Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $105.1 million and Year-To-Date Net Income of $258.3 million

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation ("Wintrust", "the Company", "we" or "our") (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $105.1 million or $1.70 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease in diluted earnings per common share of 33% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of 400% compared to the second quarter of 2020. The Company recorded net income of $258.3 million or $4.24 per diluted common share for the first six months of 2021 compared to net income of $84.5 million or $1.38 per diluted common share for the same period of 2020.

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2021:

Comparative information to the first quarter of 2021

Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased by $1.2 billion or 15%, on an annualized basis. Core loans increased by $497 million and niche loans increased by $657 million primarily due to growth in the commercial insurance premium finance receivable portfolio. See Table 1 for more information.

PPP loans declined by $1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of processing forgiveness payments on PPP loan balances originated in 2020. As of June 30, 2021, approximately 81% of PPP loan balances originated in 2020 have been forgiven, approximately 12% of balances are in the forgiveness review or submission process, and approximately 7% of balances have not applied for forgiveness.

Total assets increased by $1.1 billion.

Total deposits increased by $932 million, including a $499 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits.

Net interest income increased by $17.7 million primarily due to earning asset growth and increased PPP loan fee accretion. In the second quarter of 2021, average loans and average investment securities increased by $642 million and $827 million, respectively, as compared to first quarter of 2021. The Company recognized $25.2 million of PPP loan fee accretion in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $19.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Net interest margin increased by nine basis points primarily due to increased PPP loan fee accretion and a seven basis point decline on the rate paid on interest bearing deposits.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased to $50.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $113.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $45.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Recorded net charge-offs of $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to net charge-offs of $13.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans totaled two basis points in the second quarter of 2021 on an annualized basis as compared to 17 basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2021.

The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio is approximately 1.49% of the outstanding balance as of June 30, 2021, down from 1.62% as of March 31, 2021. See Table 12 for more information. The allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans increased to 367.6% at June 30, 2021 compared to 341.3% as of March 31, 2021.

Non-performing loans declined to $87.7 million, or 0.27% of total loans, as of June 30, 2021 as compared to $99.1 million, or 0.30% of total loans, as of March 31, 2021.

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $56.92 as compared to $55.42 as of March 31, 2021. See Table 18 for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

Closed on the previously announced sale of three branches in southwestern Wisconsin including $77 million of deposits, resulting in a net gain of $4.0 million recorded in other non-interest income.

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Wintrust reported net income of $105.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, down from $153.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. On a year-to-date basis, net income totaled $258.3 million for the first six months of 2021, up from $84.5 million in the first six months of 2020, a 206% increase. Additionally, the Company continues to grow as total assets of $46.7 billion as of June 30, 2021 increased by $1.1 billion as compared to March 31, 2021 and increased by $3.2 billion as compared to June 30, 2020. The second quarter of 2021 was characterized by strong organic loan growth, increased net interest income, a decline in mortgage banking revenue, a release of reserves as our credit quality and macroeconomic forecasts improved and a continued focus to increase franchise value in our market area."

Mr. Wehmer continued, "The Company experienced loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of $1.2 billion or 15%, on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2021, including growth in its commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate loans for investment, commercial insurance premium finance receivable and life insurance premium receivable portfolios. The loan growth was driven significantly by $563 million of growth in the commercial insurance premium finance receivable portfolio in part due to favorable market conditions for that portfolio. We are experiencing historically low commercial line of credit utilization and believe that a reversion to normal levels, coupled with robust loan pipelines, will materialize in future loan growth. Total deposits increased by $932 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021 including an increase in non-interest bearing deposits which now comprise 33% of total deposits. We continue to emphasize growing our franchise, including gathering low cost deposits, which we believe will drive value in the long term. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 84.8% and we believe that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand."

Mr. Wehmer commented, "Net interest income increased in the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to earning asset growth and increased PPP loan fee accretion. The Company recognized $25.2 million of PPP loan fee accretion in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $19.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. Net interest margin improved by nine basis points in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to increased PPP loan fee accretion and a seven basis point decline on the rate paid on interest bearing deposits. We continue to maintain excess liquidity and believe that deploying such liquidity could potentially increase our net interest margin. However, given the decline in long-term interest rates in the second quarter of 2021, we did not materially increase our investment portfolio due to the lack of adequate market returns."

Mr. Wehmer noted, “We recorded mortgage banking revenue of $50.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $113.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. Loan volumes originated for sale in the second quarter of 2021 were $1.7 billion, down from $2.2 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Production margin in the second quarter of 2021 was impacted by lower gain on sale margins and a decline in the mortgage originations pipeline. Additionally, the Company recorded a $5.5 million decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions as compared to an $18.0 million increase recognized in the first quarter of 2021. We believe the third quarter of 2021 will provide another strong quarter for mortgage banking originations."

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 related to both improving credit quality and macroeconomic forecasts. The level of non-performing loans decreased by $11.4 million primarily due to non-performing loan payments received during the quarter. Additionally, net charge-offs were limited totaling $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $13.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of June 30, 2021 is approximately 1.49% of the outstanding balance. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."

Mr. Wehmer concluded, "Our second quarter of 2021 results continued to demonstrate the multi-faceted nature of our business model which we believe uniquely positions us to be successful. We expect to leverage our differentiated, diversified loan portfolio to outperform peers with respect to loan growth which should allow us to expand net interest income. We are focused on taking advantage of market opportunities to prudently deploy excess liquidity into earning assets including core and niche loans and investment securities while maintaining an interest rate sensitive asset portfolio. We are opportunistically evaluating the acquisition market which has been active for both banks and business lines of various sizes. Of course, we remain diligent in our consideration of acquisition targets and will be prudent in our decision-making, always seeking to minimize dilution. Finally, we evaluate our operating expense base on an ongoing basis to enhance future profitability."

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the second quarter of 2021 as well as historical financial performance. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:



BALANCE SHEET

Total asset growth of $1.1 billion in the second quarter of 2021 was primarily comprised of a $1.4 billion increase in interest bearing deposits with banks, a $1.2 billion increase in total loans, excluding PPP loans, and an $86 million increase in investment securities. These increases were partially offset by a $1.4 billion decrease in PPP loans and a $275 million decrease in mortgage loans held-for-sale. Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $1.2 billion primarily due to growth in the commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate loans for investment, commercial insurance premium finance receivable and life insurance premium receivable portfolios. The Company believes that the $4.7 billion of interest-bearing deposits with banks held as of June 30, 2021 provides sufficient liquidity to operate its business plan.

Total liabilities increased $970 million in the second quarter of 2021 resulting primarily from a $932 million increase in total deposits. The increase in deposits was primarily due to a $607 million increase in money market deposits and a $499 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits. The Company’s loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 84.8%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company’s balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources as appropriate to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the second quarter of 2021, net interest income totaled $279.6 million, an increase of $17.7 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $16.5 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020. The $17.7 million increase in net interest income in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to earning asset growth and increased PPP loan fee accretion. The Company recognized $25.2 million of PPP loan fee accretion in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $19.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $42.3 million of net PPP loan fees that have yet to be recognized in income, with approximately $24.0 million projected to be recognized in income in the second half of 2021. Such projection is based on current level yield assumptions primarily driven by the estimated timing of expected cash flow receipts related to forgiveness.

