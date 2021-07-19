Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $105.1 million and Year-To-Date Net Income of $258.3 million

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation ("Wintrust", "the Company", "we" or "our") (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $105.1 million or $1.70 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease in diluted earnings per common share of 33% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of 400% compared to the second quarter of 2020. The Company recorded net income of $258.3 million or $4.24 per diluted common share for the first six months of 2021 compared to net income of $84.5 million or $1.38 per diluted common share for the same period of 2020.
Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2021:
Comparative information to the first quarter of 2021
- Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, increased by $1.2 billion or 15%, on an annualized basis.
- Core loans increased by $497 million and niche loans increased by $657 million primarily due to growth in the commercial insurance premium finance receivable portfolio. See Table 1 for more information.
- PPP loans declined by $1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2021 primarily as a result of processing forgiveness payments on PPP loan balances originated in 2020. As of June 30, 2021, approximately 81% of PPP loan balances originated in 2020 have been forgiven, approximately 12% of balances are in the forgiveness review or submission process, and approximately 7% of balances have not applied for forgiveness.
- Total assets increased by $1.1 billion.
- Total deposits increased by $932 million, including a $499 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits.
- Net interest income increased by $17.7 million primarily due to earning asset growth and increased PPP loan fee accretion.
- In the second quarter of 2021, average loans and average investment securities increased by $642 million and $827 million, respectively, as compared to first quarter of 2021.
- The Company recognized $25.2 million of PPP loan fee accretion in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $19.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.
- Net interest margin increased by nine basis points primarily due to increased PPP loan fee accretion and a seven basis point decline on the rate paid on interest bearing deposits.
- Mortgage banking revenue decreased to $50.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $113.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.
- Recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $45.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.
- Recorded net charge-offs of $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to net charge-offs of $13.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans totaled two basis points in the second quarter of 2021 on an annualized basis as compared to 17 basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2021.
- The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio is approximately 1.49% of the outstanding balance as of June 30, 2021, down from 1.62% as of March 31, 2021. See Table 12 for more information. The allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans increased to 367.6% at June 30, 2021 compared to 341.3% as of March 31, 2021.
- Non-performing loans declined to $87.7 million, or 0.27% of total loans, as of June 30, 2021 as compared to $99.1 million, or 0.30% of total loans, as of March 31, 2021.
- Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased to $56.92 as compared to $55.42 as of March 31, 2021. See Table 18 for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
- Closed on the previously announced sale of three branches in southwestern Wisconsin including $77 million of deposits, resulting in a net gain of $4.0 million recorded in other non-interest income.
Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Wintrust reported net income of $105.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, down from $153.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. On a year-to-date basis, net income totaled $258.3 million for the first six months of 2021, up from $84.5 million in the first six months of 2020, a 206% increase. Additionally, the Company continues to grow as total assets of $46.7 billion as of June 30, 2021 increased by $1.1 billion as compared to March 31, 2021 and increased by $3.2 billion as compared to June 30, 2020. The second quarter of 2021 was characterized by strong organic loan growth, increased net interest income, a decline in mortgage banking revenue, a release of reserves as our credit quality and macroeconomic forecasts improved and a continued focus to increase franchise value in our market area."
Mr. Wehmer continued, "The Company experienced loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of $1.2 billion or 15%, on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2021, including growth in its commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate loans for investment, commercial insurance premium finance receivable and life insurance premium receivable portfolios. The loan growth was driven significantly by $563 million of growth in the commercial insurance premium finance receivable portfolio in part due to favorable market conditions for that portfolio. We are experiencing historically low commercial line of credit utilization and believe that a reversion to normal levels, coupled with robust loan pipelines, will materialize in future loan growth. Total deposits increased by $932 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021 including an increase in non-interest bearing deposits which now comprise 33% of total deposits. We continue to emphasize growing our franchise, including gathering low cost deposits, which we believe will drive value in the long term. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 84.8% and we believe that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand."
Mr. Wehmer commented, "Net interest income increased in the second quarter of 2021 primarily due to earning asset growth and increased PPP loan fee accretion. The Company recognized $25.2 million of PPP loan fee accretion in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $19.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. Net interest margin improved by nine basis points in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to increased PPP loan fee accretion and a seven basis point decline on the rate paid on interest bearing deposits. We continue to maintain excess liquidity and believe that deploying such liquidity could potentially increase our net interest margin. However, given the decline in long-term interest rates in the second quarter of 2021, we did not materially increase our investment portfolio due to the lack of adequate market returns."
Mr. Wehmer noted, “We recorded mortgage banking revenue of $50.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $113.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. Loan volumes originated for sale in the second quarter of 2021 were $1.7 billion, down from $2.2 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Production margin in the second quarter of 2021 was impacted by lower gain on sale margins and a decline in the mortgage originations pipeline. Additionally, the Company recorded a $5.5 million decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions as compared to an $18.0 million increase recognized in the first quarter of 2021. We believe the third quarter of 2021 will provide another strong quarter for mortgage banking originations."
Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 related to both improving credit quality and macroeconomic forecasts. The level of non-performing loans decreased by $11.4 million primarily due to non-performing loan payments received during the quarter. Additionally, net charge-offs were limited totaling $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $13.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of June 30, 2021 is approximately 1.49% of the outstanding balance. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."
Mr. Wehmer concluded, "Our second quarter of 2021 results continued to demonstrate the multi-faceted nature of our business model which we believe uniquely positions us to be successful. We expect to leverage our differentiated, diversified loan portfolio to outperform peers with respect to loan growth which should allow us to expand net interest income. We are focused on taking advantage of market opportunities to prudently deploy excess liquidity into earning assets including core and niche loans and investment securities while maintaining an interest rate sensitive asset portfolio. We are opportunistically evaluating the acquisition market which has been active for both banks and business lines of various sizes. Of course, we remain diligent in our consideration of acquisition targets and will be prudent in our decision-making, always seeking to minimize dilution. Finally, we evaluate our operating expense base on an ongoing basis to enhance future profitability."
The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the second quarter of 2021 as well as historical financial performance. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.
Graphs available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/595e1742-6ae7-4c87-8c43-4cf31dd4b13e
SUMMARY OF RESULTS:
BALANCE SHEET
Total asset growth of $1.1 billion in the second quarter of 2021 was primarily comprised of a $1.4 billion increase in interest bearing deposits with banks, a $1.2 billion increase in total loans, excluding PPP loans, and an $86 million increase in investment securities. These increases were partially offset by a $1.4 billion decrease in PPP loans and a $275 million decrease in mortgage loans held-for-sale. Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $1.2 billion primarily due to growth in the commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate loans for investment, commercial insurance premium finance receivable and life insurance premium receivable portfolios. The Company believes that the $4.7 billion of interest-bearing deposits with banks held as of June 30, 2021 provides sufficient liquidity to operate its business plan.
Total liabilities increased $970 million in the second quarter of 2021 resulting primarily from a $932 million increase in total deposits. The increase in deposits was primarily due to a $607 million increase in money market deposits and a $499 million increase in non-interest bearing deposits. The Company’s loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 84.8%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company’s balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources as appropriate to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.
For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 3 in this report.
NET INTEREST INCOME
For the second quarter of 2021, net interest income totaled $279.6 million, an increase of $17.7 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021 and an increase of $16.5 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020. The $17.7 million increase in net interest income in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to earning asset growth and increased PPP loan fee accretion. The Company recognized $25.2 million of PPP loan fee accretion in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $19.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $42.3 million of net PPP loan fees that have yet to be recognized in income, with approximately $24.0 million projected to be recognized in income in the second half of 2021. Such projection is based on current level yield assumptions primarily driven by the estimated timing of expected cash flow receipts related to forgiveness.
Net interest margin was 2.62% (2.63% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2021 compared to 2.53% (2.54% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2021 and down from 2.73% (2.74% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2020. The net interest margin increase as compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the seven basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and a four basis point increase in the yield on earning assets partially offset by a two basis point decrease in the net free funds contribution. The decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to a seven basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits primarily due to lower repricing of time deposits. The four basis point increase in the yield on earning assets in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a 13 basis point increase in yield on liquidity management assets as a result of purchases of investment securities toward the end of the first quarter of 2021 and a three basis point increase in yield earned on loans.
For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 4 through 8 in this report.
