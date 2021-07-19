Former Member of the European Parliament Antanas Guoga joins Jax.Network as an advisor and participates in its private JXN token pre-sale

Kyiv, Ukraine, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Jax.Network, a blockchain company extending the Bitcoin protocol and issuing decentralized and stable JAX coins, adds a recognized blockchain enthusiast on board. Antanas Guoga, commonly known as Tony G, becomes an advisor for Jax.Network and participates in its private pre-sale.

“Having analyzed the technology and mission of Jax.Network thoroughly, I came up to the conclusion that their stablecoin can revolutionize the global payments market and bring an affordable and convenient day-to-day stable cryptocurrency for people. Therefore, I decided to support the project financially and join the team as an advisor”, Mr. Guoga noted.



Antanas Guoga is a well-known Lithuanian businessman, politician, and philanthropist. He was a Member of the European Parliament for the Liberal movement and the European People’s Party. His main areas of engagement were legislation and parliamentary scrutiny.



The partnership with Tony G can bring a lot of value to the company, as his vast experience in business and politics, as well as advisory, are very valuable. On top of that, he runs Cypherpunk Holdings, the company focused on investments in privacy tech, mainly blockchain, and Cryptonews.com, a popular online news media outlet. With Mr. Guoga in the team, the commercial development of Jax.Network may take a quite interesting angle and bring fruitful results.



“We are happy to have Tony G on board. He has a true interest in blockchain-based projects. Also, in the upcoming age of technology and AI, a universal basic income is critical for the common man. Tony has been vocal about these issues throughout his political career. I am certain that Tony will advise us on integrating the necessary welfare principles into our ecosystem through different forms including tax and regulatory compliance.”, Vinod Manoharan, the founder of Jax.Network, commented.



About Jax.Network

Jax.Network is anchored to the Bitcoin blockchain that follows the JaxNet protocol and issues scalable, stable, and decentralized JAX coins. The Jax.Network team aims at making these coins a universal standard for the quantification of economic value. Established in 2018, the company united professionals from all over the world to build a blockchain network based on the Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism and pure state sharding as a scaling solution. Jax.Network uses a specific merge-mining technique. It allows miners to mine multiple shards simultaneously without splitting their hashrate and get rewards proportional to their effort. Being an open-source project, the JaxNet protocol can be used by anyone to build new projects on top of it and contribute to the development of the ecosystem.

