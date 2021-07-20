Russian Log Export Ban in 2022 - China will be Forced to Explore New Supply Regions

Dublin, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Russian Log Export Ban in 2022 - Implications to the Global Forest Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Russia has been a leading log exporter for decades and this may come to an end in 2022.
A proposed export ban will have immediate impact on global trade flows of logs and lumber. China will be forced to explore new supply regions. Russia will strive to process the logs domestically into lumber and other forest products. This Focus Report highlights Russia's major trade partners and the likely changes in global forest products trade as a consequence of the Russian log export ban.
Questions the report helps answer
- What trade will be impacted by the ban?
- How will the ban impact log markets in China and Finland?
- What secondary impacts could this have on global log markets?
- What opportunities does the ban create for log and lumber exporters in other regions?
- How is the Russian forest industry likely to respond?
- Who is likely to invest in the Russian wood processing industry, what are the key hurdles?
Who the report is most relevant for
- Buyers/consumers of Russian logs
- Log exporters in Europe, North America and Oceania
- Forest industries in China and Finland
- Lumber manufacturers exporting to China
- Timberland investors in North America and Oceania
- Investors in Russian wood processing
- Analysts, consultants, financial institutions and industry associations
What you get:
- 60-page report in easy-to read slide format
- One of authors available for 45 min interview
- Access to ppt slides can be discussed
Key Topics Covered:
1. Importance of Russian log exports
- Share of global resource and harvest
- Potential to expand harvest
- Sawlog and pulpwood prices
- Log exports
2. Proposed export ban
- Details of the proposed ban
- Impact of past export restrictions
- Strategy for the development of the timber industry
- Reactions to the proposed ban
3. Likely impact on China and Finland
- Current imports to China and Finland from Russia
- Impact on China log supply
- Impact on Finland log supply
4. Implications for Russian forest industries
- Overview of likely impact of ban on Russian industry
- Impact on wood prices in Russia
- Likely responses from Russian forest industries
- Russian investment targets and progress
- Potential investors and hurdles
- Implications for illegal logging
5. Potential repercussions for global markets
- Overview of possible impacts on global markets
- Softwood log trade flows
- Softwood log supply potential in key export regions
- Hardwood log imports to China
- Softwood lumber trade flows and outlook
- Potential for Russian wood processing
