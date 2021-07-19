JOIN THE PARTY AND TEAM UP IN A CLASH OF UNIVERSES, IN TOM CLANCY’S XDEFIANT

SAN FRANCISCO — July 19, 2021 — Today, Ubisoft announced Tom Clancy’s XDefiant, an upcoming free-to-play FPS blending fast-paced 6-v-6 arena combat with faction-based abilities. XDefiant will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®4, as well as on Stadia, Luna and Ubisoft Connect, with full crossplay expected at launch. Players can register now at www.playxdefiant.com to get the latest news, updates and a chance to play in early tests. The initial test begins August 5 , and players are encouraged to sign up quickly for a chance to play first.* Additional tests are planned for this winter.







During the past 21 years, the Tom Clancy universe has become a major part of Ubisoft’s history and a reference for tactical shooters and immersive universes. Ubisoft is proud to announce the expansion of the Tom Clancy universe with a game that will let all the fans play with - and against - some of the most recognizable maverick groups from across fan-favorite franchises.







Developed by Ubisoft San Francisco and led by seasoned FPS expert Mark Rubin (executive producer) and Ubisoft San Francisco veteran Jason Schroeder (creative director), XDefiant offers an all-new experience to Tom Clancy games. Factions and characters, “Defiants,” are inspired by Tom Clancy games and beyond. Whether players are looking to play competitively or casually, XDefiant has something for everyone.







XDefiant, a Ubisoft Original, is a new take on the competitive FPS genre that offers players a high-octane gameplay experience, combining fluid and visceral combat with unprecedented freedom and personalization. XDefiant will immerse players at the forefront of the Tom Clancy universe at iconic locations in the throes of technicolor chaos, with maps mixing indoor and outdoor environments, ensuring smooth gameplay and unpredictable engagements.







Additional features include:







Personalized Playstyle: Players can personalize their Defiant to match their playstyle. Players can choose a faction with unique traits, abilities and ultra, then select from an arsenal of primary and secondary weapons, attachments, and a device to complete their loadout – and even tweak it on the fly (after respawning) to adapt to an ever-changing battlefield.



Competitive Clashes : The game offers a variety of competitive 6-v-6 arena and linear game modes, such as Domination and Escort. Combine that with a large pool of uniquely designed maps in rotation and no two matches will feel the same.



: The game offers a variety of competitive 6-v-6 arena and linear game modes, such as Domination and Escort. Combine that with a large pool of uniquely designed maps in rotation and no two matches will feel the same. Diverse Factions of Defiants: XDefiant will initially feature factions such as the Wolves (Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon), Echelon (Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell) and the Outcasts and Cleaners (Tom Clancy’s The Division) battling across iconic locations. Additional Defiants will be added as the game evolves, drawing on a range of characters and abilities from the Tom Clancy universe … and beyond.

Players can go to www.playxdefiant.com to register for upcoming news, information and game tests (the first test begins August 5*).







* August 5 test only available for PC in the United States and Canada. Additional tests will be available later this year.



