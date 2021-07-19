First Citizens BancShares Declares Dividend

RALEIGH, N.C., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA) declared on July 19, 2021, a quarterly dividend of 47 cents per share on the company’s Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable August 16, 2021, to shareholders of record July 30, 2021.



