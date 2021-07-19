Parascript Announces New Vice President of Sales

Longmont, CO, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parascript, which offers self-learning document processing automation, today announced the addition of Dawn Wood as Vice President of Sales. In this role, she will oversee the development and implementation of Parascript’s sales strategy and business development intended to increase Parascript’s presence within the document automation market.

“We are enthusiastic about Dawn coming on board. Her extensive experience working with recognition technologies, document capture processing, and intelligent automation means that she really understands our clients’ challenges and how best to address them,” said Alexander Filatov, Chief Executive Officer & President at Parascript. “She will continue our client-centric focus and help new partners take advantage of Parascript self-learning solutions.”

Dawn Wood comes to Parascript with over 25 years of global sales and management experience in the IT industry. Most recently working with Kofax building and supporting the North America SI relationships and partner programs, Ms. Wood was responsible for channel management and partner development. Prior to Kofax, Ms. Wood worked for OpenText in EMEA, where she was responsible for sales, channel management, partner development, and technical support across Africa.

“The future for any business relies on cost and time reductions and increased efficiency. Automation in document and data processing is key to that success and increased profitability. Parascript software with its advanced machine learning classification and data extraction capabilities can process high volumes of documents faster, eliminating human error,” said Ms. Wood.

Ms. Wood brings her unique proven track record of devising and executing robust strategies with a focus on boosting sales, improving process effectiveness, as well as increasing overall productivity. Her excellent communication skills help clients understand the value of advanced capture as it relates to not only document capture aspects of the company, but also how increases in efficiency and effectiveness in document processing—facilitated by Parascript—enhance overall productivity in subsequent workflows and business processes.

“We have a real opportunity here to move document perfection to the beginning of the entire workflow when capturing document data so that only the viable data is processed. You ensure the highest quality, reliable data,” Ms. Wood explained.

According to a 2018 AIIM benchmarking study of 100 top capture leaders underwritten by Parascript, most large enterprises are looking to further automate their document processing or to outsource these tasks. The study also revealed there is still a long way to go before large enterprises achieve the level of automation possible through technology investment. The effects are increased vulnerability in meeting higher customer expectations and responding to dynamic market requirements for new services. In this highly dynamic business environment, Parascript supports clients in offering even higher levels of services leveraging Parascript software.

About Parascript, LLC

Parascript develops Intelligent Capture that works like you want. Parascript software, driven by data science and powered by machine learning, automates simple and complex document-oriented tasks such as document classification, document separation, and data entry for industries including banking, insurance, logistics, and government. It puts the power of a team of data scientists and machine learning experts in your hands. Every year, more than 100 billion documents for financial services, government organizations, and the healthcare industry are processed by Parascript software.