Net interest margin was 2.62% (2.63% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2021 compared to 2.53% (2.54% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2021 and down from 2.73% (2.74% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2020. The net interest margin increase as compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the seven basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and a four basis point increase in the yield on earning assets partially offset by a two basis point decrease in the net free funds contribution. The decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to a seven basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits primarily due to lower repricing of time deposits. The four basis point increase in the yield on earning assets in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a 13 basis point increase in yield on liquidity management assets as a result of purchases of investment securities toward the end of the first quarter of 2021 and a three basis point increase in yield earned on loans.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 4 through 8 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $304.1 million as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of $17.2 million as compared to $321.3 million as of March 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses decreased primarily due to improvements in the macroeconomic forecast in addition to improvement in portfolio characteristics throughout the quarter. Notably, there was a decrease in the allowance for credit losses in the Commercial Real Estate portfolio primarily driven by improvement in the forecasts of the Commercial Real Estate Price Index and Baa Corporate Credit Spreads. Other key drivers of allowance for credit losses changes include, but are not limited to, decreases in COVID-19 related loan modifications and positive loan risk rating migrations.

A negative provision for credit losses totaling $15.3 million was recorded for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a negative provision of $45.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $135.1 million of expense for the second quarter of 2020. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets at a certain point in time. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020 is shown on Table 12 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, an $11.4 million decrease from $13.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a $13.5 million decrease from $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans totaled two basis points in the second quarter of 2021 on an annualized basis compared to 17 basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2021 and 20 basis points on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2020. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.

As of June 30, 2021, $19.3 million of all loans, or 0.1%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $73.9 million, or 0.2%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. As of March 31, 2021, $28.0 million of all loans, or 0.1%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $151.7 million, or 0.5%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. Many of the commercial and commercial real-estate loans shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due are included on the Company’s internal problem loan reporting system. Loans on this system are closely monitored by management on a monthly basis.

The Company’s home equity and residential real estate loan portfolios continue to exhibit low delinquency rates as of June 30, 2021. Home equity loans at June 30, 2021 that are current with regard to the contractual terms of the loan agreement represent 98.8% of the total home equity portfolio. Residential real estate loans at June 30, 2021 that are current with regards to the contractual terms of the loan agreements comprised 98.3% of total residential real estate loans outstanding. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.

The outstanding balance of COVID-19 related modified loans totaled approximately $146 million or 0.5% of total loans, excluding PPP loans as of June 30, 2021 as compared to $254 million or 0.8% as of March 31, 2021. The most significant proportion of outstanding modifications changed terms to interest-only payments.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.22% as of June 30, 2021, compared to 0.25% at March 31, 2021, and 0.46% at June 30, 2020. Non-performing assets totaled $103.3 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $114.9 million at March 31, 2021 and $198.5 million at June 30, 2020. Non-performing loans totaled $87.7 million, or 0.27% of total loans, at June 30, 2021 compared to $99.1 million, or 0.30% of total loans, at March 31, 2021 and $188.3 million, or 0.60% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. The decrease in non-performing loans as of June 30, 2021 as compared to March 31, 2021 is primarily due to payments throughout the quarter. OREO totaled $15.6 million at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $241,000 compared to $15.8 million at March 31, 2021 and an increase of $5.4 million compared to $10.2 million at June 30, 2020. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue increased by $1.4 million during the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to increased trust and asset management fees. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $62.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to a $33.8 million decrease in production revenue from lower originations for sale and lower gain on sale margins and a $5.5 million unfavorable mortgage servicing rights portfolio fair value adjustment as compared to an $18.0 million increase recognized in the prior quarter related to changes in fair value model assumptions. Loans originated for sale were $1.7 billion in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $498.0 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 47% in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to 73% in the first quarter of 2021. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.

During the second quarter of 2021, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased primarily due to the capitalization of $17.5 million of servicing rights partially offset by a reduction in value of $8.5 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio and a fair value adjustment decrease of $5.5 million. No economic hedges were outstanding relative to the mortgage servicing rights portfolio during the first or second quarter of 2021.

Operating lease income decreased by $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021. The decrease is primarily due to a $1.5 million gain recognized on sale of lease assets in the first quarter of 2021.

Other non-interest income increased by $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to a $4.0 million net gain recorded on the previously announced sale of three branches in southwestern Wisconsin.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 15 and 16 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021. The $8.0 million decrease is comprised of a decrease of $7.6 million in commissions and incentive compensation and a decrease of $412,000 in employee benefits expense. Salaries expense was effectively unchanged from the first quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in commissions and incentive compensation is primarily due to lower commissions related to a decline in total mortgage originations for sale and investment.

Advertising and marketing expense totaled $11.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $2.8 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase in the second quarter relates primarily to increased sponsorship activity for the summer months. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company’s brand, commercial banking capabilities and various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company’s non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.

Miscellaneous expense in the second quarter of 2021 decreased by $55,000 as compared to the first quarter of 2021. The second quarter of 2021 included a $1.4 million reversal of contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisition of mortgage operations as compared to a $937,000 reversal of contingent consideration expense in the first quarter of 2021. The liability for contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisition of mortgage operations is based upon forward looking mortgage origination volumes and the estimated profitability of that operation. Should those assumptions change going forward, the liability may need to be increased or decreased. The contractual period covering contingent consideration ends in January 2023 and the final two years of the contract contemplate a lower ratio of contingent consideration relative to financial performance. Miscellaneous expense also includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors fees, telephone, travel and entertainment, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and lending origination costs that are not deferred.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $39.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $53.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. The effective tax rates were 27.08% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 25.97% in the first quarter of 2021 and 29.46% in the second quarter of 2020.

The slightly higher effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to the recognition of excess tax benefits on stock compensation in the first quarter, and the higher effective rate in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the 2021 periods was primarily a result of a significantly reduced amount of pretax income in the period.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the second quarter of 2021, this unit expanded its loan portfolio and its deposit portfolio. In addition, the segment’s net interest margin increased in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Mortgage banking revenue was $50.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $62.9 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to a $33.8 million decrease in production revenue resulting from lower originations for sale and lower gain on sale margins and a $5.5 million decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions as compared to an $18.0 million favorable fair value adjustment in the prior quarter related to changes in fair value model assumptions. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $13.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.2 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher account analysis fees. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained strong as of June 30, 2021. Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines were estimated to be approximately $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2021. When adjusted for the probability of closing, the pipelines were estimated to be approximately $700 million to $800 million at June 30, 2021.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $3.4 billion during the second quarter of 2021 and average balances increased by $472.8 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase in average balances in the insurance premium finance receivables portfolios more than offset the related margin compression, attributed to lower market rates of interest, resulting in a $3.0 million increase in interest income. The Company’s leasing business remained effectively unchanged from the first quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2021, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, at $2.2 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, essentially unchanged from the first quarter of 2021.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $30.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2021. Increases in asset management fees were primarily due to favorable equity market performance during the second quarter of 2021. At June 30, 2021, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $34.2 billion of assets under administration, which included $4.7 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $2.0 billion increase from the $32.2 billion of assets under administration at March 31, 2021.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to the first quarter of 2021 (sequential quarter) and second quarter of 2020 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

