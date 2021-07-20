Global MS Polymers Market (2021 to 2026) - Growing Demand for Non-Hazardous, Green, and Sustainable Adhesives & Sealants Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global MS Polymers Market by Type (SMP, SPUR), Application (Adhesives & Sealant, Coatings), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Assembly, Electronics), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global MS Polymers market is projected to grow from USD 1.4 Billion in 2021 to USD 1.9 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2021 and 2026.

The key factor driving the growth of the market includes environmental regulations in North American and European countries for the use of solvent- and isocyanate-based adhesives.

Building & Construction segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the MS Polymers market

MS Polymers adhesives are used in a wide range of applications, such as flooring, tiling, waterproofing, carpet layment, wall coverings, insulation, roofing, civil operations, facade, and parquet. They are gaining importance in the construction industry in bonding, renovation, and maintenance & repair of residential & commercial buildings as well as civil engineering applications. The developments of multi-storied buildings and skyscrapers have increased the demand for adhesives in the building & construction end-use industry. The panels of these new high-rise buildings are bonded with adhesives instead of attaching with screws. The use of adhesives in these buildings is advantageous.

APAC is the forecasted to be the fastest-growing MS Polymers market during the forecast period

APAC is forecasted to be the fastest-growing MS Polymers market during the forecast period. The APAC market is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising use of innovative adhesives & sealants in various industries, such as automotive, construction, aerospace, electrical & electronics, and industrial assembly in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. APAC is a strategic location for many transportation and automotive manufacturers to set up or expand their manufacturing base and take advantage of the low manufacturing cost.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in MS Polymers Market

4.2 MS Polymers Market, by End-use Industry

4.3 APAC: MS Polymers Market, by End-use Industry and Country, 2020

4.4 MS Polymers Market: Developed Vs. Developing Countries

4.5 MS Polymers Market: Growing Demand from APAC

4.6 MS Polymers Market, by Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Hybrid Resins in Manufacturing Adhesives & Sealants

5.2.1.2 Unavailability of New Polymeric Materials

5.2.1.3 Environmental Regulations in North America and Europe

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Acceptance from End-users

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Non-Hazardous, Green, and Sustainable Adhesives & Sealants

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Market Opportunities in Developed Countries

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

5.5 COVID-19 Impact

5.6 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.6.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact: Scenario Assessment

5.7 Impact of COVID-19 on End-use Industries

5.7.1 Impact on Construction Industry

5.7.2 Impact on Automotive Industry

5.7.3 Impact on Maritime Industry

5.8 Impact of COVID-19 on Regions

5.8.1 Impact of COVID-19 on APAC

5.8.2 Impact of COVID-19 on North America

5.8.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Europe

5.8.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East & Africa

5.8.5 Impact of COVID-19 on South America

5.9 Average Selling Price Trend

5.10 Export-Import Trade Statistics

5.11 MS Polymers: Adhesives & Sealants Ecosystem

5.12 Impact of Trends and Technology Disruption on Manufacturers of MS Polymer Adhesives & Sealants: YC and YCC Shift

5.12.1 Automotive & Transportation

5.12.1.1 Electric Vehicles

5.12.1.2 Shared Mobility

5.12.1.3 Types of Batteries for Electric Power Vehicles

5.12.2 Aerospace

5.12.2.1 Ultralight and Light Aircraft

5.12.2.2 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) or Drones

5.12.3 Healthcare

5.12.3.1 Wearable Medical Devices

5.12.3.2 Microfluidics-Based POC and LOC Diagnostic Devices for Laboratory Testing

5.12.4 Electronics

5.12.4.1 Digitalization

5.12.4.2 Artificial Intelligence

5.12.4.3 Augmented Reality

5.13 Regulations

5.13.1 LEED Standards

5.14 Value Chain Analysis

5.15 Technology Analysis

5.16 Patent Analysis

6 MS Polymers Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Silyl Modified Polyethers

6.2.1 SMP Technology is a Fast-Growing Product Technology That is Used in Formulations for Sealant-Adhesives for a Wide Variety of Substrates

6.3 Silyl Terminated Polyurethanes (SPUR)

6.3.1 High Cohesion of SPUR Together with Customary Good Adhesion of Silicone-Based Sealants

7 MS Polymers Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Adhesives & Sealants

7.2.1 MS Polymer-Based Adhesives are Used Mostly in the Automotive Industry, Where They are Preferred Over Polyurethane Adhesives

7.2.1.1 Adhesive

7.2.2 Sealant

7.3 Coating

7.3.1 MS Polymer Coatings is Backed by Its Fast Curing, High Waterproofing Properties, Primer Less Application, High Strength and Elasticity, Resistant to Weather Conditions

8 MS Polymers Market, by End-use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Building & Construction

8.2.1 Use in Bonding, Renovation, and Maintenance & Repair of Buildings to Boost Demand

8.3 Automotive & Transportation

8.3.1 Use in Automobiles and Aerospace Applications to Drive Market

8.4 Electronics

8.4.1 Flexibility and Low Shrinkage Making MS Polymer Ideal for Bonding Thin Substrates

8.5 Industrial Assembly

8.5.1 Increasing Need in Marine and Wind Energy Applications to Drive Market

8.6 Others

9 MS Polymers, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.1.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key MS Polymer Players

10.2 Competitive Evaluation Matrix

10.3 MS Polymers Market Share Analysis

10.4 Competitive Scenario and Trends

10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.5.1 Star

10.5.2 Pervasive

10.5.3 Emerging Leader

10.5.4 Participant

10.5.5 Competitive Benchmarking

10.6 Market Ranking Analysis

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Major Players

11.1.1 Kaneka

11.1.2 AGC Chemicals

11.1.3 Evonik Industries AG

11.1.4 Momentive

11.1.5 Wacker Chemie

11.1.6 Risun Polymer

11.1.7 Sisib Silanes and Silicones

11.1.8 Covestro

11.1.9 Hubei Co-Formula Material Tech

11.1.10 Inov Chem

12 Appendix