ASSET QUALITY
The allowance for credit losses totaled $304.1 million as of June 30, 2021, a decrease of $17.2 million as compared to $321.3 million as of March 31, 2021. The allowance for credit losses decreased primarily due to improvements in the macroeconomic forecast in addition to improvement in portfolio characteristics throughout the quarter. Notably, there was a decrease in the allowance for credit losses in the Commercial Real Estate portfolio primarily driven by improvement in the forecasts of the Commercial Real Estate Price Index and Baa Corporate Credit Spreads. Other key drivers of allowance for credit losses changes include, but are not limited to, decreases in COVID-19 related loan modifications and positive loan risk rating migrations.
A negative provision for credit losses totaling $15.3 million was recorded for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a negative provision of $45.3 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $135.1 million of expense for the second quarter of 2020. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.
Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets at a certain point in time. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020 is shown on Table 12 of this report.
Net charge-offs totaled $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, an $11.4 million decrease from $13.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and a $13.5 million decrease from $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans totaled two basis points in the second quarter of 2021 on an annualized basis compared to 17 basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2021 and 20 basis points on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2020. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.
As of June 30, 2021, $19.3 million of all loans, or 0.1%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $73.9 million, or 0.2%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. As of March 31, 2021, $28.0 million of all loans, or 0.1%, were 60 to 89 days past due and $151.7 million, or 0.5%, were 30 to 59 days (or one payment) past due. Many of the commercial and commercial real-estate loans shown as 60 to 89 days and 30 to 59 days past due are included on the Company’s internal problem loan reporting system. Loans on this system are closely monitored by management on a monthly basis.
The Company’s home equity and residential real estate loan portfolios continue to exhibit low delinquency rates as of June 30, 2021. Home equity loans at June 30, 2021 that are current with regard to the contractual terms of the loan agreement represent 98.8% of the total home equity portfolio. Residential real estate loans at June 30, 2021 that are current with regards to the contractual terms of the loan agreements comprised 98.3% of total residential real estate loans outstanding. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.
The outstanding balance of COVID-19 related modified loans totaled approximately $146 million or 0.5% of total loans, excluding PPP loans as of June 30, 2021 as compared to $254 million or 0.8% as of March 31, 2021. The most significant proportion of outstanding modifications changed terms to interest-only payments.
The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.22% as of June 30, 2021, compared to 0.25% at March 31, 2021, and 0.46% at June 30, 2020. Non-performing assets totaled $103.3 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $114.9 million at March 31, 2021 and $198.5 million at June 30, 2020. Non-performing loans totaled $87.7 million, or 0.27% of total loans, at June 30, 2021 compared to $99.1 million, or 0.30% of total loans, at March 31, 2021 and $188.3 million, or 0.60% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. The decrease in non-performing loans as of June 30, 2021 as compared to March 31, 2021 is primarily due to payments throughout the quarter. OREO totaled $15.6 million at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $241,000 compared to $15.8 million at March 31, 2021 and an increase of $5.4 million compared to $10.2 million at June 30, 2020. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Wealth management revenue increased by $1.4 million during the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to increased trust and asset management fees. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.
Mortgage banking revenue decreased by $62.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to a $33.8 million decrease in production revenue from lower originations for sale and lower gain on sale margins and a $5.5 million unfavorable mortgage servicing rights portfolio fair value adjustment as compared to an $18.0 million increase recognized in the prior quarter related to changes in fair value model assumptions. Loans originated for sale were $1.7 billion in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $498.0 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 47% in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to 73% in the first quarter of 2021. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.
During the second quarter of 2021, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased primarily due to the capitalization of $17.5 million of servicing rights partially offset by a reduction in value of $8.5 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio and a fair value adjustment decrease of $5.5 million. No economic hedges were outstanding relative to the mortgage servicing rights portfolio during the first or second quarter of 2021.
Operating lease income decreased by $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021. The decrease is primarily due to a $1.5 million gain recognized on sale of lease assets in the first quarter of 2021.
Other non-interest income increased by $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to a $4.0 million net gain recorded on the previously announced sale of three branches in southwestern Wisconsin.
For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 15 and 16 in this report.
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021. The $8.0 million decrease is comprised of a decrease of $7.6 million in commissions and incentive compensation and a decrease of $412,000 in employee benefits expense. Salaries expense was effectively unchanged from the first quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in commissions and incentive compensation is primarily due to lower commissions related to a decline in total mortgage originations for sale and investment.
Advertising and marketing expense totaled $11.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $2.8 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase in the second quarter relates primarily to increased sponsorship activity for the summer months. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company’s brand, commercial banking capabilities and various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company’s non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.
Miscellaneous expense in the second quarter of 2021 decreased by $55,000 as compared to the first quarter of 2021. The second quarter of 2021 included a $1.4 million reversal of contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisition of mortgage operations as compared to a $937,000 reversal of contingent consideration expense in the first quarter of 2021. The liability for contingent consideration expense related to the previous acquisition of mortgage operations is based upon forward looking mortgage origination volumes and the estimated profitability of that operation. Should those assumptions change going forward, the liability may need to be increased or decreased. The contractual period covering contingent consideration ends in January 2023 and the final two years of the contract contemplate a lower ratio of contingent consideration relative to financial performance. Miscellaneous expense also includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors fees, telephone, travel and entertainment, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and lending origination costs that are not deferred.
For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.
INCOME TAXES
The Company recorded income tax expense of $39.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $53.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. The effective tax rates were 27.08% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 25.97% in the first quarter of 2021 and 29.46% in the second quarter of 2020.
The slightly higher effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to the recognition of excess tax benefits on stock compensation in the first quarter, and the higher effective rate in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the 2021 periods was primarily a result of a significantly reduced amount of pretax income in the period.
BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY
Community Banking
Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the second quarter of 2021, this unit expanded its loan portfolio and its deposit portfolio. In addition, the segment’s net interest margin increased in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021.
Mortgage banking revenue was $50.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $62.9 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to a $33.8 million decrease in production revenue resulting from lower originations for sale and lower gain on sale margins and a $5.5 million decrease in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions as compared to an $18.0 million favorable fair value adjustment in the prior quarter related to changes in fair value model assumptions. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $13.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.2 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher account analysis fees. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained strong as of June 30, 2021. Before the impact of scheduled payments and prepayments, gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines were estimated to be approximately $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2021. When adjusted for the probability of closing, the pipelines were estimated to be approximately $700 million to $800 million at June 30, 2021.
Specialty Finance
Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $3.4 billion during the second quarter of 2021 and average balances increased by $472.8 million as compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase in average balances in the insurance premium finance receivables portfolios more than offset the related margin compression, attributed to lower market rates of interest, resulting in a $3.0 million increase in interest income. The Company’s leasing business remained effectively unchanged from the first quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of 2021, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, at $2.2 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, essentially unchanged from the first quarter of 2021.
Wealth Management
Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $30.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2021. Increases in asset management fees were primarily due to favorable equity market performance during the second quarter of 2021. At June 30, 2021, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $34.2 billion of assets under administration, which included $4.7 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $2.0 billion increase from the $32.2 billion of assets under administration at March 31, 2021.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Key Operating Measures
Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to the first quarter of 2021 (sequential quarter) and second quarter of 2020 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:
|% or(1)
basis point (bp)
change from
1st Quarter
2021
|% or
basis point
(bp)
change from
2nd Quarter
2020
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Jun 30, 2021
|Mar 31, 2021
|Jun 30, 2020
|Net income
|$
|105,109
|$
|153,148
|$
|21,659
|(31
|)
|%
|385
|%
|Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2)
|128,851
|161,512
|165,756
|(20
|)
|(22
|)
|Net income per common share – diluted
|1.70
|2.54
|0.34
|(33
|)
|400
|Net revenue (3)
|408,963
|448,401
|425,124
|(9
|)
|(4
|)
|Net interest income
|279,590
|261,895
|263,131
|7
|6
|Net interest margin
|2.62
|%
|2.53
|%
|2.73
|%
|9
|bps
|(11
|)
|bps
|Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)
|2.63
|2.54
|2.74
|9
|(11
|)
|Net overhead ratio (4)
|1.32
|0.90
|0.93
|42
|39
|Return on average assets
|0.92
|1.38
|0.21
|(46
|)
|71
|Return on average common equity
|10.24
|15.80
|2.17
|(556
|)
|807
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)
|12.62
|19.49
|2.95
|(687
|)
|967
|At end of period
|Total assets
|$
|46,738,450
|$
|45,682,202
|$
|43,540,017
|9
|%
|7
|%
|Total loans (5)
|32,911,187
|33,171,233
|31,402,903
|(3
|)
|5
|Total deposits
|38,804,616
|37,872,652
|35,651,874
|10
|9
|Total shareholders’ equity
|4,339,011
|4,252,511
|3,990,218
|8
|9
(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are "annualized" in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing "Financial Reports" under the "Investor Relations" heading, and then choosing "Financial Highlights."
