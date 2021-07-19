Bold Group Announces Integration of Event Monitoring and Business Automation Solutions to Improve Security Monitoring Efficiency

Colorado Springs, Colo., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bold Group, an industry-leading purveyor of event monitoring, business automation, and cybersecurity solutions for the electronic security industry, has integrated two of its best-selling security products – Stages® event monitoring and AlarmBiller® business automation – into a unified environment, giving operations and accounting teams the ability to communicate in a single, easy to navigate platform.

“With the Stages-AlarmBiller integration, monitoring centers can handle customer service from one screen – no more putting customers on hold while you search for information across several platforms,” said Justin DeBaggis, Director of Financial Management at Bold Group.

Stages is a flexible and expandable alarm monitoring software that allows dispatchers to create their own customized dashboards to quickly view statistics most important to their daily tasks. Its Dynamic Alarm Handling feature includes scripts and prompts for dispatchers, which can change depending on the alarm handling situation. It also provides action plans that create automatic processes, creating efficiency for central stations in handling alarms.



AlarmBiller is an all-in-one business management application to handle recurring billing, accounting, lead management, and more. This cloud-based software solution provides small to mid-sized security dealers with the tools they need to streamline operations, increase efficiency, and boost RMR.

The integration of these programs will provide dealers and integrators with improved efficiencies and data accuracy. By linking both platforms, users can enter customer data in AlarmBiller without having to re-enter the same data in Stages. Synchronizing data between Stages and AlarmBiller results in improved visibility and accuracy on each end. Account information is now easily accessible from a single source, eliminating the need to toggle between different platforms when searching for customer data.

For more information on the integrated Stages and AlarmBiller platforms, email sales@boldgroup.com or call 1-800-255-2653.

