Global Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

Dublin, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Ultrasound Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Ultrasound Equipment estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027. Diagnostic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Therapeutic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

The Medical Ultrasound Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Spike in Demand from Primary Care and POC Segments Aids Ultrasound Market during COVID-19 Crisis

Imaging Screening Volume % Change 1H 2019 Vs 1H 2020 in U.S Hospitals

COVID-19 Throws Spotlight on Lung Ultrasound as Pivotal Medical Imaging Modality

Cardiac & Vascular Ultrasound for COVID-19 Patients

Airway and Abdominal Ultrasound for COVID-19 Patients

Medical Ultrasound: An Overview

Comparison of Ultrasound against Other Imaging Modalities

Application Areas

Market Outlook: Long Term

Developing Countries Drive Future Growth

Major Challenges

Cost-Effectiveness of Ultrasound vis-a-vis Other Imaging Modalities

Compact Portable Ultrasound Systems Lend Traction to Point-of-Care Imaging

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Landscape

Consolidation Remains Rampant

Major Acquisitions in Ultrasound Space: 2010-2020 (1H)

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 71 Featured)

BK Medical APS

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Esaote SPA

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Healthcare Manufacturing, Ltd.

Mindray Medical International Limited.

Misonix, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Advances Spur Growth

Artificial Intelligence at the Forefront in New Ultrasound Systems

Enhanced Visualization Methods Enter the Ultrasound Space

Improved Electronics Drive Development of Advanced Systems

Automated Ultrasound Scanning Improves Department Efficiency

Advances in Compact Ultrasound Systems

Ergonomics Gains Importance in New Product Designs

Elastography Makes Waves in Ultrasound Industry

Real-time 3D or 4D Ultrasound Imaging Grows in Prominence

Increasing Rates of Breast Cancer Drives Ultrasound Presence as a Supplementary Imaging Tool for Breast Cancer

Rise in Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Drives Demand for Echocardiography

Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Procedure Share: 2020E

Emphasis on Improved Healthcare Delivery Drives Use of Ultrasound in Prenatal Diagnostics

Ultrasound for Therapeutic Applications: Largely Untapped

Select FDA Approved Modes for Ultrasound Therapy

Focused Ultrasound: Multiple Therapeutic Possibilities

Application of Ultrasound in Alleviating Parkinson's Tremors

Prevalence of Kidney Stones Drives Use of Ultrasound Technology

Advancements in Ultrasound Fusion Technology

Ultrasound and MRI Imaging: An Efficient Combination

Contrast Agents Expand Ultrasound Applications

Commercially Available Contrast Agents for Cardiology Applications

Microbubbles/Ultrasound Contrast Agents Set for Strong Growth

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

Demographic Factors Buoy Demand for Ultrasound Equipment

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Impact of Covid-19

POCUS Gains Significance Amid the Pandemic

Technological Innovations Drive Adoption

Ageing Demographics: Major Driving Factor

Portable Compact Ultrasound Systems Grow in Significance

Competitive Scenario

Market Analytics

CANADA



JAPAN

Market Overview

Market Analytics

CHINA

Market Overview

Large Population & Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Future Growth

Leading Players

Market Analytics

EUROPE

Market Overview

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview

Market Analytics

AUSTRALIA



INDIA

Market Analytics

SOUTH KOREA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 71

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8s9hfu