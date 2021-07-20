Global 3D Displays Markets Report 2021: Market to Reach $279.1 Billion by 2027 - Growing Penetration of AR/VR Technologies Paves Way for Increased Acceptance of 3D Displays

Dublin, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Displays - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for 3D Displays estimated at US$81.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$279.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

TV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19% CAGR to reach US$217.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smartphones segment is readjusted to a revised 22.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 4.9% share of the global 3D Displays market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The 3D Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.64% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$48 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.5% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.1% and 16.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$48 Billion by the year 2027.

Monitor Segment Corners a 2.7% Share in 2020

In the global Monitor segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$34 Billion by the year 2027.

Types of 3D Displays

Volumetric Display

Head-Mount Display

Stereoscopic Display

Technology Insight

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)

Plasma Display Panel (PDP)

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

End Use Industries: Brief Overview

Consumer Electronics

Entertainment

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Automotive

Retail

Advertising

