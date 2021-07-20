Bank of Åland Plc: Financial information and Annual General Meeting, 2022

Bank of Åland Plc
Financial Calendar
July 20, 2021, 9.30 a.m.
Financial information and Annual General Meeting, 2022
The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) will publish financial information in 2022 as follows:
Year-end Report and Annual Report for 2021
- Year-end Report for 2021: Wednesday, February 2, 2022
- Annual Report for 2021: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Interim Reports, 2022
- Interim Report for January-March: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- Half-Year Financial Report for January-June: Tuesday, July 19, 2022
- Interim Report for January-September: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Annual General Meeting, 2022
- The Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Further information is available from Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel. +358 40 512 7505.