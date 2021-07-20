Global Interdental Cleansing Products Market (2020 to 2026) - by Product, Application, Distribution Channel, End-use and Region

Dublin, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Interdental Cleansing Products Market, By Product (Interdental Brushes, Dental Floss, Others), By Application (Dental Caries, Gingivitis, Periodontitis, Oral Cancer, Others) By Distribution Channel, By End Use, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Interdental Cleansing Products Market was valued USD4895.21 million in value terms in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.93% in value terms to reach USD7636.21 million by 2026 owing to increasing oral hygiene concerns among individuals across the globe, which is leading to the growing demand for various interdental cleansing products. With the availability of different kinds of interdental cleansing products in the market, consumers are getting more inclined towards such products. This has led to a robust growth in the market over recent years.



Interdental cleansing is the process of the removal of dental plaque or food particles from the space located between the teeth. Carrying out interdental cleansing is necessary because such products perform cleansing functions in areas that are not reachable or cannot be cleaned by a toothbrush. These interdental cleansing products are largely preferred among individuals to avoid various oral problems such as cavities, bad breath, and others.



The Global Interdental Cleansing Products Market can be segmented based on product, application, distribution channel, end-use and region. Based on product, the Global Interdental Cleansing Products Market is segmented into interdental brushes, toothpicks, dental floss and others. Here, the toothpicks segment holds a dominant position in the Global Interdental Cleansing Products Market due to its huge availability at a low price. However, interdental brushes are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.09% in the coming years due to technological advancements in the healthcare industry and increasing purchasing power of consumers. According to the application segment, dental caries hold the dominant position owing to its global prevalence. However, interdental products are mostly used for prevention than cure. Removal of plaque, which is a root cause of oral care diseases, is the primary function of interdental products. The dominant distribution channel is pharmacies and the end-use is common among the dental clinics.



Major companies operating in the Global Interdental Cleansing Products Market include The Procter & Gamble Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lion Corporation, Venture Life Group Plc, TePe Munhygienprodukter AB, Dentalpro Co.,Ltd., Piksters, SangA E-clean Co., Ltd., Curaden AG, M+C Schiffer GmbH, Tandex A/S, TRISA AG, Sunstar Americas Inc, among others. The interdental products manufacturing companies are focusing on providing new and innovative products that make interdental cleansing products more attractive and easier to handle.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Interdental Cleansing Products Market.

To estimate and forecast the Global Interdental Cleansing Products Market based on product, distribution channel and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Interdental Cleansing Products Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in the Global Interdental Cleansing Products Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Interdental Cleansing Products Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Interdental Cleansing Products Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Global Interdental Cleansing Products Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product (Interdental Brushes, Toothpics, Dental Floss, Others)

5.2.2. By Application (Dental Caries (Tooth Decay), Gingivitis, Periodontitis (Gum Disease), Oral Cancer and Others)

5.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Pharmacy/ Drug Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online Retail Stores, Others)

5.2.4. By End Use (Dental Clinics, Hospitals and Home care settings)

5.2.5. By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, MEA)

5.2.6. By Company



6. Europe Interdental Cleansing Products Market Outlook



7. North America Interdental Cleansing Products Market Outlook



8. Asia Pacific Interdental Cleansing Products Market Outlook

9. South America Interdental Cleansing Products Market Outlook

10. Middle East and Africa Interdental Cleansing Products Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition outlook

13.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

13.2.1. The Procter & Gamble Company

13.2.2. Colgate-Palmolive Company

13.2.3. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

13.2.4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.2.5. Lion Corporation

13.2.6. Venture Life Group Plc

13.2.7. TePe Munhygienprodukter AB

13.2.8. Dentalpro Co.Ltd.

13.2.9. Piksters

13.2.10. SangA E-clean Co., Ltd.

13.2.11. Curaden AG

13.2.12. M+C Schiffer GmbH

13.2.13. Tandex A/S

13.2.14. TRISA AG

13.2.15. Sunstar Americas Inc.



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hkqi4y,