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Sep 30,
2020
|Jun 30,
2020
|Jun 30,
2021
|Jun 30,
2020
|Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):
|Total assets
|$
|46,738,450
|$
|45,682,202
|$
|45,080,768
|$
|43,731,718
|$
|43,540,017
|Total loans (1)
|32,911,187
|33,171,233
|32,079,073
|32,135,555
|31,402,903
|Total deposits
|38,804,616
|37,872,652
|37,092,651
|35,844,422
|35,651,874
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|Total shareholders’ equity
|4,339,011
|4,252,511
|4,115,995
|4,074,089
|3,990,218
|Selected Statements of Income Data:
|Net interest income
|$
|279,590
|$
|261,895
|$
|259,397
|$
|255,936
|$
|263,131
|$
|541,485
|$
|524,574
|Net revenue (2)
|408,963
|448,401
|417,758
|426,529
|425,124
|857,364
|799,809
|Net income
|105,109
|153,148
|101,204
|107,315
|21,659
|258,257
|84,471
|Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3)
|128,851
|161,512
|135,891
|162,310
|165,756
|290,363
|305,800
|Net income per common share – Basic
|1.72
|2.57
|1.64
|1.68
|0.34
|4.29
|1.40
|Net income per common share – Diluted
|1.70
|2.54
|1.63
|1.67
|0.34
|4.24
|1.38
|Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
|Performance Ratios:
|Net interest margin
|2.62
|%
|2.53
|%
|2.53
|%
|2.56
|%
|2.73
|%
|2.58
|%
|2.91
|%
|Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)
|2.63
|2.54
|2.54
|2.57
|2.74
|2.59
|2.93
|Non-interest income to average assets
|1.13
|1.68
|1.44
|1.58
|1.55
|1.40
|1.41
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|2.45
|2.59
|2.56
|2.45
|2.48
|2.51
|2.53
|Net overhead ratio (4)
|1.32
|0.90
|1.12
|0.87
|0.93
|1.11
|1.12
|Return on average assets
|0.92
|1.38
|0.92
|0.99
|0.21
|1.15
|0.43
|Return on average common equity
|10.24
|15.80
|10.30
|10.66
|2.17
|12.97
|4.48
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3)
|12.62
|19.49
|12.95
|13.43
|2.95
|15.99
|5.81
|Average total assets
|$
|45,946,751
|$
|44,988,733
|$
|43,810,005
|$
|42,962,844
|$
|42,042,729
|$
|45,470,389
|$
|39,334,109
|Average total shareholders’ equity
|4,256,778
|4,164,890
|4,050,286
|4,034,902
|3,908,846
|4,211,088
|3,809,508
|Average loans to average deposits ratio
|86.7
|%
|87.1
|%
|87.9
|%
|89.6
|%
|87.8
|%
|86.9
|%
|88.9
|%
|Period-end loans to deposits ratio
|84.8
|87.6
|86.5
|89.7
|88.1
|Common Share Data at end of period:
|Market price per common share
|$
|75.63
|$
|75.80
|$
|61.09
|$
|40.05
|$
|43.62
|Book value per common share
|68.81
|67.34
|65.24
|63.57
|62.14
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)
|56.92
|55.42
|53.23
|51.70
|50.23
|Common shares outstanding
|57,066,677
|57,023,273
|56,769,625
|57,601,991
|57,573,672
|Other Data at end of period:
|Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)
|8.2
|%
|8.2
|%
|8.1
|%
|8.2
|%
|8.1
|%
|Risk-based capital ratios:
|Tier 1 capital ratio (5)
|10.1
|10.2
|10.0
|10.2
|10.1
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5)
|8.9
|9.0
|8.8
|9.0
|8.8
|Total capital ratio (5)
|12.3
|12.6
|12.6
|12.9
|12.8
|Allowance for credit losses (6)
|$
|304,121
|$
|321,308
|$
|379,969
|$
|388,971
|$
|373,174
|Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans
|0.92
|%
|0.97
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.19
|%
|Number of:
|Bank subsidiaries
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Banking offices
|172
|182
|181
|182
|186
(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2) Net revenue is net interest income and non-interest income.
(3) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s total average assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|(In thousands)
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|434,957
|$
|426,325
|$
|322,415
|$
|308,639
|$
|344,999
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|52
|52
|59
|56
|58
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|4,707,415
|3,348,794
|4,802,527
|3,825,823
|4,015,072
|Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|2,188,608
|2,430,749
|3,055,839
|2,946,459
|3,194,961
|Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
|2,498,232
|2,166,419
|579,138
|560,267
|728,465
|Trading account securities
|2,667
|951
|671
|1,720
|890
|Equity securities with readily determinable fair value
|86,316
|90,338
|90,862
|54,398
|52,460
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|136,625
|135,881
|135,588
|135,568
|135,571
|Brokerage customer receivables
|23,093
|19,056
|17,436
|16,818
|14,623
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|984,994
|1,260,193
|1,272,090
|959,671
|833,163
|Loans, net of unearned income
|32,911,187
|33,171,233
|32,079,073
|32,135,555
|31,402,903
|Allowance for loan losses
|(261,089
|)
|(277,709
|)
|(319,374
|)
|(325,959
|)
|(313,510
|)
|Net loans
|32,650,098
|32,893,524
|31,759,699
|31,809,596
|31,089,393
|Premises and equipment, net
|752,375
|760,522
|768,808
|774,288
|769,909
|Lease investments, net
|219,023
|238,984
|242,434
|230,373
|237,040
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|1,185,811
|1,230,362
|1,351,455
|1,424,728
|1,437,832
|Trade date securities receivable
|189,851
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Goodwill
|646,336
|646,017
|645,707
|644,644
|644,213
|Other intangible assets
|31,997
|34,035
|36,040
|38,670
|41,368
|Total assets
|$
|46,738,450
|$
|45,682,202
|$
|45,080,768
|$
|43,731,718
|$
|43,540,017
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Deposits:
|Non-interest-bearing
|$
|12,796,110
|$
|12,297,337
|$
|11,748,455
|$
|10,409,747
|$
|10,204,791
|Interest-bearing
|26,008,506
|25,575,315
|25,344,196
|25,434,675
|25,447,083
|Total deposits
|38,804,616
|37,872,652
|37,092,651
|35,844,422
|35,651,874
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,241,071
|1,228,436
|1,228,429
|1,228,422
|1,228,416
|Other borrowings
|518,493
|516,877
|518,928
|507,395
|508,535
|Subordinated notes
|436,719
|436,595
|436,506
|436,385
|436,298
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|Trade date securities payable
|—
|995
|200,907
|—
|—
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|1,144,974
|1,120,570
|1,233,786
|1,387,439
|1,471,110
|Total liabilities
|42,399,439
|41,429,691
|40,964,773
|39,657,629
|39,549,799
|Shareholders’ Equity:
|Preferred stock
|412,500
|412,500
|412,500
|412,500
|412,500
|Common stock
|58,770
|58,727
|58,473
|58,323
|58,294
|Surplus
|1,669,002
|1,663,008
|1,649,990
|1,647,049
|1,643,864
|Treasury stock
|(100,363
|)
|(100,363
|)
|(100,363
|)
|(44,891
|)
|(44,891
|)
|Retained earnings
|2,288,969
|2,208,535
|2,080,013
|2,001,949
|1,921,048
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|10,133
|10,104
|15,382
|(841
|)
|(597
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|4,339,011
|4,252,511
|4,115,995
|4,074,089
|3,990,218
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|46,738,450
|$
|45,682,202
|$
|45,080,768
|$
|43,731,718
|$
|43,540,017
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Sep 30,
2020
|Jun 30,
2020
|Jun 30,
2021
|Jun 30,
2020
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|284,701
|$
|274,100
|$
|280,185
|$
|280,479
|$
|294,746
|$
|558,801
|$
|596,585
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|8,183
|9,036
|6,357
|5,791
|4,764
|17,219
|7,929
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|1,153
|1,199
|1,294
|1,181
|1,310
|2,352
|6,078
