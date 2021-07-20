Crestline Appointed Management of The Residence Inn by Marriott Steamboat Springs, Colorado

FAIRFAX, Va., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today that it has been selected to manage the newly built 110-guest suite Residence Inn by Marriott Steamboat Springs in Colorado. The new hotel is located less than one mile from the Steamboat ski area and is on the free local bus route to the slopes. It is also convenient to the downtown area with its large array of dining and quaint boutiques. The four-story hotel offers spacious studio, one and two-bedroom suites with ample storage space for sporting gear. It can also accommodate group gatherings in a 621 square foot meeting room.



Each of the Residence Inn Steamboat Springs guest suites includes a fully equipped kitchen, living room, sleeper sofa, king-sized bed, and free Wi-Fi. The hotel is pet friendly and the all-suite property features complimentary amenities like ski and bike storage, a 24-hour fitness center, and daily breakfast. The full-service bar is open for cocktails and local craft beer. Guests are also welcome to grill in the outdoor BBQ area, enjoy the heated outdoor pool and hot tub, which are open year-round, or warm up near the cozy fire pit with complimentary s'mores.

"Steamboat Springs is recognized as one of the premier skiing and outdoor adventure destinations and it is a pleasure to bring Crestline's warm service and hospitality to this beautiful location,” said James Carroll, President & CEO of Crestline. “As vacation travel continues to resume, we are ready to welcome guests with personal attention and comfort,” added Carroll.

The Residence Inn Steamboat Springs is located at 1480 Pine Grove Road, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487. It is 26 miles from Yampa Valley Regional Airport (HDN) and 178 miles from Denver International Airport (DEN). Guests can contract airport shuttle service from both airports. For more information and reservations, call 970-879-1298 or visit online at www.marriott.com.

Download Image: https://bit.ly/3xTDhu6

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 125 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 18,300 rooms in 28 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Crestline Hotels & Resorts received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2020 Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark of customers’ satisfaction with their hotel stay. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

Important Notice:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact:

Gayle MacIntyre

Global Ink Communications

gbmacintyre1@gmail.com

404-643-8222