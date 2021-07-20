New York, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Markets and Technologies for Water Recycling and Reuse" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05027996/?utm_source=GNW



- Membrane filtration technologies.

- Membrane bioreactor technologies.

- Chemical treatments and disinfection technologies.

- Demineralization technologies.



This report includes breakdowns by recycled water applications, which consist of -

- Discharge to surface water or groundwater.

- Municipal & industrial (M&I) nonpotable reuse.

- Agricultural reuse.

- Direct potable reuse.



The current version of this report includes a breakdown on municipal and industrial wastewater reuse and recycling.The report will have an exclusive chapter highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on markets and technologies for wastewater recycling and its reuse at global level.



The chapter will discuss COVID-19’s impact on demand, impact on supply, price impact, and strategic decisions taken by governments to boost the market.



Within the scope of this report, BCC Research analyzes each technology and application, determines its current market status, examines its impact on future markets and presents forecasts of growth over the ensuing five years. Technological issues, including the latest trends, are assessed and discussed, as is the current and likely ongoing regulatory environment in support of this industry.



The analyst analyzes the anticipated market values in light of regional and global market for wastewater recycling and reuse.This report examines governments’ roles with respect to wastewater quality management, wastewater recycling and reuse, as well as governmental support and incentives for the utilization of reclaimed wastewater.



This study provides a review of the most relevant recycling and reuse technologies; discusses recent trends in technology development, implementation and deployment; and provides overviews and market assessments for each technology. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues.



This report’s regional discussion will be segmented into five geographic regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World.



The currency used in this report is U.S. dollars, with market size indicated in millions of dollars. For companies reporting their revenue in U.S. dollars, the revenues were taken directly from their annual reports and for companies reporting their revenue in other currencies (such as Euros or pounds), the average annual currency conversion rate was used for the particular year to convert the value to U.S. dollars.



Report Includes:

- 94 data tables and 38 additional tables

- An updated review of the global markets for water recycling and reuse technologies

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Information on water supply enhancement, augmentation and beneficial reuse; coverage of enhanced regulatory compliance and current wastewater infrastructure statuses

- Details of relevant emerging techniques and their potential for market readiness

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

- Company profiles of major players, including Dow, DuPont, Merck KGaA, Pall Corp., Pentair, Xylem and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.



Summary:

Threats associated with global water scarcity are increasingly making news as continued growth in agricultural production, expansion of urban boundaries, new industrial facilities, and increased sensitivity to environmental needs drive increased water demand.Supply side constraints for water are further exacerbated by increasingly intense and frequent drought events, such as the recent California drought that caused tens of billions of dollars of economic losses in the agricultural sector alone.



Even more dramatic is a long-term drought in the Middle East that has, arguably, been ongoing since 1998. Now widely thought to be brought on by climate change, the drought was recently characterized by

NASA scientists as being the worst that the region has experienced in 900 years. In response to these concerns, water supply managers in water-stressed areas around the globe are increasingly looking to creative solutions to solve increasing and increasingly expensive water supply deficits.



One key development in water supply markets is the differentiation of potable and non-potable water.Potable water must meet stringent baseline public health requirements in order to ensure that waterborne diseases and harmful levels of pollutants are not passed to human populations.



In contrast, agricultural irrigation, landscape irrigation, toilet flushes, and in some cases water released into the environment does not necessarily have to meet such stringent and high treatment requirements. This differentiation has allowed water managers to implement wastewater recycling and reuse, where water is treated to minimum standards needed to meet these non-potable needs. Alternatively, treated

wastewater discharged into rivers has, for decades (albeit with little notice), been mixed with natural waters then withdrawn miles downstream, treated, and used for municipal supply. In contrast, direct potable reuse, where wastewater is treated at a wastewater treatment facility and then directly injected into a water supply system, has been sensationalized and media-branded “toilet to tap” thanks to its “yuck factor.” However, recent droughts are pushing consumers past these labels, especially in waterscarce and population-dense regions like California, where multiple direct potable reuse projects are currently being considered for deployment.



By 2030, it is estimated that there will be a global unfulfilled water demand, according to the European Commission, of roughly 3,000 cubic kilometers.Global wastewater production is approximately half that volume.



Not all wastewater flows are recoverable, but many, perhaps most, are this is especially true as nations around the globe develop wastewater collection and treatment infrastructures.Thus, a proliferation in wastewater recycling over the coming decades could significantly lessen water stress in many water-stressed areas.



As consumers finally start to embrace the reality of technological solutions that can reliably clean wastewater, potable reuse will become much more widespread and, indeed, commonplace in water-stressed areas.



Market growth in wastewater recycling and reuse has progressed meaningfully over the last several years, albeit slower that had been previously expected, due to a slower than anticipated long-term rebound in the wake of the global economic turndown.However, many municipalities and industry decision makers are now at a point where they are ready to move projects forward.



Buoyed by growth in underlying wastewater treatment markets, wastewater recycling and reuse is also finding increased favor with regulators, as local and national governments work to implement more recycling-friendly policies. Thus, global wastewater recycling and reuse markets sit in an exciting time, with strong potential for market growth and revenue generation that also addresses increasingly critical water supply and management considerations regionally and globally.

