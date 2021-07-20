The global industrial magnetron market is expected to reach $553.4 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 3.60% during the forecast period 2021-2026

New York, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Magnetron Market - Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Type, Application, and Countries - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06105021/?utm_source=GNW





Market Segmentation



Global Industrial Magnetron Market by Application



Heating and drying is expected to be the largest application segment of industrial magnetron. It is one of the main applications of magnetron as many industries such as food processing, chemical, lumber, rubber, and medical have been using microwaves for heating and drying application for years.



Global Industrial Magnetron Market by Type



The global industrial magnetron market by type category is dominated by magnetron with an output of over 1 KW – under 2 KW. Most of the magnetron providers offer products under the mentioned category.



Global Industrial Magnetron Market by Region



APAC generated the highest revenue of $165.30 million in 2020, attributed to the presence of leading industrial and commercial microwave manufacturers. Also, the region has some of the leading food processing and semiconductor manufacturers.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Some of the key players operating in the market include LG Electronics, Toshiba Hokuto Electronics Corporation, Richardson Electronics, Hitachi Power Solutions, Panasonic Corporation, Wave Power Technology, Guoguang Electric Co. Ltd., Insight Product Company, Advanced Environmental Technologies Limited, L3 Harris Technologies, Guangzhou Daeyean Trading Company, CobberMuegge LLC, MICRO-ACTIV COMPONENTS, Fricke und Mallah Microwave Technology, and Western Electric



The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected from a selective pool of players, based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the industrial magnetron industry.



Countries Covered

• North America

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• U.K.

• Rest of Europe

• China

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Taiwan

• Rest-of-APAC