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|—
|—
|—
|—
|16
|—
|102
|Investment securities
|23,623
|19,264
|18,243
|21,819
|27,105
|42,887
|59,572
|Trading account securities
|1
|2
|11
|6
|13
|3
|20
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|1,769
|1,745
|1,775
|1,774
|1,765
|3,514
|3,342
|Brokerage customer receivables
|149
|123
|116
|106
|97
|272
|255
|Total interest income
|319,579
|305,469
|307,981
|311,156
|329,816
|625,048
|673,883
|Interest expense
|Interest on deposits
|24,298
|27,944
|32,602
|39,084
|50,057
|52,242
|117,492
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|4,887
|4,840
|4,952
|4,947
|4,934
|9,727
|8,294
|Interest on other borrowings
|2,568
|2,609
|2,779
|3,012
|3,436
|5,177
|6,982
|Interest on subordinated notes
|5,512
|5,477
|5,509
|5,474
|5,506
|10,989
|10,978
|Interest on junior subordinated debentures
|2,724
|2,704
|2,742
|2,703
|2,752
|5,428
|5,563
|Total interest expense
|39,989
|43,574
|48,584
|55,220
|66,685
|83,563
|149,309
|Net interest income
|279,590
|261,895
|259,397
|255,936
|263,131
|541,485
|524,574
|Provision for credit losses
|(15,299
|)
|(45,347
|)
|1,180
|25,026
|135,053
|(60,646
|)
|188,014
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|294,889
|307,242
|258,217
|230,910
|128,078
|602,131
|336,560
|Non-interest income
|Wealth management
|30,690
|29,309
|26,802
|24,957
|22,636
|59,999
|48,577
|Mortgage banking
|50,584
|113,494
|86,819
|108,544
|102,324
|164,078
|150,650
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|13,249
|12,036
|11,841
|11,497
|10,420
|25,285
|21,685
|Gains (losses) on investment securities, net
|1,285
|1,154
|1,214
|411
|808
|2,439
|(3,551
|)
|Fees from covered call options
|1,388
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,388
|2,292
|Trading (losses) gains, net
|(438
|)
|419
|(102
|)
|183
|(634
|)
|(19
|)
|(1,085
|)
|Operating lease income, net
|12,240
|14,440
|12,118
|11,717
|11,785
|26,680
|23,769
|Other
|20,375
|15,654
|19,669
|13,284
|14,654
|36,029
|32,898
|Total non-interest income
|129,373
|186,506
|158,361
|170,593
|161,993
|315,879
|275,235
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|172,817
|180,809
|171,116
|164,042
|154,156
|353,626
|290,918
|Equipment
|20,866
|20,912
|20,565
|17,251
|15,846
|41,778
|30,680
|Operating lease equipment depreciation
|9,949
|10,771
|9,938
|9,425
|9,292
|20,720
|18,552
|Occupancy, net
|17,687
|19,996
|19,687
|15,830
|16,893
|37,683
|34,440
|Data processing
|6,920
|6,048
|5,728
|5,689
|10,406
|12,968
|18,779
|Advertising and marketing
|11,305
|8,546
|9,850
|7,880
|7,704
|19,851
|18,566
|Professional fees
|7,304
|7,587
|6,530
|6,488
|7,687
|14,891
|14,408
|Amortization of other intangible assets
|2,039
|2,007
|2,634
|2,701
|2,820
|4,046
|5,683
|FDIC insurance
|6,405
|6,558
|7,016
|6,772
|7,081
|12,963
|11,216
|OREO expense, net
|769
|(251
|)
|(114
|)
|(168
|)
|237
|518
|(639
|)
|Other
|24,051
|23,906
|28,917
|28,309
|27,246
|47,957
|51,406
|Total non-interest expense
|280,112
|286,889
|281,867
|264,219
|259,368
|567,001
|494,009
|Income before taxes
|144,150
|206,859
|134,711
|137,284
|30,703
|351,009
|117,786
|Income tax expense
|39,041
|53,711
|33,507
|29,969
|9,044
|92,752
|33,315
|Net income
|$
|105,109
|$
|153,148
|$
|101,204
|$
|107,315
|$
|21,659
|$
|258,257
|$
|84,471
|Preferred stock dividends
|6,991
|6,991
|6,991
|10,286
|2,050
|13,982
|4,100
|Net income applicable to common shares
|$
|98,118
|$
|146,157
|$
|94,213
|$
|97,029
|$
|19,609
|$
|244,275
|$
|80,371
|Net income per common share - Basic
|$
|1.72
|$
|2.57
|$
|1.64
|$
|1.68
|$
|0.34
|$
|4.29
|$
|1.40
|Net income per common share - Diluted
|$
|1.70
|$
|2.54
|$
|1.63
|$
|1.67
|$
|0.34
|$
|4.24
|$
|1.38
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.56
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|57,049
|56,904
|57,309
|57,597
|57,567
|56,977
|57,593
|Dilutive potential common shares
|726
|681
|588
|449
|414
|691
|481
|Average common shares and dilutive common shares
|57,775
|57,585
|57,897
|58,046
|57,981
|57,668
|58,074
TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES
|% Growth From (2)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Sep 30,
2020
|Jun 30,
2020
|Dec 31,
2020 (1)
|Jun 30,
2020
|Balance:
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies
|$
|633,006
|$
|890,749
|$
|927,307
|$
|862,924
|$
|814,667
|(64
|)
|%
|(22
|)
|%
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies
|351,988
|369,444
|344,783
|96,747
|18,496
|4
|1803
|Total mortgage loans held-for-sale
|$
|984,994
|$
|1,260,193
|$
|1,272,090
|$
|959,671
|$
|833,163
|(46
|)
|%
|18
|%
|Core loans:
|Commercial
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|4,650,607
|$
|4,630,795
|$
|4,675,594
|$
|4,555,920
|$
|4,292,032
|(1
|)
|%
|8
|%
|Asset-based lending
|892,109
|720,772
|721,666
|707,365
|721,035
|48
|24
|Municipal
|511,094
|493,417
|474,103
|482,567
|519,691
|16
|(2
|)
|Leases
|1,357,036
|1,290,778
|1,288,374
|1,215,239
|1,179,233
|11
|15
|Commercial real estate
|Residential construction
|55,735
|72,058
|89,389
|101,187
|131,639
|(76
|)
|(58
|)
|Commercial construction
|1,090,447
|1,040,631
|1,041,729
|1,005,708
|992,872
|9
|10
|Land
|239,067
|240,635
|240,684
|226,254
|215,537
|(1
|)
|11
|Office
|1,098,386
|1,131,472
|1,136,844
|1,163,790
|1,124,643
|(7
|)
|(2
|)
|Industrial
|1,263,614
|1,152,522
|1,129,433
|1,117,702
|1,062,218
|24
|19
|Retail
|1,217,540
|1,198,025
|1,224,403
|1,175,819
|1,148,152
|(1
|)
|6
|Multi-family
|1,805,118
|1,739,521
|1,649,801
|1,599,651
|1,497,834
|19
|21
|Mixed use and other
|1,908,462
|1,969,915
|1,981,849
|2,033,031
|2,027,850
|(7
|)
|(6
|)
|Home equity
|369,806
|390,253
|425,263
|446,274
|466,596
|(26
|)
|(21
|)
|Residential real estate
|Residential real estate loans for investment
|1,485,952
|1,376,465
|1,214,744
|1,143,908
|1,186,768
|45
|25
|Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies
|44,333
|45,508
|44,854
|240,902
|240,661
|(2
|)
|(82
|)
|Total core loans
|$
|17,989,306
|$
|17,492,767
|$
|17,338,730
|$
|17,215,317
|$
|16,806,761
|8
|%
|7
|%
|Niche loans:
|Commercial
|Franchise
|$
|1,060,468
|$
|1,128,493
|$
|1,023,027
|$
|964,150
|$
|963,531
|7
|%
|10
|%
|Mortgage warehouse lines of credit
|529,867
|587,868
|567,389
|503,371
|352,659
|(13
|)
|50
|Community Advantage - homeowners association
|287,689
|272,222
|267,374
|254,963
|240,634
|15
|20
|Insurance agency lending
|273,999
|290,880
|222,519
|214,411
|255,049
|47
|7
|Premium Finance receivables
|U.S. commercial insurance
|3,805,504
|3,342,730
|3,438,087
|3,494,155
|3,439,987
|22
|11
|Canada commercial insurance
|716,367
|615,813
|616,402
|565,989
|559,787
|33
|28
|Life insurance
|6,359,556
|6,111,495
|5,857,436
|5,488,832
|5,400,802
|17
|18
|Consumer and other
|9,024
|35,983
|32,188
|55,354
|48,325
|(145
|)
|(81
|)
|Total niche loans
|$
|13,042,474
|$
|12,385,484
|$
|12,024,422
|$
|11,541,225
|$
|11,260,774
|17
|%
|16
|%
|Commercial PPP loans:
|Originated in 2020
|$
|656,502
|$
|2,049,342
|$
|2,715,921
|$
|3,379,013
|$
|3,335,368
|NM
|(80
|)
|%
|Originated in 2021
|1,222,905
|1,243,640
|—
|—
|—
|100
|100
|Total commercial PPP loans
|$
|1,879,407
|$
|3,292,982
|$
|2,715,921
|$
|3,379,013
|$
|3,335,368
|(62
|)
|%
|(44
|)
|%
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|32,911,187
|$
|33,171,233
|$
|32,079,073
|$
|32,135,555
|$
|31,402,903
|5
|%
|5
|%
(1) Annualized.
