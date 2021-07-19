NeoGames Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

LUXEMBOURG, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the "Company"), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions, announces that it will release its second quarter 2021 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.



The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the results. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit the NeoGames’ investor relations website at ir.neogames.com. Interested parties may also dial (833) 301-1152 or, for international callers, (914) 987-7393. The conference call access code is 8593557.

An audio replay of the webcast will be available on NeoGames’ investor relations website shortly after the call for one year.

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global provider of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames’ full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames’ pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. As a trusted partner to lotteries worldwide, the Company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers them to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

ir@neogames.com

Media Relations:

pr@neogames.com