Enablon Recognized Twice – including for Top Product of the Year – in 2021 Environment + Energy Leader Awards

CHICAGO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s twice the honor: Enablon, a leading global provider of software solutions for Integrated Risk, Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) and Operational Risk Management, today announces that it has won two awards from Environment + Energy Leader. The company received honors for Top Product of the Year for its Enablon Vision Platform as well as Top Project of the Year for its ESG metrics solution – a joint development with EY.



The Environment + Energy Leader Awards commemorate the most successful and innovative products in the energy, environmental and sustainability industries. Enablon earned the Product of the Year and Project of the Year distinctions for the company’s relentless pursuit of helping customers operate responsibly, productively and safely through all-inclusive, customizable software solutions. With Enablon, organizations have all the data and tools needed to manage their environmental, safety and health risks.

Top Product of the Year: Enablon Vision Platform

The Enablon Vision Platform brings together EHS, Risk and Operations in a single user interface, providing operations and risk personnel greater insight and visibility into key business functions.

“Every day, we help our customers create a responsible, productive and safe world by breaking down silos across organizations, so that customers can identify, fine-tune and achieve their environmental management goals,” said Laurent Dechaux, VP and Managing Director at Wolters Kluwer Enablon. “Our Enablon Vision Platform not only allows organizations to manage environmental performance, but also to manage the health and safety of their workers and assets in one streamlined SaaS-enabled solution.”

Top Project of the Year: EY’s and Enablon’s ESG Metrics Solution

Built on the Enablon cloud platform, Enablon and EY’s joint ESG risk management and reporting solution helps provide organizations with end-to-end management and centralized reporting of critical data. The solution aligns with a variety of the most relevant sustainability standards and frameworks and is designed to provide advanced ESG management. This enables users to manage, track and report ESG data and strategies in one centralized tool.

Presentation Title: Unravel the ESG thread: How to use innovative solutions to assist in your ESG journey Presenters: • Océane Rabillon, Product Manager – Sustainability & ESG, Wolters Kluwer Enablon • Bryn Pittinger, Manager, Ernst & Young LLP

10:30 a.m. ET

Enablon’s clients include major global corporations in industries such as oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, manufacturing, consumer goods, and more. For more information, visit www.enablon.com.

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards

For nearly a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award winners are truly buzz-worthy, and companies that sport a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge are known to be the best of the best. When other companies are seeking a sustainability or energy management solution, they know that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a significant group of products, vetted by experts, to peruse for help in making their decisions. Project of the Year Award winners are known to illustrate how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully help other companies improve the bottom line.

About Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business

Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business, is the world’s leading provider of integrated software solutions for risk and compliance; engineering and operations; environment, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) and sustainability. We help create a better world by making organizations responsible, productive and safe through innovative technology. Hundreds of industry-leading enterprises and millions of users worldwide rely on our solutions to minimize risks, increase worker safety, prevent incidents from happening, achieve regulatory compliance and reduce environmental impact. For more information, visit www.enablon.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