(2) NM - Not meaningful.
TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES
|% Growth From
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Sep 30,
2020
|Jun 30,
2020
|Dec 31,
2020 (1)
|Jun 30,
2020
|Balance:
|Non-interest-bearing
|$
|12,796,110
|$
|12,297,337
|$
|11,748,455
|$
|10,409,747
|$
|10,204,791
|18
|%
|25
|%
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|3,625,538
|3,562,312
|3,349,021
|3,294,071
|3,440,348
|17
|5
|Wealth management deposits (2)
|4,399,303
|4,274,527
|4,138,712
|4,235,583
|4,433,020
|13
|(1
|)
|Money market
|9,843,390
|9,236,434
|9,348,806
|9,423,653
|9,288,976
|11
|6
|Savings
|3,776,400
|3,690,892
|3,531,029
|3,415,073
|3,447,352
|14
|10
|Time certificates of deposit
|4,363,875
|4,811,150
|4,976,628
|5,066,295
|4,837,387
|(25
|)
|(10
|)
|Total deposits
|$
|38,804,616
|$
|37,872,652
|$
|37,092,651
|$
|35,844,422
|$
|35,651,874
|9
|%
|9
|%
|Mix:
|Non-interest-bearing
|33
|%
|32
|%
|32
|%
|29
|%
|29
|%
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|9
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Wealth management deposits (2)
|11
|11
|11
|12
|12
|Money market
|25
|25
|25
|26
|25
|Savings
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Time certificates of deposit
|12
|13
|13
|14
|14
|Total deposits
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
(1) Annualized.
(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC ("CDEC"), trust and asset management customers of the Company and brokerage customers from unaffiliated companies which have been placed into deposit accounts.
TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of June 30, 2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit
|Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit (1)
|1-3 months
|$
|1,049,387
|1.40
|%
|4-6 months
|844,945
|1.08
|7-9 months
|726,341
|0.60
|10-12 months
|566,664
|0.43
|13-18 months
|601,524
|0.59
|19-24 months
|274,328
|0.62
|24+ months
|300,686
|0.63
|Total
|$
|4,363,875
|0.87
|%
(1) Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.
TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES
|Average Balance for three months ended,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|(In thousands)
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1)
|$
|3,844,355
|$
|4,230,886
|$
|4,381,040
|$
|3,411,164
|$
|3,240,167
|Investment securities (2)
|4,771,403
|3,944,676
|3,534,594
|3,789,422
|4,309,471
|FHLB and FRB stock
|136,324
|135,758
|135,569
|135,567
|135,360
|Liquidity management assets (3)
|8,752,082
|8,311,320
|8,051,203
|7,336,153
|7,684,998
|Other earning assets (3)(4)
|23,354
|20,370
|18,716
|16,656
|16,917
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|991,011
|1,151,848
|893,395
|822,908
|705,702
|Loans, net of unearned income (3)(5)
|33,085,174
|32,442,927
|31,783,279
|31,634,608
|30,336,626
|Total earning assets (3)
|42,851,621
|41,926,465
|40,746,593
|39,810,325
|38,744,243
|Allowance for loan and investment security losses
|(285,686
|)
|(327,080
|)
|(336,139
|)
|(321,732
|)
|(222,485
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|470,566
|366,413
|344,536
|345,438
|352,423
|Other assets
|2,910,250
|3,022,935
|3,055,015
|3,128,813
|3,168,548
|Total assets
|$
|45,946,751
|$
|44,988,733
|$
|43,810,005
|$
|42,962,844
|$
|42,042,729
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|3,626,424
|$
|3,493,451
|$
|3,320,527
|$
|3,435,089
|$
|3,323,124
|Wealth management deposits
|4,369,998
|4,156,398
|4,066,948
|4,239,300
|4,380,996
|Money market accounts
|9,547,167
|9,335,920
|9,435,344
|9,332,668
|8,727,966
|Savings accounts
|3,728,271
|3,587,566
|3,413,388
|3,419,586
|3,394,480
|Time deposits
|4,632,796
|4,875,392
|5,043,558
|4,900,839
|5,104,701
|Interest-bearing deposits
|25,904,656
|25,448,727
|25,279,765
|25,327,482
|24,931,267
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,235,142
|1,228,433
|1,228,425
|1,228,421
|1,214,375
|Other borrowings
|525,924
|518,188
|510,725
|512,787
|493,350
|Subordinated notes
|436,644
|436,532
|436,433
|436,323
|436,226
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|28,355,932
|27,885,446
|27,708,914
|27,758,579
|27,328,784
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|12,246,274
|11,811,194
|10,874,912
|9,988,769
|9,607,528
|Other liabilities
|1,087,767
|1,127,203
|1,175,893
|1,180,594
|1,197,571
|Equity
|4,256,778
|4,164,890
|4,050,286
|4,034,902
|3,908,846
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|45,946,751
|$
|44,988,733
|$
|43,810,005
|$
|42,962,844
|$
|42,042,729
|Net free funds/contribution (6)
|$
|14,495,689
|$
|14,041,019
|$
|13,037,679
|$
|12,051,746
|$
|11,415,459
(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.
