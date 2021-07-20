Global Air Filtration Media Market Outlook Report 2021-2028: Focus on Pollution Control is Anticipated to Drive Demand

Dublin, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Filtration Media Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global air filtration media market is anticipated to grow in upcoming years by registering a CAGR of around 7% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The market is estimated to cross USD 6,900 Million in 2028.

The growth in urbanization along with economic development which has furthered the demand for industrial air filters due to decreased air quality and increase in air pollution is among major indicators driving the market growth. The focus to control pollution is anticipated to drive the demand for air filters.

Moreover, the rise in stringent standards and regulations for health and safety related to limiting harmful emissions from various end-users such as commercial, residential, and industrial is also contributing to the market growth. However, high cost pertaining to air filters and ozone emissions through these filters are some of the limiting factors that might negatively affect the market growth.



In terms of market segmentation, the global air filtration media market is segmented by filter type, media type, reusability, grade, application, providers, end-user and by region. The market is segmented by filter type into activated carbon, non-woven fabrics, electrostatic filter, fiberglass, and others. Among these segments, the activated carbon segment is estimated to account for highest share throughout the forecast period, and in 2021, this segment is estimated to attain around 45% of the market share.



Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, out of which, the market in Asia Pacific is estimated to hold highest stance throughout the forecast period and garner around USD 2,9oo Million in 2028.

On the other hand, the market in North America is witnessing growth on the back of increasing vehicle production in the last one decade which has further resulted in air pollution. The N.A. market is estimated to cross market value of around USD 1,120 Million in 2021.



Some of the leading market players in the global air filtration media market are Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., Cabot Corporation, Donaldson Company, 3M Company, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Lydall, Inc., and others.



Key Topics Covered:



Global Air Filtration Media Market



1. Market Definition

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary- Global Air Filtration Media Market



4. Analysis of Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Trends



5. Impact of COVID-19 on the Air Filtration Media Market



6. Global Air Filtration Media Market Outlook

6.1 Global Air Filtration Media Market Segmentation Analysis 2019-2028

6.1.1 By Filter Type, 2019-2028F (in USD Million)

6.1.2 By Media Type, 2019-2028F (in USD Million)

6.1.3 By Reusability, 2019-2028F (in USD Million)

6.1.4 By Grade, 2019-2028F (in USD Million)

6.1.5 By Application, 2019-2028F (in USD Million)

6.1.6 By Providers, 2019-2028F (in USD Million)

6.1.7 By End-User, 2019-2028F (in USD Million)

6.1.8 By Region, 2019-2028F (in USD Million)

6.1.8.1.1 North America, 2019-2028F (in USD Million)

6.1.8.1.2 Europe, 2019-2028F (in USD Million)

6.1.8.1.3 Asia Pacific, 2019-2028F (in USD Million)

6.1.8.1.4 Latin America, 2019-2028F (in USD Million)

6.1.8.1.5 Middle East & Africa, 2019-2028F (in USD Million)



7. North America Air Filtration Media Market Outlook



8. Europe Air Filtration Media Market Outlook



9. Asia Pacific Air Filtration Media Market Outlook



10. Latin America Air Filtration Media Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Air Filtration Media Market Outlook



12. Competitive Structure

12.1 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

12.2 Cabot Corporation

12.3 Donaldson Company, Inc.

12.4 3M Company

12.5 Calgon Carbon Corporation

12.6 Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG

12.7 Ahlstrom-Munksjo

12.8 Lydall, Inc.

12.9 Camfil AB

12.10 Toyobo Co., Ltd.

12.11 Aim Nonwovens and Interiors Private Limited

12.12 IREMA

12.13 Johns Manville

12.14 Glatfelter Corporation

12.15 Sandler AG

12.16 Toray Industries

12.17 Superior Felt and Filtration, LLC

12.18 Elta Group Ltd

12.19 Hollingsworth & Vose

12.20 Permatron Corporation

12.21 Porvair Filtration Group

12.22 Air filters, Inc.

12.23 Clean & Science Co., Ltd

12.24 Innovatec

