation opportunities and extend their customer base.

“This acquisition is a natural evolution of our existing services,” explains Marty Judge, III, CEO of The Judge Group. “Judge enables our customers to do great things with technology. With the Copley Consulting Group, we strengthen our technology consulting services around ERP and BI and boosts our presence in the manufacturing market.”

“We are very excited for the tremendous opportunity from O’Hare Management to join forces in a partnership with The Judge Group for the Copley business strategy moving forward,” said C. Paul Oberg, co-founder of the Copley Consulting Group. “Copley has been committed to serving our clients with the very best talent, solutions, and professional advice since 1989. Joining The Judge Group represents a great opportunity for our clients and employees, providing access to additional resources & technology, an expanded global footprint, and ensuring the continued growth and longevity of the business.”

“We are very excited to be acquiring the Copley Consulting Group to add two more quivers into our arsenal of services to enable Judge to be a leader in the ERP and BI space,” added John Battaglia, President and CTO of The Judge Consulting Group. “This acquisition puts us in an even better position to help our clients accelerate business value and drive change.”

Founded in 1989, the Copley Consulting Group is a software solution provider helping midmarket manufacturers modernize and grow their business, with an added specialization of enabling FDA Regulated clients to meet compliance mandates. Their analytics team helps public sector clients turn large amounts of disparate data into insightful applications that produce timely decisions.

“This is a milestone day for Copley’s employees, customers, and partners,” said Bob Lane, CEO of the Copley Consulting Group. “The acquisition by The Judge Group complements, extends, and accelerates the growth strategies we had in motion, while remaining consistent with our objectives of delivering value to the markets we serve.”

The Judge Group, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, is located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087.

About The Judge Group

The Judge Group is a global professional services and technology firm powered by business innovation in over 30 offices in the United States, Canada, and India. Serving more than 60 Fortune 100 companies and through our deep technical understanding and industry influence, we are helping our clients close the gap between technology and desired business outcomes by bringing together the best talent, innovative solutions, and a broad array of services.

About Copley Consulting Group

The Copley Consulting Group helps organizations drive business transformation. With 30 years of experience in ERP and business analytics, it is our mission to guide organizations and help them enhance business processes and increase efficiencies in operations.

The Copley Consulting Group, headquartered in the Greater Boston Area, is located at 400 Trade Center, Suite 3950, Woburn, MA 01801.