(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME
|Net Interest Income for three months ended,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|(In thousands)
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|Interest income:
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents
|$
|1,153
|$
|1,199
|$
|1,294
|$
|1,181
|$
|1,326
|Investment securities
|24,117
|19,764
|18,773
|22,365
|27,643
|FHLB and FRB stock
|1,769
|1,745
|1,775
|1,774
|1,765
|Liquidity management assets (1)
|27,039
|22,708
|21,842
|25,320
|30,734
|Other earning assets (1)
|150
|125
|130
|113
|113
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|8,183
|9,036
|6,357
|5,791
|4,764
|Loans, net of unearned income (1)
|285,116
|274,484
|280,509
|280,960
|295,322
|Total interest income
|$
|320,488
|$
|306,353
|$
|308,838
|$
|312,184
|$
|330,933
|Interest expense:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|736
|$
|901
|$
|1,074
|$
|1,342
|$
|1,561
|Wealth management deposits
|7,686
|7,351
|7,436
|7,662
|7,244
|Money market accounts
|2,795
|2,865
|3,740
|7,245
|13,140
|Savings accounts
|402
|430
|773
|2,104
|3,840
|Time deposits
|12,679
|16,397
|19,579
|20,731
|24,272
|Interest-bearing deposits
|24,298
|27,944
|32,602
|39,084
|50,057
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|4,887
|4,840
|4,952
|4,947
|4,934
|Other borrowings
|2,568
|2,609
|2,779
|3,012
|3,436
|Subordinated notes
|5,512
|5,477
|5,509
|5,474
|5,506
|Junior subordinated debentures
|2,724
|2,704
|2,742
|2,703
|2,752
|Total interest expense
|$
|39,989
|$
|43,574
|$
|48,584
|$
|55,220
|$
|66,685
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(909
|)
|(884
|)
|(857
|)
|(1,028
|)
|(1,117
|)
|Net interest income (GAAP) (2)
|279,590
|261,895
|259,397
|255,936
|263,131
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|909
|884
|857
|1,028
|1,117
|Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)
|$
|280,499
|$
|262,779
|$
|260,254
|$
|256,964
|$
|264,248
(1) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(2) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN
|Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Sep 30,
2020
|Jun 30,
2020
|Yield earned on:
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents
|0.12
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.16
|%
|Investment securities
|2.03
|2.03
|2.11
|2.35
|2.58
|FHLB and FRB stock
|5.20
|5.21
|5.21
|5.21
|5.24
|Liquidity management assets
|1.24
|1.11
|1.08
|1.37
|1.61
|Other earning assets
|2.59
|2.50
|2.79
|2.71
|2.71
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|3.31
|3.18
|2.83
|2.80
|2.72
|Loans, net of unearned income
|3.46
|3.43
|3.51
|3.53
|3.92
|Total earning assets
|3.00
|%
|2.96
|%
|3.02
|%
|3.12
|%
|3.44
|%
|Rate paid on:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|0.08
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.19
|%
|Wealth management deposits
|0.71
|0.72
|0.73
|0.72
|0.67
|Money market accounts
|0.12
|0.12
|0.16
|0.31
|0.61
|Savings accounts
|0.04
|0.05
|0.09
|0.24
|0.45
|Time deposits
|1.10
|1.36
|1.54
|1.68
|1.91
|Interest-bearing deposits
|0.38
|0.45
|0.51
|0.61
|0.81
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1.59
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.63
|Other borrowings
|1.96
|2.04
|2.16
|2.34
|2.80
|Subordinated notes
|5.05
|5.02
|5.05
|5.02
|5.05
|Junior subordinated debentures
|4.25
|4.27
|4.23
|4.17
|4.29
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|0.56
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.98
|%
|Interest rate spread (1)(2)
|2.44
|%
|2.33
|%
|2.32
|%
|2.33
|%
|2.46
|%
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Net free funds/contribution (3)
|0.19
|0.21
|0.22
|0.24
|0.28
|Net interest margin (GAAP) (2)
|2.62
|%
|2.53
|%
|2.53
|%
|2.56
|%
|2.73
|%
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)
|2.63
|%
|2.54
|%
|2.54
|%
|2.57
|%
|2.74
|%
(1) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
|Average Balance
for six months ended,
|Interest
for six months ended,
|Yield/Rate
for six months ended,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2021
|Jun 30,
2020
|Jun 30,
2021
|Jun 30,
2020
|Jun 30,
2021
|Jun 30,
2020
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks and cash equivalents (1)
|$
|4,036,553
|$
|2,329,488
|$
|2,352
|$
|6,180
|0.12
|%
|0.53
|%
|Investment securities (2)
|4,360,323
|4,545,090
|43,881
|60,661
|2.03
|2.68
|FHLB and FRB stock
|136,043
|125,094
|3,514
|3,342
|5.21
|5.37
|Liquidity management assets (3)(4)
|$
|8,532,919
|$
|6,999,672
|$
|49,747
|$
|70,183
|1.18
|%
|2.02
|%
|Other earning assets (3)(4)(5)
|21,870
|18,041
|275
|280
|2.55
|3.13
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|1,070,985
|554,482
|17,219
|7,929
|3.24
|2.88
|Loans, net of unearned income (3)(4)(6)
|32,765,825
|28,636,678
|559,600
|598,021
|3.44
|4.20
|Total earning assets (4)
|$
|42,391,599
|$
|36,208,873
|$
|626,841
|$
|676,413
|2.98
|%
|3.76
|%
|Allowance for loan and investment security losses
|(306,268
|)
|(199,388
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|418,777
|337,202
|Other assets
|2,966,281
|2,987,422
|Total assets
|$
|45,470,389
|$
|39,334,109
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|3,560,305
|$
|3,218,429
|$
|1,637
|$
|5,227
|0.09
|%
|0.33
|%
|Wealth management deposits
|4,263,788
|3,609,857
|15,037
|14,179
|0.71
|0.79
|Money market accounts
|9,442,127
|8,359,370
|5,660
|35,503
|0.12
|0.85
|Savings accounts
|3,658,307
|3,292,158
|832
|9,630
|0.05
|0.59
|Time deposits
|4,753,424
|5,315,554
|29,076
|52,953
|1.23
|2.00
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|25,677,951
|$
|23,795,368
|$
|52,242
|$
|117,492
|0.41
|%
|0.99
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,231,806
|1,082,994
|9,727
|8,294
|1.59
|1.54
|Other borrowings
|522,078
|481,463
|5,177
|6,982
|2.00
|2.92
|Subordinated notes
|436,588
|436,173
|10,989
|10,978
|5.03
|5.03
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|5,428
|5,563
|4.26
|4.34
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|28,121,989
|$
|26,049,564
|$
|83,563
|$
|149,309
|0.60
|%
|1.15
|%
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|12,029,936
|8,421,353
|Other liabilities
|1,107,376
|1,053,684
|Equity
|4,211,088
|3,809,508
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|45,470,389
|$
|39,334,109
|Interest rate spread (4)(7)
|2.38
|%
|2.61
|%
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(1,793
|)
|(2,530
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Net free funds/contribution (8)
|$
|14,269,610
|$
|10,159,309
|0.21
|0.32
|Net interest income/ margin (GAAP) (4)
|$
|541,485
|$
|524,574
|2.58
|%
|2.91
|%
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|1,793
|2,530
|0.01
|0.02
|Net interest income/ margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (4)
|$
|543,278
|$
|527,104
|2.59
|%
|2.93
|%
(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks, federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements.
(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on a marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(4) See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information on this performance ratio.
(5) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(6) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(7) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(8) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY
As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.
The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:
|Static Shock Scenario
|+200
Basis
Points
|+100
Basis
Points
|-100
Basis
Points
|Jun 30, 2021
|24.6
|%
|11.7
|%
|(6.9
|)
|%
|Mar 31, 2021
|22.0
|10.2
|(7.2
|)
|Dec 31, 2020
|25.0
|11.6
|(7.9
|)
|Sep 30, 2020
|23.4
|10.9
|(8.1
|)
|Jun 30, 2020
|25.9
|12.6
|(8.3
|)
|Ramp Scenario
|+200
Basis
Points
|+100
Basis
Points
|-100
Basis
Points
|Jun 30, 2021
|11.4
|%
|5.8
|%
|(3.3
|)
|%
|Mar 31, 2021
|10.7
|5.4
|(3.6
|)
|Dec 31, 2020
|11.4
|5.7
|(3.3
|)
|Sep 30, 2020
|10.7
|5.2
|(3.5
|)
|Jun 30, 2020
|13.0
|6.7
|(3.2
|)
TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES
|Loans repricing or maturity period
|As of June 30, 2021
|One year or less
|From one to five years
|Over five years
|(In thousands)
|Total
|Commercial
|Fixed rate
|$
|1,018,304
|$
|1,378,744
|$
|796,227
