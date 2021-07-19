Ensurge Micropower ASA - Warrant Exercise - Revised

Oslo, 19 July 2021

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 3 July 2021 regarding warrant exercises. The Company has subsequently noted that a timely Warrant C exercise notice by inadvertence had not been included in the earlier resolution by the board. Therefore, the board has amended and restated its resolution approving the warrant exercises and resulting share capital increase and the earlier stock exchange announcement on 3 July 2021 is hereby amended and restated accordingly. The Company has received notices of exercise for a total of 4,362,682 Warrants B and a total of 290,666,821 Warrants C and has consequently resolved to increase the Company's share capital by NOK 32,453,245.33 in connection with the issuance of shares upon such exercises. Upon registration of this share capital increase, the Company's share capital will be NOK 170,570,102.34 divided into 1,550,637,294 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.11.

Warrants C are now expired and may no longer be exercised.





Contact

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.