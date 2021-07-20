New York, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: Focus on Product, End User, Region/Country Data and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06105020/?utm_source=GNW



Market Segmentation



• Product Type- Instruments and Consumables (Kits and Reagents)

• End User – Academic Research Institutes and Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Applied Testing, Clinical Diagnostic Centers



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., Canada

• Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

• Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

• Latin America (LATAM)



Market Growth Drivers



• Growing Number of Genetic Tests

• Increasing Demand for Reliable Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Results

• Rise in the Prevalence of Infectious Disease

• Rise in the Field of Microbial Sequencing

• Increasing Research Funding in the Field of Molecular Biology

• Increase in Awareness and Acceptance of Personalized Medicines on a Global Level

• Decreasing Cost of Sequencing



Market Challenges



• Genomic Data Protection

• High Cost of Automated Instruments

• Rigid Regulatory Standards



Market Opportunities



• Evolution of Biobanking in Healthcare

• Capitalizing on the High Prevalence of Genetic Disorders

• Growth in Emerging Nations

• Massive Scope for Adoption of NGS-based Genetic Tests in Emerging Markets



Key Companies Profiled



Agilent Technologies, Inc., Analytik Jena AG, AutoGen, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina, Inc., Merck KGaA, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co KG, New England Biolabs, Inc, Norgen Biotek Corp., Omega Bio-tek, Inc., Orasure Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Promega Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., Sage Science, Inc., Tecan Group, ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Zymo Research



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market?

• What are the key development strategies which are being implemented by major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

• How each segment of the market is expected to grow during the forecast period from 2020 to 2031 based on

o Product type: instrument and consumables (kits and reagents)

o End User: academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, applied testing, contract research organizations, and clinical diagnostic centers

o Region: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America

• Which are the leading players with significant offerings to the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market? What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?

• Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?

• What are the challenges in the nucleic acid isolation and purification market?



Market Overview



BIS Research healthcare experts have found the nucleic acid isolation and purification market to be one of the growing markets, which is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period, 2021-2031. The nucleic acid isolation and purification market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market, such as growing number of genetic tests, increasing demand for reliable next-generation sequencing (NGS) results, rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing research funding in the field of molecular biology, and increase in awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine on a global level. However, genomic data protection, high cost of automated instruments, and rigid regulatory standards are some of the factors expected to retrain the market growth.



The market is favored by the increased research activities based on next-generation sequencing-based technologies. The consumable segment has been segmented to into DNA and RNA sample type, among which RNA sample type is expected to growth at a highest CAGR of 7.70% during the forecast period 2021-2031. This increase is mainly attributed to the large number of research and development being conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically considering viral RNA sample.



Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, end users, and region.The kits segment is further segment into DNA and RNA, to gain holistic view of the industry.



Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Competitive Landscape



The exponential rise in the downstream application such as next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, and other techniques used for COVID-19 testing on the global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in the development of extraction RNA free severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) tests. Due to technologically advanced solutions and intense market penetration, companies such as Qiagen N.V., Promega Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. have been a pioneer and a significant competitor in this market.



Other key players in the market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina, Inc., General Electric Company (GE), and New England Biolabs, among others.



With the increasing demand for complex and custom sequencing techniques, rising genetic testing services, and growing research to treat and diagnose genetic and infectious diseases, companies have the opportunity to expand their product portfolios, increasing automation facilitation, and develop novel techniques for nucleic acid extraction by adopting different strategic approaches.Some of the strategies followed by the contributors are new product launches and enhancements, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions.



For instance, in 2020, Promega Corporation has launched Wizard HMW DNA Extraction Kit for researchers working with large fragments of genomic DNA, which enables researchers to obtain DNA that will provide strong performance in long-read sequencing applications in a 90-minute manual protocol.



The nucleic acid isolation and purification market has immensely propelled by nationwide sequencing activities, focusing on generating large genomic libraries for research and development purpose. For instance, Illumina, Inc. has invested $60.0 million in sequencing capabilities to a global pathogen genomics initiative, in partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other public and private entities. Under the contract, Illumina, Inc. will donate next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms, reagents, and training support worth approximately US $60 million over five years.