% or(1)

basis point (bp)

change from

1st Quarter

2021 % or

basis point

(bp)

change from

2nd Quarter

2020 Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Net income $ 105,109 $ 153,148 $ 21,659 (31 ) % 385 % Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2) 128,851 161,512 165,756 (20 ) (22 ) Net income per common share – diluted 1.70 2.54 0.34 (33 ) 400 Net revenue (3) 408,963 448,401 425,124 (9 ) (4 ) Net interest income 279,590 261,895 263,131 7 6 Net interest margin 2.62 % 2.53 % 2.73 % 9 bps (11 ) bps Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 2.63 2.54 2.74 9 (11 ) Net overhead ratio (4) 1.32 0.90 0.93 42 39 Return on average assets 0.92 1.38 0.21 (46 ) 71 Return on average common equity 10.24 15.80 2.17 (556 ) 807 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2) 12.62 19.49 2.95 (687 ) 967 At end of period Total assets $ 46,738,450 $ 45,682,202 $ 43,540,017 9 % 7 % Total loans (5) 32,911,187 33,171,233 31,402,903 (3 ) 5 Total deposits 38,804,616 37,872,652 35,651,874 10 9 Total shareholders’ equity 4,339,011 4,252,511 3,990,218 8 9

(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.

(2) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are "annualized" in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing "Financial Reports" under the "Investor Relations" heading, and then choosing "Financial Highlights."





WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2020 Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period): Total assets $ 46,738,450 $ 45,682,202 $ 45,080,768 $ 43,731,718 $ 43,540,017 Total loans (1) 32,911,187 33,171,233 32,079,073 32,135,555 31,402,903 Total deposits 38,804,616 37,872,652 37,092,651 35,844,422 35,651,874 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total shareholders’ equity 4,339,011 4,252,511 4,115,995 4,074,089 3,990,218 Selected Statements of Income Data: Net interest income $ 279,590 $ 261,895 $ 259,397 $ 255,936 $ 263,131 $ 541,485 $ 524,574 Net revenue (2) 408,963 448,401 417,758 426,529 425,124 857,364 799,809 Net income 105,109 153,148 101,204 107,315 21,659 258,257 84,471 Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3) 128,851 161,512 135,891 162,310 165,756 290,363 305,800 Net income per common share – Basic 1.72 2.57 1.64 1.68 0.34 4.29 1.40 Net income per common share – Diluted 1.70 2.54 1.63 1.67 0.34 4.24 1.38 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 2.62 % 2.53 % 2.53 % 2.56 % 2.73 % 2.58 % 2.91 % Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (3) 2.63 2.54 2.54 2.57 2.74 2.59 2.93 Non-interest income to average assets 1.13 1.68 1.44 1.58 1.55 1.40 1.41 Non-interest expense to average assets 2.45 2.59 2.56 2.45 2.48 2.51 2.53 Net overhead ratio (4) 1.32 0.90 1.12 0.87 0.93 1.11 1.12 Return on average assets 0.92 1.38 0.92 0.99 0.21 1.15 0.43 Return on average common equity 10.24 15.80 10.30 10.66 2.17 12.97 4.48 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3) 12.62 19.49 12.95 13.43 2.95 15.99 5.81 Average total assets $ 45,946,751 $ 44,988,733 $ 43,810,005 $ 42,962,844 $ 42,042,729 $ 45,470,389 $ 39,334,109 Average total shareholders’ equity 4,256,778 4,164,890 4,050,286 4,034,902 3,908,846 4,211,088 3,809,508 Average loans to average deposits ratio 86.7 % 87.1 % 87.9 % 89.6 % 87.8 % 86.9 % 88.9 % Period-end loans to deposits ratio 84.8 87.6 86.5 89.7 88.1 Common Share Data at end of period: Market price per common share $ 75.63 $ 75.80 $ 61.09 $ 40.05 $ 43.62 Book value per common share 68.81 67.34 65.24 63.57 62.14 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3) 56.92 55.42 53.23 51.70 50.23 Common shares outstanding 57,066,677 57,023,273 56,769,625 57,601,991 57,573,672 Other Data at end of period: Tier 1 leverage ratio (5) 8.2 % 8.2 % 8.1 % 8.2 % 8.1 % Risk-based capital ratios: Tier 1 capital ratio (5) 10.1 10.2 10.0 10.2 10.1 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5) 8.9 9.0 8.8 9.0 8.8 Total capital ratio (5) 12.3 12.6 12.6 12.9 12.8 Allowance for credit losses (6) $ 304,121 $ 321,308 $ 379,969 $ 388,971 $ 373,174 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans 0.92 % 0.97 % 1.18 % 1.21 % 1.19 % Number of: Bank subsidiaries 15 15 15 15 15 Banking offices 172 182 181 182 186

(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

(2) Net revenue is net interest income and non-interest income.

(3) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s total average assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.

(6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.





WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (In thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 434,957 $ 426,325 $ 322,415 $ 308,639 $ 344,999 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 52 52 59 56 58 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 4,707,415 3,348,794 4,802,527 3,825,823 4,015,072 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2,188,608 2,430,749 3,055,839 2,946,459 3,194,961 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 2,498,232 2,166,419 579,138 560,267 728,465 Trading account securities 2,667 951 671 1,720 890 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 86,316 90,338 90,862 54,398 52,460 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 136,625 135,881 135,588 135,568 135,571 Brokerage customer receivables 23,093 19,056 17,436 16,818 14,623 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 984,994 1,260,193 1,272,090 959,671 833,163 Loans, net of unearned income 32,911,187 33,171,233 32,079,073 32,135,555 31,402,903 Allowance for loan losses (261,089 ) (277,709 ) (319,374 ) (325,959 ) (313,510 ) Net loans 32,650,098 32,893,524 31,759,699 31,809,596 31,089,393 Premises and equipment, net 752,375 760,522 768,808 774,288 769,909 Lease investments, net 219,023 238,984 242,434 230,373 237,040 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,185,811 1,230,362 1,351,455 1,424,728 1,437,832 Trade date securities receivable 189,851 — — — — Goodwill 646,336 646,017 645,707 644,644 644,213 Other intangible assets 31,997 34,035 36,040 38,670 41,368 Total assets $ 46,738,450 $ 45,682,202 $ 45,080,768 $ 43,731,718 $ 43,540,017 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 12,796,110 $ 12,297,337 $ 11,748,455 $ 10,409,747 $ 10,204,791 Interest-bearing 26,008,506 25,575,315 25,344,196 25,434,675 25,447,083 Total deposits 38,804,616 37,872,652 37,092,651 35,844,422 35,651,874 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,241,071 1,228,436 1,228,429 1,228,422 1,228,416 Other borrowings 518,493 516,877 518,928 507,395 508,535 Subordinated notes 436,719 436,595 436,506 436,385 436,298 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Trade date securities payable — 995 200,907 — — Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,144,974 1,120,570 1,233,786 1,387,439 1,471,110 Total liabilities 42,399,439 41,429,691 40,964,773 39,657,629 39,549,799 Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock 412,500 412,500 412,500 412,500 412,500 Common stock 58,770 58,727 58,473 58,323 58,294 Surplus 1,669,002 1,663,008 1,649,990 1,647,049 1,643,864 Treasury stock (100,363 ) (100,363 ) (100,363 ) (44,891 ) (44,891 ) Retained earnings 2,288,969 2,208,535 2,080,013 2,001,949 1,921,048 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 10,133 10,104 15,382 (841 ) (597 ) Total shareholders’ equity 4,339,011 4,252,511 4,115,995 4,074,089 3,990,218 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 46,738,450 $ 45,682,202 $ 45,080,768 $ 43,731,718 $ 43,540,017





WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2020 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 284,701 $ 274,100 $ 280,185 $ 280,479 $ 294,746 $ 558,801 $ 596,585 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 8,183 9,036 6,357 5,791 4,764 17,219 7,929 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,153 1,199 1,294 1,181 1,310 2,352 6,078 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements — — — — 16 — 102 Investment securities 23,623 19,264 18,243 21,819 27,105 42,887 59,572 Trading account securities 1 2 11 6 13 3 20 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 1,769 1,745 1,775 1,774 1,765 3,514 3,342 Brokerage customer receivables 149 123 116 106 97 272 255 Total interest income 319,579 305,469 307,981 311,156 329,816 625,048 673,883 Interest expense Interest on deposits 24,298 27,944 32,602 39,084 50,057 52,242 117,492 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,887 4,840 4,952 4,947 4,934 9,727 8,294 Interest on other borrowings 2,568 2,609 2,779 3,012 3,436 5,177 6,982 Interest on subordinated notes 5,512 5,477 5,509 5,474 5,506 10,989 10,978 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 2,724 2,704 2,742 2,703 2,752 5,428 5,563 Total interest expense 39,989 43,574 48,584 55,220 66,685 83,563 149,309 Net interest income 279,590 261,895 259,397 255,936 263,131 541,485 524,574 Provision for credit losses (15,299 ) (45,347 ) 1,180 25,026 135,053 (60,646 ) 188,014 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 294,889 307,242 258,217 230,910 128,078 602,131 336,560 Non-interest income Wealth management 30,690 29,309 26,802 24,957 22,636 59,999 48,577 Mortgage banking 50,584 113,494 86,819 108,544 102,324 164,078 150,650 Service charges on deposit accounts 13,249 12,036 11,841 11,497 10,420 25,285 21,685 Gains (losses) on investment securities, net 1,285 1,154 1,214 411 808 2,439 (3,551 ) Fees from covered call options 1,388 — — — — 1,388 2,292 Trading (losses) gains, net (438 ) 419 (102 ) 183 (634 ) (19 ) (1,085 ) Operating lease income, net 12,240 14,440 12,118 11,717 11,785 26,680 23,769 Other 20,375 15,654 19,669 13,284 14,654 36,029 32,898 Total non-interest income 129,373 186,506 158,361 170,593 161,993 315,879 275,235 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 172,817 180,809 171,116 164,042 154,156 353,626 290,918 Equipment 20,866 20,912 20,565 17,251 15,846 41,778 30,680 Operating lease equipment depreciation 9,949 10,771 9,938 9,425 9,292 20,720 18,552 Occupancy, net 17,687 19,996 19,687 15,830 16,893 37,683 34,440 Data processing 6,920 6,048 5,728 5,689 10,406 12,968 18,779 Advertising and marketing 11,305 8,546 9,850 7,880 7,704 19,851 18,566 Professional fees 7,304 7,587 6,530 6,488 7,687 14,891 14,408 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,039 2,007 2,634 2,701 2,820 4,046 5,683 FDIC insurance 6,405 6,558 7,016 6,772 7,081 12,963 11,216 OREO expense, net 769 (251 ) (114 ) (168 ) 237 518 (639 ) Other 24,051 23,906 28,917 28,309 27,246 47,957 51,406 Total non-interest expense 280,112 286,889 281,867 264,219 259,368 567,001 494,009 Income before taxes 144,150 206,859 134,711 137,284 30,703 351,009 117,786 Income tax expense 39,041 53,711 33,507 29,969 9,044 92,752 33,315 Net income $ 105,109 $ 153,148 $ 101,204 $ 107,315 $ 21,659 $ 258,257 $ 84,471 Preferred stock dividends 6,991 6,991 6,991 10,286 2,050 13,982 4,100 Net income applicable to common shares $ 98,118 $ 146,157 $ 94,213 $ 97,029 $ 19,609 $ 244,275 $ 80,371 Net income per common share - Basic $ 1.72 $ 2.57 $ 1.64 $ 1.68 $ 0.34 $ 4.29 $ 1.40 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 1.70 $ 2.54 $ 1.63 $ 1.67 $ 0.34 $ 4.24 $ 1.38 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.62 $ 0.56 Weighted average common shares outstanding 57,049 56,904 57,309 57,597 57,567 56,977 57,593 Dilutive potential common shares 726 681 588 449 414 691 481 Average common shares and dilutive common shares 57,775 57,585 57,897 58,046 57,981 57,668 58,074







TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (2) (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Dec 31,

2020 (1) Jun 30,

2020 Balance: Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies $ 633,006 $ 890,749 $ 927,307 $ 862,924 $ 814,667 (64 ) % (22 ) % Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies 351,988 369,444 344,783 96,747 18,496 4 1803 Total mortgage loans held-for-sale $ 984,994 $ 1,260,193 $ 1,272,090 $ 959,671 $ 833,163 (46 ) % 18 % Core loans: Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 4,650,607 $ 4,630,795 $ 4,675,594 $ 4,555,920 $ 4,292,032 (1 ) % 8 % Asset-based lending 892,109 720,772 721,666 707,365 721,035 48 24 Municipal 511,094 493,417 474,103 482,567 519,691 16 (2 ) Leases 1,357,036 1,290,778 1,288,374 1,215,239 1,179,233 11 15 Commercial real estate Residential construction 55,735 72,058 89,389 101,187 131,639 (76 ) (58 ) Commercial construction 1,090,447 1,040,631 1,041,729 1,005,708 992,872 9 10 Land 239,067 240,635 240,684 226,254 215,537 (1 ) 11 Office 1,098,386 1,131,472 1,136,844 1,163,790 1,124,643 (7 ) (2 ) Industrial 1,263,614 1,152,522 1,129,433 1,117,702 1,062,218 24 19 Retail 1,217,540 1,198,025 1,224,403 1,175,819 1,148,152 (1 ) 6 Multi-family 1,805,118 1,739,521 1,649,801 1,599,651 1,497,834 19 21 Mixed use and other 1,908,462 1,969,915 1,981,849 2,033,031 2,027,850 (7 ) (6 ) Home equity 369,806 390,253 425,263 446,274 466,596 (26 ) (21 ) Residential real estate Residential real estate loans for investment 1,485,952 1,376,465 1,214,744 1,143,908 1,186,768 45 25 Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies 44,333 45,508 44,854 240,902 240,661 (2 ) (82 ) Total core loans $ 17,989,306 $ 17,492,767 $ 17,338,730 $ 17,215,317 $ 16,806,761 8 % 7 % Niche loans: Commercial Franchise $ 1,060,468 $ 1,128,493 $ 1,023,027 $ 964,150 $ 963,531 7 % 10 % Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 529,867 587,868 567,389 503,371 352,659 (13 ) 50 Community Advantage - homeowners association 287,689 272,222 267,374 254,963 240,634 15 20 Insurance agency lending 273,999 290,880 222,519 214,411 255,049 47 7 Premium Finance receivables U.S. commercial insurance 3,805,504 3,342,730 3,438,087 3,494,155 3,439,987 22 11 Canada commercial insurance 716,367 615,813 616,402 565,989 559,787 33 28 Life insurance 6,359,556 6,111,495 5,857,436 5,488,832 5,400,802 17 18 Consumer and other 9,024 35,983 32,188 55,354 48,325 (145 ) (81 ) Total niche loans $ 13,042,474 $ 12,385,484 $ 12,024,422 $ 11,541,225 $ 11,260,774 17 % 16 % Commercial PPP loans: Originated in 2020 $ 656,502 $ 2,049,342 $ 2,715,921 $ 3,379,013 $ 3,335,368 NM (80 ) % Originated in 2021 1,222,905 1,243,640 — — — 100 100 Total commercial PPP loans $ 1,879,407 $ 3,292,982 $ 2,715,921 $ 3,379,013 $ 3,335,368 (62 ) % (44 ) % Total loans, net of unearned income $ 32,911,187 $ 33,171,233 $ 32,079,073 $ 32,135,555 $ 31,402,903 5 % 5 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) NM - Not meaningful.





TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Dec 31,

2020 (1) Jun 30,

2020 Balance: Non-interest-bearing $ 12,796,110 $ 12,297,337 $ 11,748,455 $ 10,409,747 $

10,204,791 18 % 25 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 3,625,538 3,562,312 3,349,021 3,294,071 3,440,348 17 5 Wealth management deposits (2) 4,399,303 4,274,527 4,138,712 4,235,583 4,433,020 13 (1 ) Money market 9,843,390 9,236,434 9,348,806 9,423,653 9,288,976 11 6 Savings 3,776,400 3,690,892 3,531,029 3,415,073 3,447,352 14 10 Time certificates of deposit 4,363,875 4,811,150 4,976,628 5,066,295 4,837,387 (25 ) (10 ) Total deposits $ 38,804,616 $ 37,872,652 $ 37,092,651 $ 35,844,422 $

35,651,874 9 % 9 % Mix: Non-interest-bearing 33 % 32 % 32 % 29 % 29

% NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 9 9 9 9 10 Wealth management deposits (2) 11

11 11 12 12 Money market 25

25 25 26 25 Savings 10

10 10 10 10 Time certificates of deposit 12

13 13 14 14 Total deposits 100

% 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC ("CDEC"), trust and asset management customers of the Company and brokerage customers from unaffiliated companies which have been placed into deposit accounts.





TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS

As of June 30, 2021

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time

Certificates of

Deposit Weighted-Average

Rate of Maturing

Time Certificates

of Deposit (1) 1-3 months $ 1,049,387 1.40 % 4-6 months 844,945 1.08 7-9 months 726,341 0.60 10-12 months 566,664 0.43 13-18 months 601,524 0.59 19-24 months 274,328 0.62 24+ months 300,686 0.63 Total $ 4,363,875 0.87 %

(1) Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.





TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

Average Balance for three months ended, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (In thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1) $ 3,844,355 $ 4,230,886 $ 4,381,040 $ 3,411,164 $ 3,240,167 Investment securities (2) 4,771,403 3,944,676 3,534,594 3,789,422 4,309,471 FHLB and FRB stock 136,324 135,758 135,569 135,567 135,360 Liquidity management assets (3) 8,752,082 8,311,320 8,051,203 7,336,153 7,684,998 Other earning assets (3)(4) 23,354 20,370 18,716 16,656 16,917 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 991,011 1,151,848 893,395 822,908 705,702 Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5) 33,085,174 32,442,927 31,783,279 31,634,608 30,336,626 Total earning assets (3) 42,851,621 41,926,465 40,746,593 39,810,325 38,744,243 Allowance for loan and investment security losses (285,686 ) (327,080 ) (336,139 ) (321,732 ) (222,485 ) Cash and due from banks 470,566 366,413 344,536 345,438 352,423 Other assets 2,910,250 3,022,935 3,055,015 3,128,813 3,168,548 Total assets $ 45,946,751 $ 44,988,733 $ 43,810,005 $ 42,962,844 $ 42,042,729 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,626,424 $ 3,493,451 $ 3,320,527 $ 3,435,089 $ 3,323,124 Wealth management deposits 4,369,998 4,156,398 4,066,948 4,239,300 4,380,996 Money market accounts 9,547,167 9,335,920 9,435,344 9,332,668 8,727,966 Savings accounts 3,728,271 3,587,566 3,413,388 3,419,586 3,394,480 Time deposits 4,632,796 4,875,392 5,043,558 4,900,839 5,104,701 Interest-bearing deposits 25,904,656 25,448,727 25,279,765 25,327,482 24,931,267 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,235,142 1,228,433 1,228,425 1,228,421 1,214,375 Other borrowings 525,924 518,188 510,725 512,787 493,350 Subordinated notes 436,644 436,532 436,433 436,323 436,226 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total interest-bearing liabilities 28,355,932 27,885,446 27,708,914 27,758,579 27,328,784 Non-interest-bearing deposits 12,246,274 11,811,194 10,874,912 9,988,769 9,607,528 Other liabilities 1,087,767 1,127,203 1,175,893 1,180,594 1,197,571 Equity 4,256,778 4,164,890 4,050,286 4,034,902 3,908,846 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 45,946,751 $ 44,988,733 $ 43,810,005 $ 42,962,844 $ 42,042,729 Net free funds/contribution (6) $ 14,495,689 $ 14,041,019 $ 13,037,679 $ 12,051,746 $ 11,415,459

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(6) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.





TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

Net Interest Income for three months ended, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (In thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Interest income: Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents $ 1,153 $ 1,199 $ 1,294 $ 1,181 $ 1,326 Investment securities 24,117 19,764 18,773 22,365 27,643 FHLB and FRB stock 1,769 1,745 1,775 1,774 1,765 Liquidity management assets (1) 27,039 22,708 21,842 25,320 30,734 Other earning assets (1) 150 125 130 113 113 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 8,183 9,036 6,357 5,791 4,764 Loans, net of unearned income (1) 285,116 274,484 280,509 280,960 295,322 Total interest income $ 320,488 $ 306,353 $ 308,838 $ 312,184 $ 330,933 Interest expense: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 736 $ 901 $ 1,074 $ 1,342 $ 1,561 Wealth management deposits 7,686 7,351 7,436 7,662 7,244 Money market accounts 2,795 2,865 3,740 7,245 13,140 Savings accounts 402 430 773 2,104 3,840 Time deposits 12,679 16,397 19,579 20,731 24,272 Interest-bearing deposits 24,298 27,944 32,602 39,084 50,057 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,887 4,840 4,952 4,947 4,934 Other borrowings 2,568 2,609 2,779 3,012 3,436 Subordinated notes 5,512 5,477 5,509 5,474 5,506 Junior subordinated debentures 2,724 2,704 2,742 2,703 2,752 Total interest expense $ 39,989 $ 43,574 $ 48,584 $ 55,220 $ 66,685 Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (909 ) (884 ) (857 ) (1,028 ) (1,117 ) Net interest income (GAAP) (2) 279,590 261,895 259,397 255,936 263,131 Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 909 884 857 1,028 1,117 Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) $ 280,499 $ 262,779 $ 260,254 $ 256,964 $ 264,248

(1) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(2) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.





TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

Net Interest Margin for three months ended, Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Yield earned on: Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents 0.12 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.14 % 0.16 % Investment securities 2.03 2.03 2.11 2.35 2.58 FHLB and FRB stock 5.20 5.21 5.21 5.21 5.24 Liquidity management assets 1.24 1.11 1.08 1.37 1.61 Other earning assets 2.59 2.50 2.79 2.71 2.71 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 3.31 3.18 2.83 2.80 2.72 Loans, net of unearned income 3.46 3.43 3.51 3.53 3.92 Total earning assets 3.00 % 2.96 % 3.02 % 3.12 % 3.44 % Rate paid on: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.13 % 0.16 % 0.19 % Wealth management deposits 0.71 0.72 0.73 0.72 0.67 Money market accounts 0.12 0.12 0.16 0.31 0.61 Savings accounts 0.04 0.05 0.09 0.24 0.45 Time deposits 1.10 1.36 1.54 1.68 1.91 Interest-bearing deposits 0.38 0.45 0.51 0.61 0.81 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.59 1.60 1.60 1.60 1.63 Other borrowings 1.96 2.04 2.16 2.34 2.80 Subordinated notes 5.05 5.02 5.05 5.02 5.05 Junior subordinated debentures 4.25 4.27 4.23 4.17 4.29 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.56 % 0.63 % 0.70 % 0.79 % 0.98 % Interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.44 % 2.33 % 2.32 % 2.33 % 2.46 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Net free funds/contribution (3) 0.19 0.21 0.22 0.24 0.28 Net interest margin (GAAP) (2) 2.62 % 2.53 % 2.53 % 2.56 % 2.73 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2) 2.63 % 2.54 % 2.54 % 2.57 % 2.74 %

(1) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.





TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Average Balance

for six months ended, Interest

for six months ended, Yield/Rate

for six months ended, (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2020 Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1) $ 4,036,553 $ 2,329,488 $ 2,352 $ 6,180 0.12 % 0.53 % Investment securities (2) 4,360,323 4,545,090 43,881 60,661 2.03 2.68 FHLB and FRB stock 136,043 125,094 3,514 3,342 5.21 5.37 Liquidity management assets (3)(4) $ 8,532,919 $ 6,999,672 $ 49,747 $ 70,183 1.18 % 2.02 % Other earning assets (3)(4)(5) 21,870 18,041 275 280 2.55 3.13 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 1,070,985 554,482 17,219 7,929 3.24 2.88 Loans, net of unearned income (3)(4)(6) 32,765,825 28,636,678 559,600 598,021 3.44 4.20 Total earning assets (4) $ 42,391,599 $ 36,208,873 $ 626,841 $ 676,413 2.98 % 3.76 % Allowance for loan and investment security losses (306,268 ) (199,388 ) Cash and due from banks 418,777 337,202 Other assets 2,966,281 2,987,422 Total assets $ 45,470,389 $ 39,334,109 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,560,305 $ 3,218,429 $ 1,637 $ 5,227 0.09 % 0.33 % Wealth management deposits 4,263,788 3,609,857 15,037 14,179 0.71 0.79 Money market accounts 9,442,127 8,359,370 5,660 35,503 0.12 0.85 Savings accounts 3,658,307 3,292,158 832 9,630 0.05 0.59 Time deposits 4,753,424 5,315,554 29,076 52,953 1.23 2.00 Interest-bearing deposits $ 25,677,951 $ 23,795,368 $ 52,242 $ 117,492 0.41 % 0.99 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,231,806 1,082,994 9,727 8,294 1.59 1.54 Other borrowings 522,078 481,463 5,177 6,982 2.00 2.92 Subordinated notes 436,588 436,173 10,989 10,978 5.03 5.03 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 5,428 5,563 4.26 4.34 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 28,121,989 $ 26,049,564 $ 83,563 $ 149,309 0.60 % 1.15 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 12,029,936 8,421,353 Other liabilities 1,107,376 1,053,684 Equity 4,211,088 3,809,508 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 45,470,389 $ 39,334,109 Interest rate spread (4)(7) 2.38 % 2.61 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (1,793 ) (2,530 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Net free funds/contribution (8) $ 14,269,610 $ 10,159,309 0.21 0.32 Net interest income/ margin (GAAP) (4) $ 541,485 $ 524,574 2.58 % 2.91 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 1,793 2,530 0.01 0.02 Net interest income/ margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (4) $ 543,278 $ 527,104 2.59 % 2.93 %

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on a marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(4) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance ratio.

(5) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(6) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(7) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(8) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.





TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200

Basis

Points +100

Basis

Points -100

Basis

Points Jun 30, 2021 24.6 % 11.7 % (6.9 ) % Mar 31, 2021 22.0 10.2 (7.2 ) Dec 31, 2020 25.0 11.6 (7.9 ) Sep 30, 2020 23.4 10.9 (8.1 ) Jun 30, 2020 25.9 12.6 (8.3 )





Ramp Scenario +200

Basis

Points +100

Basis

Points -100

Basis

Points Jun 30, 2021 11.4 % 5.8 % (3.3 ) % Mar 31, 2021 10.7 5.4 (3.6 ) Dec 31, 2020 11.4 5.7 (3.3 ) Sep 30, 2020 10.7 5.2 (3.5 ) Jun 30, 2020 13.0 6.7 (3.2 )





TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

Loans repricing or maturity period As of June 30, 2021 One year or less From one to five years Over five years (In thousands) Total Commercial Fixed rate $ 1,018,304 $ 1,378,744 $ 796,227 $ 3,193,275 Fixed Rate - PPP — 1,879,407 — 1,879,407 Variable rate 6,365,838 3,694 62 6,369,594 Total commercial $ 7,384,142 $ 3,261,845 $ 796,289 $ 11,442,276 Commercial real estate Fixed rate 509,777 2,127,633 437,944 3,075,354 Variable rate 5,578,790 24,225 — 5,603,015 Total commercial real estate $ 6,088,567 $ 2,151,858 $ 437,944 $ 8,678,369 Home equity Fixed rate 14,613 7,095 47 21,755 Variable rate 348,051 — — 348,051 Total home equity $ 362,664 $ 7,095 $ 47 $ 369,806 Residential real estate Fixed rate 20,305 10,381 777,239 807,925 Variable rate 60,029 273,717 388,614 722,360 Total residential real estate $ 80,334 $ 284,098 $ 1,165,853 $ 1,530,285 Premium finance receivables - commercial Fixed rate 4,398,271 123,600 — 4,521,871 Variable rate — — — — Total premium finance receivables - commercial $ 4,398,271 $ 123,600 $ — $ 4,521,871 Premium finance receivables - life insurance Fixed rate 10,030 374,736 20,394 405,160 Variable rate 5,954,396 — — 5,954,396 Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 5,964,426 $ 374,736 $ 20,394 $ 6,359,556 Consumer and other Fixed rate 2,269 1,748 388 4,405 Variable rate 4,619 — — 4,619 Total consumer and other $ 6,888 $ 1,748 $ 388 $ 9,024 Total per category Fixed rate 5,973,569 4,023,937 2,032,239 12,029,745 Fixed rate - PPP — 1,879,407 — 1,879,407 Variable rate 18,311,723 301,636 388,676 19,002,035 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 24,285,292 $ 6,204,980 $ 2,420,915 $ 32,911,187 Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index: Prime $ 2,573,945 One- month LIBOR 9,384,417 Three- month LIBOR 374,067 Twelve- month LIBOR 6,359,426 Other 310,180 Total variable rate $ 19,002,035

