The global automotive sensors market is expected to reach $12.79 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.47% during the forecast period 2021-2030

Companies are developing solutions to deal with issues such as driver fatigue, which is being seen as a major factor in about 20% of road accidents happening today.



Rising demand for automotive sensors in automobiles can be witnessed in the market, largely owing to the increase in government regulations for automobile safety and emission control.The regulations are increasing the demand for automotive sensors in applications such as body control system, power steering system, climate control, and anti-braking system (ABS).



These features are being deployed by sensor manufacturers as a popular option in vehicles.



Market Segmentation



Global Automotive Sensors Market by Sensor Type



The global automotive sensors market has been segmented based on sensor type, including pressure sensor, gas sensor, position sensor, temperature sensor, speed sensor, level sensor, inertial sensor, proximity sensor, flow sensor, knock sensor, force sensor, torque sensor, humidity sensor, others. The temperature sensor segment is estimated to dominate the global automotive sensors market.



This is mainly due to one of the chief factors such as the stringent government norms regarding exhaust emission, which is increasing the deployment of exhaust gas temperature sensors to monitor the proper functioning of the exhaust system. Along with this, the demand for battery temperature sensors in electric vehicles, which are being used in the battery cell to measure the temperature and increasing its efficiency, and increased deployment of advanced monitoring systems in the vehicle is also rising.



Global Automotive Sensors Market by Technology



The global automotive sensors market has been segmented based on technology, including MEMS and non-MEMS.The MEMS segment is expected to be the front runner in the global automotive sensors market by technology.



These sensors usually exceed the performance of their similar macroscales.The cost per device of MEMS sensors is much lower than their corresponding macro-device, as their fabrication process uses the same batch fabrication techniques used in semiconductor production.



The lower cost of production and enhanced efficiency is increasing the demand for MEMS-based sensors.



Global Automotive Sensors Market by Vehicle Type



The global automotive sensors market has been segmented based on vehicle type, including Conventional Vehicles (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Heavy Duty Trucks, Heavy-Duty Buses) and Electric Vehicles (Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles).Conventional vehicles are the leading vehicle type in the global automotive sensors market.



Conventional vehicles are automobiles using the internal combustion engine (ICE) for propelling the vehicle. The propulsion systems have been reliant on ICEs for more than a century and are going to be present in the market for decades.



Global Automotive Sensors Market by Application



The global automotive sensors market has been segmented based on application, including powertrain, chassis, body electronics, safety and control, and exhaust system.The powertrain segment is expected to dominate the market by application.



The powertrain sensors market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for fuel efficiency and lower emissions in vehicles.



Governments are mandating laws and regulations to keep a check on environmental pollution in regions such as the U.S., Europe, and Asia, which is further forcing OEMs to embrace technological advancements. For instance, in the U.S., Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has taken measures and developed programs to lower the greenhouse gas emissions such as the National Program for Greenhouse Gas Emissions and fuel economy standards. This program includes light duty cars and trucks and is expected to reduce 2 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions and 4 billion barrels of oil over the model year 2017-2025.



Global Automotive Sensors Market by Region



The global automotive sensors market has been segmented based on region North America, Europe, U.K., China, Asia-Pacific and Japan, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. China is among the top leading countries in terms of vehicle production. The country is a hub of numerous vehicle manufacturers, which in turn contribute to the demand for automotive sensors in the region.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Key companies operating in the market include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity, Sensata Technologies, Inc., Denso Corporation, BorgWarner, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Hella GmbH, NXP Semiconductors, Analog Devices, Inc., Melexis, CTS Corporation, Allegro Microsystems, Inc.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• Spain

• France

• Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ)

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

