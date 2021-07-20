Hazeltree and Lionpoint Partner to Drive Treasury Management Modernization to Private Capital Markets

NEW YORK and HONG KONG and LONDON, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated treasury management and portfolio finance solutions for investment managers, and Lionpoint Group, a global consulting firm for digital transformation in the alternative investments industry, today announced a strategic alliance. Working with Hazeltree, Lionpoint officially launched its Treasury Management practice, focusing on private capital markets, including private equity and debt, real estate, and infrastructure.



Lionpoint’s Treasury Management practice will advise clients on how to effectively reengineer their cash, treasury and operational processes to implement Hazeltree’s treasury solution. Partnering with Hazeltree, both firms bring together the best-in-class industry-specific treasury management technology with consulting and professional services expertise specifically designed for private capital market clients.

“By and large, the treasury management function at private capital market asset managers is still relegated to banking portal technology supported by any number of spreadsheet-based processes. The industry is just now turning to technology to support their cash and credit line processes, through workflow and data integration. The primary motivator of change is vastly improved internal controls and operational efficiencies,” said Jonathan Balkin, Co-Founder & Executive Director at Lionpoint. “Our partner Hazeltree has led the way in the development of private markets specific treasury management software; they stand out as the single vendor that deeply understands and serves this specialized market of asset managers.”

“Due to the increasing number of shared clients, we are delighted to partner with Lionpoint,” said Sameer Shalaby, Hazeltree’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have consistently seen our clients look to Lionpoint as a market leader in strategic and operational consulting to the private capital markets industry. Both of our firms share a similar conviction that meaningfully serving private markets clients requires a deep understanding of – and sharp focus on – the unique and intricate workings of our clients’ business. Private markets is a growing sector of alternatives that has unique needs that have not been addressed by other industry providers, our partnership with Lionpoint responds to the needs of this important and growing market segment.”

About Lionpoint

Lionpoint provides consulting services for alternative investments and financial services organizations, across the front, middle and back office. Core services include strategic advisory, operating model optimization, technology road mapping and solution selection, and systems integration to solve complex operational and technology challenges. To learn more, visit www.lionpointgroup.com

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leading cloud-based treasury management solution provider, serving hedge funds, private markets, asset managers, fund administrators, financial institutions and pension funds with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities that generate alpha from operations, reduce a range of liquidity and funding risks and streamline operations. Hazeltree’s integrated treasury management solution includes comprehensive cash management, securities finance, collateral and margin management, and counterparty management. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong. Visit www.hazeltree.com or contact info@hazeltree.com for more information.

