Associa Arizona Selected to Manage Moonrise at Starr Pass Condominiums

Tucson, AZ, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona has been selected to manage Moonrise at Starr Pass Condominiums.

Moonrise at Star Pass is a condominium community with 225 units located in West Tucson, AZ. Residents of this community enjoy access to a pool, tennis courts, fitness room, and a community clubhouse. As the new managing agent, Associa Arizona will provide expert management and lifestyle services for the community’s residents.

“Associa Arizona is excited to welcome this community as a valued Associa client,” stated Claudia Oberthier, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Arizona president - Tucson. “Our team is looking forward to managing this property and working with the board of directors to implement one-of-a-kind management services that achieve their ultimate community vision.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

