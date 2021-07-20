Global Diabetes Diagnostics Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $42.4 Billion by 2026 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.2 Billion

Dublin, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetes Diagnostics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Diabetes Diagnostics estimated at US$26.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$42.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period.

Test Strips, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$11.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lancets segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Blood glucose test strips are small disposable strips of plastic that enable people with diabetes to measure and monitor their blood sugar levels at home. Each test strip is a laminate of plastic and chemicals that provides a single-use diagnostic test for measuring blood sugar. Persistent growth in the blood glucose test strips market has been driven to a greater extent by an increase in number of diabetics, and also by technological innovations.

Blood sugar lancets play a vital role in the early detection of diabetes. The rising prevalence of diabetes, favorable reimbursement policies in developed countries, rising geriatric population, continuous technological advancements, and faster product approvals are some of the key factors spurring demand.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026

The Diabetes Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 7.1% respectively over the analysis period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR. Growing prevalence of diabetes and other lifestyle and chronic diseases, ageing population, well-established healthcare infrastructure and wider access to care services, higher healthcare awareness among population, and consumer affluence strongly influence the demand for care and diagnostics services in developed countries.

Asia-Pacific represents a rapidly expanding market for diabetes diagnostics. Increased convenience, shift towards high-calorie energy-rich foods, and increasingly sedentary lifestyles are contributing to an alarming rise in incidence of diabetes in India and China making the countries the global hub for the disease with the highest number of diabetic adults.

Analog Glucose Monitors Segment to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026

Analog glucose monitors are traditional blood glucose meters that uses a blood sample drawn from pricking a patient`s finger or another place on the body. In the global Analog Glucose Monitors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$579.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Technologies Come to the Aid for Diabetes Diagnosis, Monitoring and Management

Diabetes: A Chronic Body Disorder

An Introduction to Diabetes Diagnostics

Diabetes Diagnostics: Easier, Economic, and Efficient Management of the Global Diabetes Epidemic

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Increase in Number of Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers Augurs Well for Market in Developing Regions

Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for Diabetes Diagnostic Devices

Diabetes Emerges as One of the Leading Causes of Mortality

Competition

Quality Products at Low Prices: Mantra for Success in the Marketplace

SMBG Makers Turn to Mobile Devices to Woo Users on the Move

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High Risk of Diabetes in the Fast Expanding Aging Population Benefit Market Expansion

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Aids Diabetes Diagnostics & Testing Market

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth

Rising Importance of Real-Time Glucose Sensing and Monitoring Drive Robust Growth in Minimally-Invasive CGM Devices Market

CGM Demand Benefits from the COVID-19 Pandemic

CGM Market Breaks through Barriers to Witness Growing Adoption

Growing Role of HbA1c Testing Devices in Monitoring & Management of Diabetes

Rising Popularity of Near Patient Testing Benefits HbA1c Devices Market

Myriad Benefits of POC HbA1c Tests over Lab Tests Drives Widespread Adoption

Glycated Albumin: A Potential Threat to HbA1c

Role of HbA1c Testing in Diabetes Diagnosis and Management

HbA1c Tests for Diabetes Diagnosis Need to Address Issues Related to Hemoglobin Variants

Glycosylated Hemoglobin Tests Pave the Way for Early-Stage Diabetes Diagnosis

Despite Competition from CGM Systems and HbA1c Testing Devices, BGM Devices Continues to Witness Demand Growth

Blood Glucose Strips: Low Cost Advantage Augurs Drives Market

Blood Sugar Lancets Market: Sustained Growth in Demand

Self-Monitoring/Household Blood Glucose Sustains Market Growth

Rising Smartphone Penetration Augurs Well for SMBG Market

Barriers to Adoption of New Technology in BGM Products

Accuracy Issues Plague Blood Glucose Meters Market

Insulin Pens Rise in Popularity for Administering Insulin

Smart Insulin Pens

Increasing Role of Self-Injection Devices in Diabetes Management

Prefilled Syringe Pen Injectors

Human Factors Influence the Design of Self Injection Systems

Pain Free Shots: A Growing R&D Domain

Undiagnosed Diabetes Emerges as a Major Healthcare Challenge, Translates into Untapped Potential for Diabetes Diagnostics Market

Increased Vulnerability of Diabetics to Various Health Complications Boosts Demand for Diagnostic Devices

Innovations & Product Advancements: Prime Focus Area for Vendors

Focus on Development of Wearable Devices

An Insight into Intriguing Advances in Blood Glucose Monitoring Techniques

Companies Develop Innovative Needle-Free Alternatives

mHealth Solutions for Diabetes Diagnosis

Non-invasive Wearable Glucose Testing Devices

Innovations in Insulin Pumps

UNITED STATES

With Diabetes Emerging as a Major Lifestyle Disease, Diabetes Diagnostics Market Poised for Growth in the US

Aging Demographics: A Factor Driving Diabetes Prevalence

Rising Significance of Wearable and Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Devices

Regulatory Guidance for Glucose Meter Companies

Insulin Syringes Dominate the Insulin Delivery Devices Market

Emerging Grey Market for Testing Strips

Competition

Companies Focus on Research for Better Diabetes Diagnostics

CANADA

Rising Diabetes Incidence in Canada: Opportunity for Diabetes Diagnostics Market

JAPAN

Aging Population Drives Diabetes Diagnostics Market

CHINA

Increasing Diabetes Incidence Drives Market Growth

Lower Penetration Offers High Growth Potential

EUROPE

Diabetes Diagnostics Market in Europe: A Promising Outlook

Reimbursement Scenario

UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

Diabetic Foot Ulcers in UK

ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific: Rising Diabetes Incidence Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Public and Private Sector Diabetes Care

INDIA

Expanding Diabetic Population Spurs Growth in the Indian Market

Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: An Overview

HbA1c Testing Continues to Gain Momentum

Glucose Meters Rely on Imported Technology

LATIN AMERICA

Rising Diabetes Cases Present Opportunities for Diabetes Diagnostics in Latin America

BRAZIL



