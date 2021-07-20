Europe Anticoagulant Reversal Drug Market Report 2021-2027: Market Opportunities with Increasing Research Activities on Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs

Dublin, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Anticoagulant Reversal Drug Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product; End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The anticoagulant reversal drug market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 270.0 million in 2019 to US$ 655.4 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2019 to 2027.

Oral anticoagulants are widely used and are highly effective in preventing thromboembolism among AFib patients. However, the use of anticoagulants may lead to bleeding in these patients; thus, anticoagulant reversal drugs are used to prevent bleeding.

According to the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), in European Union (EU), 7.6 million people with age more than 65 had atrial fibrillation in 2016, and the number is expected to increase by 89% to reach 14.4 million by 2060. Similarly, as per the Stroke Association: State of the Nation 2017 report, more than 1 million people in the UK suffer from atrial fibrillation. Thus, such high prevalence of atrial fibrillation favor the growth of the anticoagulant reversal drug market in Europe.



Based on product, the Europe anticoagulant reversal drugs market is segmented into prothrombin complex concentrates, vitamin K, AndeXXa, protamine, idarucizumab, and tranexamic acid. In 2019, the vitamin K segment accounted for the largest market share. It is a reliable and fast alternative to fresh frozen plasma to control excessive bleeding as it has properties to reverse the effects of oral anticoagulant treatments, which contributes to the wide acceptance for this product. On the other hand, the market for AndeXXa is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Countries in the European regions are witnessing severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Italy, Spain, and France, among others, have reported the highest number of positive cases and deaths. As per a study published by Europe PMC in July 2020, COVID-19 patient have high susceptibility to develop thrombotic complications. It may also lead to an increased risk of upper gastrointestinal bleeding. Anticoagulant reversal drugs can help prevent excess blood loss in COVID-19 patients.

The line of treatment for COVID-19 has remarkably developed as compared to the initial phases of the pandemic. A few European countries such as the UK and Germany have imposed strict lockdown in late 2020 due to the rising infection of the new strain of COVID-19. Due to this, the surgical procedures are expected to be delayed. Thus, it is expected to have minimal impact on the anticoagulant reversal drug market in Europe.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Pfizer Inc, Octapharma AG, AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Fresenius Kabi AG, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Portola Pharmaceuticals), CSL Limited, and Grifols, S.A. are among the players operating in the market in this region.

