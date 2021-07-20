Russian Log Export Ban in 2022 - China will be Forced to Explore New Supply Regions

Dublin, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Russian Log Export Ban in 2022 - Implications to the Global Forest Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Russia has been a leading log exporter for decades and this may come to an end in 2022.

A proposed export ban will have immediate impact on global trade flows of logs and lumber. China will be forced to explore new supply regions. Russia will strive to process the logs domestically into lumber and other forest products. This Focus Report highlights Russia's major trade partners and the likely changes in global forest products trade as a consequence of the Russian log export ban.

Questions the report helps answer

What trade will be impacted by the ban?

How will the ban impact log markets in China and Finland?

What secondary impacts could this have on global log markets?

What opportunities does the ban create for log and lumber exporters in other regions?

How is the Russian forest industry likely to respond?

Who is likely to invest in the Russian wood processing industry, what are the key hurdles?

Who the report is most relevant for

Buyers/consumers of Russian logs

Log exporters in Europe, North America and Oceania

Forest industries in China and Finland

Lumber manufacturers exporting to China

Timberland investors in North America and Oceania

Investors in Russian wood processing

Analysts, consultants, financial institutions and industry associations

Key Topics Covered:

1. Importance of Russian log exports

Share of global resource and harvest

Potential to expand harvest

Sawlog and pulpwood prices

Log exports

2. Proposed export ban

Details of the proposed ban

Impact of past export restrictions

Strategy for the development of the timber industry

Reactions to the proposed ban

3. Likely impact on China and Finland

Current imports to China and Finland from Russia

Impact on China log supply

Impact on Finland log supply

4. Implications for Russian forest industries

Overview of likely impact of ban on Russian industry

Impact on wood prices in Russia

Likely responses from Russian forest industries

Russian investment targets and progress

Potential investors and hurdles

Implications for illegal logging

5. Potential repercussions for global markets

Overview of possible impacts on global markets

Softwood log trade flows

Softwood log supply potential in key export regions

Hardwood log imports to China

Softwood lumber trade flows and outlook

Potential for Russian wood processing

