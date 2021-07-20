Daseke, Inc. to Release Second Quarter Results on August 3, 2021

ADDISON, Texas, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (or the “Company”), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, today announced that it plans to report results for its fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on August 3, 2021. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results is scheduled for August 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET.



Investors, analysts, and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call with accompanying presentation slides, available on the Company’s website at https://www.daseke.com. Interested parties may also participate in the call by dialing (855) 242-9918 and entering the passcode 1980152. A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, under the events section.

About Daseke, Inc.

Daseke, Inc. is the largest flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics company in North America. Daseke offers comprehensive, best-in-class services to many of the world’s most respected industrial shippers through experienced people, a fleet of more than 4,500 tractors and 11,000 flatbed and specialized trailers. For more information, please visit www.daseke.com.

