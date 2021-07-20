New York, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Marketing Analytics" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06105514/?utm_source=GNW





Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026.Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on deployment type, organization size, application, end-user industry and geography.



Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of the marketing analytics solution providers.



The report covers the market for marketing analytics with regards to their end-user industries across different regions.It also focusses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



The report estimates the global market for marketing analytics in 2020 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2026.



Report Includes:

- 52 data tables and 23 additional tables

- An overview of the global markets for marketing analytics

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights of the marketing analytics based on deployment, organization size, application, and end-user vertical

- Information on big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning in marketing, and discussion on benefits of marketing analytics solutions

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and an overview of technological advancements and strategic innovations within the industry

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Adobe Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corp., and Wipro Ltd.



Summary:

Market analytics is defined as the practice of using software for detecting relevant patterns in data to make inform marketing decisions.Businesses across many sectors utilize marketing analytics to make data-driven decisions that optimize marketing spend on the most effective activities.



To execute an efficient and profitable marketing plan, businesses must be equipped with the appropriate measurement tools. Marketing analytics enables businesses to precisely assess the effectiveness of their campaigns and make data-driven decisions. Rather than basing marketing initiatives on disparate data sources or assumptions, marketing analytics enables businesses to view the full picture across all

marketing channels, enabling them to make informed decisions about their marketing activities.



Businesses can conduct in-depth analysis of outcomes that reveal how campaigns are doing with the assistance of advanced marketing analytics.Because marketing analytics has such a significant impact on the decision-making process of marketing agencies, the industry is predicted to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% during the forecast period, from $REDACTED billion in 2020 to $REDACTED billion in 2026.



By utilizing marketing analytics effectively, businesses can gain a better understanding of their marketing and advertising effectiveness and avoid issues that result in inefficient use of their investment, such as ad fatigue.



The global market for marketing analytics is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%.The global market for marketing analytics has been segmented based on application, deployment, organization size, end-user industry and geography.



Based on application, the market for marketing analytics has been segmented into social media marketing, e-mail marketing, search engine marketing, content marketing and others.Social media marketing accounted for the dominant share of the market in 2020 and was valued at REDACTED million.



The market for marketing analytics for social media marketing is estimated to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and reach $REDACTED billion by 2026.The dominance of social media marketing in marketing analytics is largely attributed to the increasing usage of social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitterand Instagram in developing economies such as India, Indonesia and Brazil.



The availability of affordable internet access and data packages has facilitated the internet’s expansion into previously inaccessible areas, enabling marketers to ascertain consumers’ needs and design appropriate marketing strategies. Additionally, social media marketing enables marketing teams to strengthen customer relationships andmore effectively monitor competition by closely monitoring consumer involvement trends.



Based on deployment mode, the market for marketing analytics has been segmented into cloud deployment and on-premise deployment.Cloud deployment currently accounts for the dominant share of the market and was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2020.



Market for marketing analytics for cloud deployment is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and reach $REDACTED billion by 2026.The global market for marketing analytics based on organization size was categorized into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).



Large enterprises currently dominate the market for marketing analytics and are expected to maintain their dominant position over the forecast period.

Large enterprises dominate the market for marketing analytics to large volumes of structured data and a skilled workforce. Large enterprises have significantly increased the adoption of marketing analytics solutionssuch as customer analytics, campaign analytics and sentiment analytics for efficiently managing the vast databases of customers and assets.

