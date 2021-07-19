Vahid David Delrahim Reminds Californians That Eco-Friendly Car Washes Help Conserve Water

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vahid David Delrahim, the owner of Bliss Car Wash, today addressed the drought in California and its effect on his eco-friendly car wash business, warning against the temptation to wash cars at home.



“We want to reassure our customers that using our car washes helps with water conservation and remind the vehicle owners that they should think twice about washing cars at home to reduce usage during our drought,” Delrahim said. “Unfortunately, we are facing a water crisis in California, and we all must do our part to help preserve our most precious resource. We are happy to report that we are preserving water at all of our locations.”

The sustainably and eco-friendly-focused Bliss Car Wash company uses technology that constantly monitors freshwater usage, keeping it down to approximately 24 gallons of freshwater used to wash each car and using 70 percent reclaimed water. Bliss also uses biodegradable cleaning products and utilizes low-energy consuming machinery.

“Consumers may believe that they can conserve water by washing their car at home, but they are actually wasting more than may realize. The average person uses 100 gallons per car wash at home, and it’s highly unlikely that many people are capturing and recycle water, which we do at Bliss daily,” Delrahim said. “At Bliss, we save of 55 gallons of water per car. Based on our estimations, we save enough water for one thousand people per year,” he added.

Home car washing means that water, with the soap, contaminants, and chemicals, runs off driveways and into the local waterways, unfiltered.

The Western Car Wash Association recently found that the average car wash uses only 4,500 gallons a day, much less than restaurants, hotels and golf courses. It also said that water reclamation systems, such as the ones at Bliss, capture soapy water in floor drains as it runs off cars and then put it through a filtration tank that removes chemicals and contaminants that have been washed off the cars. The water is then recycled.

Car wash companies are also prohibited from dumping used water down storm drains, which may make car washing even more ecological than waiting for the rain, according to the Western Car Wash Association. It noted that car wash companies are licensed and inspected like most local businesses. Among the regulating agencies is the Environmental Protection Agency.

Delrahim said he also worried people wouldn’t take proper care of their cars in an effort to reduce water consumption.

“Not washing your car at all is not good because dirt on the car can eat away at the car’s clear surface coat over time and can cause problems such as rusting and fading,” he said. “It’s a good time to leave car washing to the professionals.”

As the owner of eight Bliss locations, Delrahim donates one freshwater well to a needy village in Africa each time the company opens a new car wash. Delrahim and the Bliss team are working with the Wells Bring Hope nonprofit organization because of its mission to provide safe water to rural villages in Niger, West Africa. Each well provides enough water for about one thousand people on which to safely depend.

About Bliss Car Wash Bliss Car Wash offers premium unlimited wash memberships at a great value. We are a refreshing car wash experience because we ensure that your car is cleaned responsibly, using cleaning products that are biodegradable and safe for the environment. We are water warriors, so we fight to protect it at every turn and closely monitor our usage.

Media Contact: Rodney Brown Rbrown@blisscarwash.com