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has $9.4 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $6.4 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:

Basis Point (bp) Change in Prime 1-month

LIBOR 12-month

LIBOR Second Quarter 2021 0 bps -1 bps -3 bps First Quarter 2021 0 -3 -6 Fourth Quarter 2020 0 -1 -2 Third Quarter 2020 0 -1 -19 Second Quarter 2020 0 -83 -45





TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $ 321,308 $ 379,969 $ 388,971 $ 373,174 $ 253,482 $ 379,969 $ 158,461 Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2016-13 — — — — — — 47,418 Provision for credit losses (15,299 ) (45,347 ) 1,180 25,026 135,053 (60,646 ) 188,014 Other adjustments 34 31 155 55 42 65 (31 ) Charge-offs: Commercial 3,237 11,781 5,184 5,270 5,686 15,018 7,839 Commercial real estate 1,412 980 6,637 1,529 7,224 2,392 7,794 Home equity 142 — 683 138 239 142 1,240 Residential real estate 3 2 114 83 293 5 694 Premium finance receivables 2,077 3,239 4,214 4,640 3,434 5,316 6,618 Consumer and other 104 114 198 103 99 218 227 Total charge-offs 6,975 16,116 17,030 11,763 16,975 23,091 24,412 Recoveries: Commercial 902 452 4,168 428 112 1,354 496 Commercial real estate 514 200 904 175 493 714 756 Home equity 328 101 77 111 46 429 340 Residential real estate 36 204 69 25 30 240 90 Premium finance receivables 3,239 1,782 1,445 1,720 833 5,021 1,943 Consumer and other 34 32 30 20 58 66 99 Total recoveries 5,053 2,771 6,693 2,479 1,572 7,824 3,724 Net charge-offs (1,922 ) (13,345 ) (10,337 ) (9,284 ) (15,403 ) (15,267 ) (20,688 ) Allowance for credit losses at period end $ 304,121 $ 321,308 $ 379,969 $ 388,971 $ 373,174 $ 304,121 $ 373,174 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average: Commercial 0.08 % 0.37 % 0.03 % 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.22 % 0.15 % Commercial real estate 0.04 0.04 0.27 0.06 0.33 0.04 0.17 Home equity (0.20 ) (0.10 ) 0.55 0.02 0.16 (0.15 ) 0.37 Residential real estate (0.01 ) (0.06 ) 0.02 0.02 0.09 (0.03 ) 0.10 Premium finance receivables (0.04 ) 0.06 0.11 0.12 0.12 0.01 0.11 Consumer and other 0.69 0.57 0.78 0.49 0.25 0.62 0.39 Total loans, net of unearned income 0.02 % 0.17 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.20 % 0.09 % 0.15 % Loans at period end $ 32,911,187 $ 33,171,233 $ 32,079,073 $ 32,135,555 $ 31,402,903 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end 0.79 % 0.84 % 1.00 % 1.01 % 1.00 % Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end 0.92 0.97 1.18 1.21 1.19 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end, excluding PPP loans 0.98 1.08 1.29 1.35 1.33





TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, (In thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 Provision for loan losses $ (14,731 ) $ (28,351 ) $ 3,597 $ 21,678 $ 112,822 $ (43,082 ) $ 163,218 Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses (558 ) (17,035 ) (2,413 ) 3,350 22,236 (17,593 ) 24,805 Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses (10 ) 39 (4 ) (2 ) (5 ) 29 (9 ) Provision for credit losses $ (15,299 ) $ (45,347 ) $ 1,180 $ 25,026 $ 135,053 $ (60,646 ) $ 188,014 Allowance for loan losses $ 261,089 $ 277,709 $ 319,374 $ 325,959 $ 313,510 Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses 42,942 43,500 60,536 62,949 59,599 Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses 304,031 321,209 379,910 388,908 373,109 Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses 90 99 59 63 65 Allowance for credit losses $ 304,121 $ 321,308 $ 379,969 $ 388,971 $ 373,174





TABLE 12: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO

The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company’s loan portfolios as well as core and niche portfolios, as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020.

As of Jun 30, 2021 As of Mar 31, 2021 As of Dec 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s balance Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s balance Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s balance Commercial: Commercial, industrial and other, excluding PPP loans $ 9,562,869 $ 98,505 1.03 % $ 9,415,225 $ 95,637 1.02 % $ 9,240,046 $ 94,210 1.02 % Commercial PPP loans 1,879,407 2 0.00 3,292,982 3 0.00 2,715,921 2 0.00 Commercial real estate: Construction and development 1,385,249 38,550 2.78 1,353,324 45,327 3.35 1,371,802 78,833 5.75 Non-construction 7,293,120 119,972 1.65 7,191,455 136,465 1.90 7,122,330 164,770 2.31 Home equity 369,806 11,207 3.03 390,253 11,382 2.92 425,263 11,437 2.69 Residential real estate 1,530,285 15,684 1.02 1,421,973 14,242 1.00 1,259,598 12,459 0.99 Premium finance receivables Commercial insurance loans 4,521,871 19,346 0.43 3,958,543 16,945 0.43 4,054,489 17,267 0.43 Life insurance loans 6,359,556 553 0.01 6,111,495 532 0.01 5,857,436 510 0.01 Consumer and other 9,024 212 2.35 35,983 676 1.88 32,188 422 1.31 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 32,911,187 $ 304,031 0.92 % $ 33,171,233 $ 321,209 0.97 % $ 32,079,073 $ 379,910 1.18 % Total loans, net of unearned income, excluding PPP loans $ 31,031,780 $ 304,029 0.98 % $ 29,878,251 $ 321,206 1.08 % $ 29,363,152 $ 379,908 1.29 % Total core loans (1) $ 17,989,306 $ 267,999 1.49 % $ 17,492,767 $ 283,505 1.62 % $ 17,338,730 $ 347,111 2.00 % Total niche loans (1) 13,042,474 36,030 0.28 12,385,484 37,701 0.30 12,024,422 32,797 0.27 Total PPP loans 1,879,407 2 0.00 3,292,982 3 0.00 2,715,921 2 0.00

(1) See Table 1 for additional detail on core and niche loans.