|$
|3,193,275
|Fixed Rate - PPP
|—
|1,879,407
|—
|1,879,407
|Variable rate
|6,365,838
|3,694
|62
|6,369,594
|Total commercial
|$
|7,384,142
|$
|3,261,845
|$
|796,289
|$
|11,442,276
|Commercial real estate
|Fixed rate
|509,777
|2,127,633
|437,944
|3,075,354
|Variable rate
|5,578,790
|24,225
|—
|5,603,015
|Total commercial real estate
|$
|6,088,567
|$
|2,151,858
|$
|437,944
|$
|8,678,369
|Home equity
|Fixed rate
|14,613
|7,095
|47
|21,755
|Variable rate
|348,051
|—
|—
|348,051
|Total home equity
|$
|362,664
|$
|7,095
|$
|47
|$
|369,806
|Residential real estate
|Fixed rate
|20,305
|10,381
|777,239
|807,925
|Variable rate
|60,029
|273,717
|388,614
|722,360
|Total residential real estate
|$
|80,334
|$
|284,098
|$
|1,165,853
|$
|1,530,285
|Premium finance receivables - commercial
|Fixed rate
|4,398,271
|123,600
|—
|4,521,871
|Variable rate
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total premium finance receivables - commercial
|$
|4,398,271
|$
|123,600
|$
|—
|$
|4,521,871
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|Fixed rate
|10,030
|374,736
|20,394
|405,160
|Variable rate
|5,954,396
|—
|—
|5,954,396
|Total premium finance receivables - life insurance
|$
|5,964,426
|$
|374,736
|$
|20,394
|$
|6,359,556
|Consumer and other
|Fixed rate
|2,269
|1,748
|388
|4,405
|Variable rate
|4,619
|—
|—
|4,619
|Total consumer and other
|$
|6,888
|$
|1,748
|$
|388
|$
|9,024
|Total per category
|Fixed rate
|5,973,569
|4,023,937
|2,032,239
|12,029,745
|Fixed rate - PPP
|—
|1,879,407
|—
|1,879,407
|Variable rate
|18,311,723
|301,636
|388,676
|19,002,035
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|24,285,292
|$
|6,204,980
|$
|2,420,915
|$
|32,911,187
|Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:
|Prime
|$
|2,573,945
|One- month LIBOR
|9,384,417
|Three- month LIBOR
|374,067
|Twelve- month LIBOR
|6,359,426
|Other
|310,180
|Total variable rate
|$
|19,002,035
Graph available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b101ee1f-e849-457d-b671-498c22ffc552
Source: Bloomberg
As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has $9.4 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $6.4 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:
|Basis Point (bp) Change in
|Prime
|1-month
LIBOR
|12-month
LIBOR
|Second Quarter 2021
|0
|bps
|-1
|bps
|-3
|bps
|First Quarter 2021
|0
|-3
|-6
|Fourth Quarter 2020
|0
|-1
|-2
|Third Quarter 2020
|0
|-1
|-19
|Second Quarter 2020
|0
|-83
|-45
TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period
|$
|321,308
|$
|379,969
|$
|388,971
|$
|373,174
|$
|253,482
|$
|379,969
|$
|158,461
|Cumulative effect adjustment from the adoption of ASU 2016-13
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|47,418
|Provision for credit losses
|(15,299
|)
|(45,347
|)
|1,180
|25,026
|135,053
|(60,646
|)
|188,014
|Other adjustments
|34
|31
|155
|55
|42
|65
|(31
|)
|Charge-offs:
|Commercial
|3,237
|11,781
|5,184
|5,270
|5,686
|15,018
|7,839
|Commercial real estate
|1,412
|980
|6,637
|1,529
|7,224
|2,392
|7,794
|Home equity
|142
|—
|683
|138
|239
|142
|1,240
|Residential real estate
|3
|2
|114
|83
|293
|5
|694
|Premium finance receivables
|2,077
|3,239
|4,214
|4,640
|3,434
|5,316
|6,618
|Consumer and other
|104
|114
|198
|103
|99
|218
|227
|Total charge-offs
|6,975
|16,116
|17,030
|11,763
|16,975
|23,091
|24,412
|Recoveries:
|Commercial
|902
|452
|4,168
|428
|112
|1,354
|496
|Commercial real estate
|514
|200
|904
|175
|493
|714
|756
|Home equity
|328
|101
|77
|111
|46
|429
|340
|Residential real estate
|36
|204
|69
|25
|30
|240
|90
|Premium finance receivables
|3,239
|1,782
|1,445
|1,720
|833
|5,021
|1,943
|Consumer and other
|34
|32
|30
|20
|58
|66
|99
|Total recoveries
|5,053
|2,771
|6,693
|2,479
|1,572
|7,824
|3,724
|Net charge-offs
|(1,922
|)
|(13,345
|)
|(10,337
|)
|(9,284
|)
|(15,403
|)
|(15,267
|)
|(20,688
|)
|Allowance for credit losses at period end
|$
|304,121
|$
|321,308
|$
|379,969
|$
|388,971
|$
|373,174
|$
|304,121
|$
|373,174
|Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:
|Commercial
|0.08
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.15
|%
|Commercial real estate
|0.04
|0.04
|0.27
|0.06
|0.33
|0.04
|0.17
|Home equity
|(0.20
|)
|(0.10
|)
|0.55
|0.02
|0.16
|(0.15
|)
|0.37
|Residential real estate
|(0.01
|)
|(0.06
|)
|0.02
|0.02
|0.09
|(0.03
|)
|0.10
|Premium finance receivables
|(0.04
|)
|0.06
|0.11
|0.12
|0.12
|0.01
|0.11
|Consumer and other
|0.69
|0.57
|0.78
|0.49
|0.25
|0.62
|0.39
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|0.02
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.15
|%
|Loans at period end
|$
|32,911,187
|$
|33,171,233
|$
|32,079,073
|$
|32,135,555
|$
|31,402,903
|Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end
|0.79
|%
|0.84
|%
|1.00
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.00
|%
|Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end
|0.92
|0.97
|1.18
|1.21
|1.19
|Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end, excluding PPP loans
|0.98
|1.08
|1.29
|1.35
|1.33
TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|(In thousands)
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Provision for loan losses
|$
|(14,731
|)
|$
|(28,351
|)
|$
|3,597
|$
|21,678
|$
|112,822
|$
|(43,082
|)
|$
|163,218
|Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses
|(558
|)
|(17,035
|)
|(2,413
|)
|3,350
|22,236
|(17,593
|)
|24,805
|Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses
|(10
|)
|39
|(4
|)
|(2
|)
|(5
|)
|29
|(9
|)
|Provision for credit losses
|$
|(15,299
|)
|$
|(45,347
|)
|$
|1,180
|$
|25,026
|$
|135,053
|$
|(60,646
|)
|$
|188,014
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|261,089
|$
|277,709
|$
|319,374
|$
|325,959
|$
|313,510
|Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses
|42,942
|43,500
|60,536
|62,949
|59,599
|Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses
|304,031
|321,209
|379,910
|388,908
|373,109
|Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses
|90
|99
|59
|63
|65
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|304,121
|$
|321,308
|$
|379,969
|$
|388,971
|$
|373,174
TABLE 12: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO
The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company’s loan portfolios as well as core and niche portfolios, as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020.
|As of Jun 30, 2021
|As of Mar 31, 2021
|As of Dec 31, 2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Recorded
Investment
|Calculated
Allowance
|% of its
category’s balance
|Recorded
Investment
|Calculated
Allowance
|% of its
category’s balance
|Recorded
Investment
|Calculated
Allowance
|% of its
category’s balance
|Commercial:
|Commercial, industrial and other, excluding PPP loans
|$
|9,562,869
|$
|98,505
|1.03
|%
|$
|9,415,225
|$
|95,637
|1.02
|%
|$
|9,240,046
|$
|94,210
|1.02
|%
|Commercial PPP loans
|1,879,407
|2
|0.00
|3,292,982
|3
|0.00
|2,715,921
|2
|0.00
|Commercial real estate:
|Construction and development
|1,385,249
|38,550
|2.78
|1,353,324
|45,327
|3.35
|1,371,802
|78,833
|5.75
|Non-construction
|7,293,120
|119,972
|1.65
|7,191,455
|136,465
|1.90
|7,122,330
|164,770
|2.31
|Home equity
|369,806
|11,207
|3.03
|390,253
|11,382
|2.92
|425,263
|11,437
|2.69
|Residential real estate
|1,530,285
|15,684
|1.02
|1,421,973
|14,242
|1.00
|1,259,598
|12,459
|0.99
|Premium finance receivables
|Commercial insurance loans
|4,521,871
|19,346
|0.43
|3,958,543
|16,945
|0.43
|4,054,489
|17,267
|0.43
|Life insurance loans
|6,359,556
|553
|0.01
|6,111,495
|532
|0.01
|5,857,436
|510
|0.01
|Consumer and other
|9,024
|212
|2.35
|35,983
|676
|1.88
|32,188
|422
|1.31
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|32,911,187
|$
|304,031
|0.92
|%
|$
|33,171,233
|$
|321,209
|0.97
|%
|$
|32,079,073
|$
|379,910
|1.18
|%
|Total loans, net of unearned income, excluding PPP loans
|$
|31,031,780
|$
|304,029
|0.98
|%
|$
|29,878,251
|$
|321,206
|1.08
|%
|$
|29,363,152
|$
|379,908
|1.29
|%
|Total core loans (1)
|$
|17,989,306
|$
|267,999
|1.49
|%
|$
|17,492,767
|$
|283,505
|1.62
|%
|$
|17,338,730
|$
|347,111
|2.00
|%
|Total niche loans (1)
|13,042,474
|36,030
|0.28
|12,385,484
|37,701
|0.30
|12,024,422
|32,797
|0.27
|Total PPP loans
|1,879,407
|2
|0.00
|3,292,982
|3
|0.00
|2,715,921
|2
|0.00
(1) See Table 1 for additional detail on core and niche loans.
