Huntington’s Disease - Opportunity Assessment and Forecast to 2030

Depending upon the age of disease onset, HD can be classified into two forms: the more traditional adult-onset HD and the less prevalent juvenile-onset HD (JHD), also known as the Westphal variant of HD.



Approved treatments for HD across US, UK, and Germany are extremely limited, consisting of only two symptomatic treatments, tetrabenazine and deutetrabenazine, which are approved for the treatment of HD-associated chorea.Other treatment options contributing to the HD market are off-label off-patent symptomatic drugs including antipsychotics, antidepressants, benzodiazepines, anticonvulsants, antiparkinsonian drugs, and botulinum toxin.



To date, no disease-modifying drugs (DMDs) are available for the treatment of HD, and the current treatments are used in an attempt to alleviate the symptoms associated with this progressive disease.



Neurocrine’s Ingrezza (valbenazine) is expected to launch in the US in 2023, and it will directly compete with Teva’s Austedo (deutertabenazine).Huntexil (pridopidine) is expected to launch in 2025 in the US and in 2026 in Germany and the UK.



As it will target the non-choreic symptoms, it will likely be prescribed on top of other treatments, or it will replace some off-label drug use.



- During the 10-year forecast period, there are two major pipeline products on track to launch, driving a forecast growth in the 3MM from $251.7m in 2020 to $917.7m in 2030.

- What are the key HD treatments in 2020?

- When will the late stage pipeline products launch, and how will it affect drug sales and the overall HD market in the 3MM?

- Which unmet needs will remain unaddressed in the forecast period and what opportunities remain for pharmaceutical companies?



- Overview of Huntington’s Disease, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and current management strategies.

- Topline Huntington’s Disease market revenue from 2020-2030. Annual cost of treatment and major pipeline product sales in this forecast period are included.

- Key topics covered include current treatment options, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting Huntington’s Disease treatment sales in the 3MM.

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, synopses of innovative early-stage projects, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline products.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global Huntington’s Disease market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, constraints, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



