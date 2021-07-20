New York, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nanobiotechnology: Applications and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06105516/?utm_source=GNW





Each technology format is analyzed to determine its market status, impact on future market segments and forecasted growth from 2021 through 2026.Technology issues and market-driving forces are discussed.



Influencing factors, including drug delivery needs, biologic imaging trends and industry structure, are also discussed. BCC Research examines nanobiotechnology companies and industry alliances, nanomaterial consumption, end-user industry, and market-driving forces.



Report Includes:

- 105 tables

- An updated review of the global market for nanobiotechnology applications

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Estimation of the market size and market forecast for nanobiotechnology applications, and corresponding market share analysis by molecular diagnostic application, therapeutic application, biopharmaceutical application, and geography

- Highlights of key market dynamics, issues and trends, gaps and opportunities influencing current and future demand for nanobiotechnology in the global market and its sub-segments

- Regional outlook and a country level assessment of nanobiotechnology applications market considering all macroeconomic factors, and Covid-19 impact analysis within the industry

- Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages

- Discussion of major market segments and their respective technologies in the overall global market for nanobiotechnology

- Assessment of major stakeholders and analysis of the key competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Profile descriptions of the leading industry players including Ablynx, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., Celgene Corp., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Bio-Gate AG, Nanophase Technologies Corp., and Starpharma Holdings Ltd.



Summary:

Biotechnology and nanotechnology are two of the most promising technologies of the 21st century.The designing, development and application of materials and equipment whose most functional structure is on a nanometer scale is defined as nanotechnology.



While nanotechnology involves the development of materials, devices or other structures in 1-100 nanometers or more size range, biologics deals with biological subjects including micro-organisms in metabolic and other physiological processes. Nanobiotechnology combines these two technologies in order to develop and deploy many useful life studies tools, and thus it can play a vital role in production of many healthcare products. In many

industries, including the biotech industry, nanotechnology has emerged as a technology that enables wide range of applications. Due to the unique demands in the biotechnology industry, there have been specific platforms for nanomaterials that present opportunities for innovation-led sales growth. Medicines, diagnostics, research tools, microbicides and DNA sequencing industries have benefited from nanotechnology. The ability of nanotechnology platforms to cut across applications and industries suggests exciting growth opportunities for the future.



Reasons for Doing the Study



This is an update of previously published BCC report titled NAN050A: Nanobiotechnology: Applications And Global Markets. Given the emerging nature of this industry, it is timely to analyze the key trends, markets and industry dynamics to provide a useful basis for decision-making.



In many industries, including the biotechnology industry, nanotechnology is emerging as the platform for materials.The unique properties of nanomaterials allow for added value in a variety of applications, from drug encapsulation and release to biological imaging.



At the same time, the pharmaceutical industry is seeking ways to expand patenting and improve pharmacokinetics.In addition, the diagnostics industry is looking for ways to improve the molecular image of new pharmaceutical products.



These converging forces result in nanobiotechnology being used in a variety of applications and materials.



Several nanotechnology platforms are already established and providing significant revenues in drug delivery applications, as well as diagnostics, microbicides and R&D tools.Significant nanotechnology drug formats include polymer, liposomal and nanocrystal drugs.



Diagnostic and microbicide formats include nanoparticles, quantum dots and dendrimers. Nanopore formats are emerging in thirdgeneration DNA sequencing applications.



The purpose of this report is to provide a global, regional and national assessment of the nanobiotechnology application market’s potential as well as its existing products, services, future market sizes. This is important because nanobiotechnology markets vary substantially in terms of regional characteristics and depending on the technology in question.

