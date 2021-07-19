Leading Dental Manufacturer, Vista Apex, Develops First of Its Kind Bio-Regenerative Materials

Racine, Wisconsin, United States, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vista Apex, a leading manufacturer of endodontic solutions and restorative materials, pushes for change in the dental industry by developing innovative bio-regenerative alternatives to traditional dental materials.

“There is a significant shift happening in dentistry. A new school of thought is connecting the dots of the mouth-body connection. Research has established that the health of your mouth affects mental and physical health too. Fortunately, research conducted into dental products produced materials that help the body heal naturally and prevent further breakdown of the teeth, starting from the beginning of the cycle at preventing or treating cavities,” explained Dr. Michael Miyasaki, Chief Dental Officer of Vista Apex.

Vista Apex recently developed RE-GEN, a line of Bioglass containing restorative materials aimed at breaking the cycle of tooth decay and helping the tooth heal itself. Bacteria and an acidic oral environment cause cavities that have traditionally only been prevented through proper flossing, brushing, and nutrition. In a recent study by the University of Alabama School of Dentistry, Vista Apex’s RE-GEN products outperformed expectations in neutralizing the oral pH, thus limiting the effects of acid on the teeth. The RE-GEN products were shown to more effectively help the tooth heal and prevent further cavities than traditional tooth filling materials.

“Bioactive materials are widely used in the medical field to regenerate bone but have been underutilized in the dental industry until now. Vista Apex is launching education for dentists to learn more, but patients can be proactive, know their options, and ask their dentist if a bioactive material, such as RE-GEN, is the best material for their case,” commented Dr. Michael Miyasaki.





About Vista Apex

Vista Apex is a market leader in Endodontic and Restorative solutions. Having been a market leader in Endodontic Solutions, Vista Dental was looking to apply its chemical and biomedical expertise to its restorative line. With the acquisition of Apex Dental Materials, an innovation powerhouse was formed. Serving over 75 Countries, and hundreds of thousands of Clinicians, the Vista Apex team has a passion for being a trusted partner who provides quality solutions for our Clinicians.

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/leading-dental-manufacturer-vista-apex-develops-first-of-its-kind-bio-regenerative-materials-2.html

Attachments