TABLE 13: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING

(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Loan Balances: Commercial Nonaccrual $ 23,232 $ 22,459 $ 21,743 $ 42,036 $ 42,882 90+ days and still accruing 1,244 — 307 — 1,374 60-89 days past due 5,204 13,292 6,900 2,168 8,952 30-59 days past due 18,478 35,541 44,381 48,271 23,720 Current 11,394,118 12,636,915 11,882,636 12,184,524 11,782,304 Total commercial $ 11,442,276 $ 12,708,207 $ 11,955,967 $ 12,276,999 $ 11,859,232 Commercial real estate Nonaccrual $ 26,035 $ 34,380 $ 46,107 $ 68,815 $ 64,557 90+ days and still accruing — — — — — 60-89 days past due 4,382 8,156 5,178 8,299 26,480 30-59 days past due 19,698 70,168 32,116 53,462 75,528 Current 8,628,254 8,432,075 8,410,731 8,292,566 8,034,180 Total commercial real estate $ 8,678,369 $ 8,544,779 $ 8,494,132 8,423,142 $ 8,200,745 Home equity Nonaccrual $ 3,478 $ 5,536 $ 6,529 $ 6,329 $ 7,261 90+ days and still accruing — — — — — 60-89 days past due 301 492 47 70 — 30-59 days past due 777 780 637 1,148 1,296 Current 365,250 383,445 418,050 438,727 458,039 Total home equity $ 369,806 $ 390,253 $ 425,263 $ 446,274 $ 466,596 Residential real estate Nonaccrual $ 23,050 $ 21,553 $ 26,071 $ 22,069 $ 19,529 90+ days and still accruing — — — — — 60-89 days past due 1,584 944 1,635 814 1,506 30-59 days past due 2,139 13,768 12,584 2,443 4,400 Current 1,503,512 1,385,708 1,219,308 1,359,484 1,401,994 Total residential real estate $ 1,530,285 $ 1,421,973 $ 1,259,598 $ 1,384,810 $ 1,427,429 Premium finance receivables Nonaccrual $ 6,418 $ 9,690 $ 13,264 $ 21,080 $ 16,460 90+ days and still accruing 3,570 4,783 12,792 12,177 35,638 60-89 days past due 7,759 5,113 27,801 38,286 42,353 30-59 days past due 32,758 31,373 49,274 80,732 61,160 Current 10,830,922 10,019,079 9,808,794 9,396,701 9,244,965 Total premium finance receivables $ 10,881,427 $ 10,070,038 $ 9,911,925 $ 9,548,976 $ 9,400,576 Consumer and other Nonaccrual $ 485 $ 497 $ 436 $ 422 $ 427 90+ days and still accruing 178 161 264 175 156 60-89 days past due 22 8 24 273 4 30-59 days past due 75 74 136 493 281 Current 8,264 35,243 31,328 53,991 47,457 Total consumer and other $ 9,024 $ 35,983 $ 32,188 $ 55,354 $ 48,325 Total loans, net of unearned income Nonaccrual $ 82,698 $ 94,115 $ 114,150 $ 160,751 $ 151,116 90+ days and still accruing 4,992 4,944 13,363 12,352 37,168 60-89 days past due 19,252 28,005 41,585 49,910 79,295 30-59 days past due 73,925 151,704 139,128 186,549 166,385 Current 32,730,320 32,892,465 31,770,847 31,725,993 30,968,939 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 32,911,187 $ 33,171,233 $ 32,079,073 $ 32,135,555 $ 31,402,903





TABLE 14: NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS ("TDRs")

Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing (1): Commercial $ 1,244 $ — $ 307 $ — $ 1,374 Commercial real estate — — — — — Home equity — — — — — Residential real estate — — — — — Premium finance receivables 3,570 4,783 12,792 12,177 35,638 Consumer and other 178 161 264 175 156 Total loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing 4,992 4,944 13,363 12,352 37,168 Non-accrual loans: Commercial 23,232 22,459 21,743 42,036 42,882 Commercial real estate 26,035 34,380 46,107 68,815 64,557 Home equity 3,478 5,536 6,529 6,329 7,261 Residential real estate 23,050 21,553 26,071 22,069 19,529 Premium finance receivables 6,418 9,690 13,264 21,080 16,460 Consumer and other 485 497 436 422 427 Total non-accrual loans 82,698 94,115 114,150 160,751 151,116 Total non-performing loans: Commercial 24,476 22,459 22,050 42,036 44,256 Commercial real estate 26,035 34,380 46,107 68,815 64,557 Home equity 3,478 5,536 6,529 6,329 7,261 Residential real estate 23,050 21,553 26,071 22,069 19,529 Premium finance receivables 9,988 14,473 26,056 33,257 52,098 Consumer and other 663 658 700 597 583 Total non-performing loans $ 87,690 $ 99,059 $ 127,513 $ 173,103 $ 188,284 Other real estate owned 10,510 8,679 9,711 2,891 2,409 Other real estate owned - from acquisitions 5,062 7,134 6,847 6,326 7,788 Other repossessed assets — — — — — Total non-performing assets $ 103,262 $ 114,872 $ 144,071 $ 182,320 $ 198,481 Accruing TDRs not included within non-performing assets $ 44,019 $ 46,151 $ 47,023 $ 46,410 $ 48,609 Total non-performing loans by category as a percent of its own respective category’s period-end balance: Commercial 0.21 % 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.34 % 0.37 % Commercial real estate 0.30 0.40 0.54 0.82 0.79 Home equity 0.94 1.42 1.54 1.42 1.56 Residential real estate 1.51 1.52 2.07 1.59 1.37 Premium finance receivables 0.09 0.14 0.26 0.35 0.55 Consumer and other 7.35 1.83 2.17 1.08 1.21 Total loans, net of unearned income 0.27 % 0.30 % 0.40 % 0.54 % 0.60 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.22 % 0.25 % 0.32 % 0.42 % 0.46 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-accrual loans 367.64 % 341.29 % 332.82 % 241.93 % 246.90 %

(1) As of June 30, 2021, $320,000 of TDRs were past due greater than 90 days and still accruing interest compared to none in March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020.





Non-performing Loans Rollforward

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, Jun 30, (In thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2021 2020 Balance at beginning of period $ 99,059 $ 127,513 $ 173,103 $ 188,284 $ 179,360 $ 127,513 $ 117,588 Additions from becoming non-performing in the respective period 12,762 9,894 13,224 19,771 20,803 22,656 52,998 Additions from the adoption of ASU 2016-13 — — — — — — 37,285 Return to performing status — (654 ) (1,000 ) (6,202 ) (2,566 ) (654 ) (3,052 ) Payments received (12,312 ) (22,731 ) (30,146 ) (3,733 ) (11,201 ) (35,043 ) (19,150 ) Transfer to OREO and other repossessed assets (3,660 ) (1,372 ) (12,662 ) (598 ) — (5,032 ) (1,297 ) Charge-offs, net (4,684 ) (2,952 ) (7,817 ) (6,583 ) (12,884 ) (7,636 ) (15,435 ) Net change for niche loans (1) (3,475 ) (10,639 ) (7,189 ) (17,836 ) 14,772 (14,114 ) 19,347 Balance at end of period $ 87,690 $ 99,059 $ 127,513 $ 173,103 $ 188,284 $ 87,690 $ 188,284

(1) This includes activity for premium finance receivables and indirect consumer loans.





TDRs