TABLE 13: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30, 2021
|Mar 31, 2021
|Dec 31, 2020
|Sep 30, 2020
|Jun 30, 2020
|Loan Balances:
|Commercial
|Nonaccrual
|$
|23,232
|$
|22,459
|$
|21,743
|$
|42,036
|$
|42,882
|90+ days and still accruing
|1,244
|—
|307
|—
|1,374
|60-89 days past due
|5,204
|13,292
|6,900
|2,168
|8,952
|30-59 days past due
|18,478
|35,541
|44,381
|48,271
|23,720
|Current
|11,394,118
|12,636,915
|11,882,636
|12,184,524
|11,782,304
|Total commercial
|$
|11,442,276
|$
|12,708,207
|$
|11,955,967
|$
|12,276,999
|$
|11,859,232
|Commercial real estate
|Nonaccrual
|$
|26,035
|$
|34,380
|$
|46,107
|$
|68,815
|$
|64,557
|90+ days and still accruing
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|60-89 days past due
|4,382
|8,156
|5,178
|8,299
|26,480
|30-59 days past due
|19,698
|70,168
|32,116
|53,462
|75,528
|Current
|8,628,254
|8,432,075
|8,410,731
|8,292,566
|8,034,180
|Total commercial real estate
|$
|8,678,369
|$
|8,544,779
|$
|8,494,132
|8,423,142
|$
|8,200,745
|Home equity
|Nonaccrual
|$
|3,478
|$
|5,536
|$
|6,529
|$
|6,329
|$
|7,261
|90+ days and still accruing
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|60-89 days past due
|301
|492
|47
|70
|—
|30-59 days past due
|777
|780
|637
|1,148
|1,296
|Current
|365,250
|383,445
|418,050
|438,727
|458,039
|Total home equity
|$
|369,806
|$
|390,253
|$
|425,263
|$
|446,274
|$
|466,596
|Residential real estate
|Nonaccrual
|$
|23,050
|$
|21,553
|$
|26,071
|$
|22,069
|$
|19,529
|90+ days and still accruing
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|60-89 days past due
|1,584
|944
|1,635
|814
|1,506
|30-59 days past due
|2,139
|13,768
|12,584
|2,443
|4,400
|Current
|1,503,512
|1,385,708
|1,219,308
|1,359,484
|1,401,994
|Total residential real estate
|$
|1,530,285
|$
|1,421,973
|$
|1,259,598
|$
|1,384,810
|$
|1,427,429
|Premium finance receivables
|Nonaccrual
|$
|6,418
|$
|9,690
|$
|13,264
|$
|21,080
|$
|16,460
|90+ days and still accruing
|3,570
|4,783
|12,792
|12,177
|35,638
|60-89 days past due
|7,759
|5,113
|27,801
|38,286
|42,353
|30-59 days past due
|32,758
|31,373
|49,274
|80,732
|61,160
|Current
|10,830,922
|10,019,079
|9,808,794
|9,396,701
|9,244,965
|Total premium finance receivables
|$
|10,881,427
|$
|10,070,038
|$
|9,911,925
|$
|9,548,976
|$
|9,400,576
|Consumer and other
|Nonaccrual
|$
|485
|$
|497
|$
|436
|$
|422
|$
|427
|90+ days and still accruing
|178
|161
|264
|175
|156
|60-89 days past due
|22
|8
|24
|273
|4
|30-59 days past due
|75
|74
|136
|493
|281
|Current
|8,264
|35,243
|31,328
|53,991
|47,457
|Total consumer and other
|$
|9,024
|$
|35,983
|$
|32,188
|$
|55,354
|$
|48,325
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|Nonaccrual
|$
|82,698
|$
|94,115
|$
|114,150
|$
|160,751
|$
|151,116
|90+ days and still accruing
|4,992
|4,944
|13,363
|12,352
|37,168
|60-89 days past due
|19,252
|28,005
|41,585
|49,910
|79,295
|30-59 days past due
|73,925
|151,704
|139,128
|186,549
|166,385
|Current
|32,730,320
|32,892,465
|31,770,847
|31,725,993
|30,968,939
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|32,911,187
|$
|33,171,233
|$
|32,079,073
|$
|32,135,555
|$
|31,402,903
TABLE 14: NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS ("TDRs")
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|Loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing (1):
|Commercial
|$
|1,244
|$
|—
|$
|307
|$
|—
|$
|1,374
|Commercial real estate
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Home equity
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Residential real estate
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Premium finance receivables
|3,570
|4,783
|12,792
|12,177
|35,638
|Consumer and other
|178
|161
|264
|175
|156
|Total loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing
|4,992
|4,944
|13,363
|12,352
|37,168
|Non-accrual loans:
|Commercial
|23,232
|22,459
|21,743
|42,036
|42,882
|Commercial real estate
|26,035
|34,380
|46,107
|68,815
|64,557
|Home equity
|3,478
|5,536
|6,529
|6,329
|7,261
|Residential real estate
|23,050
|21,553
|26,071
|22,069
|19,529
|Premium finance receivables
|6,418
|9,690
|13,264
|21,080
|16,460
|Consumer and other
|485
|497
|436
|422
|427
|Total non-accrual loans
|82,698
|94,115
|114,150
|160,751
|151,116
|Total non-performing loans:
|Commercial
|24,476
|22,459
|22,050
|42,036
|44,256
|Commercial real estate
|26,035
|34,380
|46,107
|68,815
|64,557
|Home equity
|3,478
|5,536
|6,529
|6,329
|7,261
|Residential real estate
|23,050
|21,553
|26,071
|22,069
|19,529
|Premium finance receivables
|9,988
|14,473
|26,056
|33,257
|52,098
|Consumer and other
|663
|658
|700
|597
|583
|Total non-performing loans
|$
|87,690
|$
|99,059
|$
|127,513
|$
|173,103
|$
|188,284
|Other real estate owned
|10,510
|8,679
|9,711
|2,891
|2,409
|Other real estate owned - from acquisitions
|5,062
|7,134
|6,847
|6,326
|7,788
|Other repossessed assets
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|103,262
|$
|114,872
|$
|144,071
|$
|182,320
|$
|198,481
|Accruing TDRs not included within non-performing assets
|$
|44,019
|$
|46,151
|$
|47,023
|$
|46,410
|$
|48,609
|Total non-performing loans by category as a percent of its own respective category’s period-end balance:
|Commercial
|0.21
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.37
|%
|Commercial real estate
|0.30
|0.40
|0.54
|0.82
|0.79
|Home equity
|0.94
|1.42
|1.54
|1.42
|1.56
|Residential real estate
|1.51
|1.52
|2.07
|1.59
|1.37
|Premium finance receivables
|0.09
|0.14
|0.26
|0.35
|0.55
|Consumer and other
|7.35
|1.83
|2.17
|1.08
|1.21
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|0.27
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.60
|%
|Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets
|0.22
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.46
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-accrual loans
|367.64
|%
|341.29
|%
|332.82
|%
|241.93
|%
|246.90
|%
(1) As of June 30, 2021, $320,000 of TDRs were past due greater than 90 days and still accruing interest compared to none in March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020.
Non-performing Loans Rollforward
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|Jun 30,
|(In thousands)
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|99,059
|$
|127,513
|$
|173,103
|$
|188,284
|$
|179,360
|$
|127,513
|$
|117,588
|Additions from becoming non-performing in the respective period
|12,762
|9,894
|13,224
|19,771
|20,803
|22,656
|52,998
|Additions from the adoption of ASU 2016-13
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|37,285
|Return to performing status
|—
|(654
|)
|(1,000
|)
|(6,202
|)
|(2,566
|)
|(654
|)
|(3,052
|)
|Payments received
|(12,312
|)
|(22,731
|)
|(30,146
|)
|(3,733
|)
|(11,201
|)
|(35,043
|)
|(19,150
|)
|Transfer to OREO and other repossessed assets
|(3,660
|)
|(1,372
|)
|(12,662
|)
|(598
|)
|—
|(5,032
|)
|(1,297
|)
|Charge-offs, net
|(4,684
|)
|(2,952
|)
|(7,817
|)
|(6,583
|)
|(12,884
|)
|(7,636
|)
|(15,435
|)
|Net change for niche loans (1)
|(3,475
|)
|(10,639
|)
|(7,189
|)
|(17,836
|)
|14,772
|(14,114
|)
|19,347
|Balance at end of period
|$
|87,690
|$
|99,059
|$
|127,513
|$
|173,103
|$
|188,284
|$
|87,690
|$
|188,284
(1) This includes activity for premium finance receivables and indirect consumer loans.
TDRs
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|(In thousands)
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|Accruing TDRs:
|Commercial
|$
|6,911
|$
|7,536
|$
|7,699
|$
|7,863
|$
|5,338
|Commercial real estate
|9,659
|9,478
|10,549
|10,846
|19,106
|Residential real estate and other
|27,449