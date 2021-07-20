New York, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pulse Oximeter Market, By Product Type, By Sensor Type, By Patient Type, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06105539/?utm_source=GNW



The global pulse oximeter market stood at USD2576.07 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.68%, during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of various diseases such as sleep apnea, heart failures, allergic reactions, among others. Basically, pulse oximeter is an electronic device which is used to monitor oxygen concentration in blood and pulse rate in diseases which cause hypoxemia, choking, suffocation, among others. Additionally, sudden outbreak and spread of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe has significantly increased the demand for pulse oximeters. COVID-19 is a respiratory disease which requires continuous oxygen monitoring since the oxygen concentration in blood significantly reduces in COVID-19 patients, thereby increasing the demand for pulse oximeters. Additionally, growing prevalence of target diseases like asthma hyperlipidemia, hypertension, diabetes, etc. in recent years, has increased the need for monitoring devices to be made available to not only the end users but also the patients for an early diagnosis and effective consultations with the doctors, thus supporting the positive growth of the market in the forecast period.

Global pulse oximeter market is segmented by product type, sensor type, patient type end user, company and regional distribution.Based on product type the market is further fragmented into fingertip oximeter, handheld oximeter, and others.



Fingertip oximeter dominated the market in 2020 with a share of 57.38% and is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period as they are easy to use and light weight. Advanced technologies like smart phone device connections, better user-interface, extensive memory, alarm systems, and bluetooth connection enabled devices are driving the growth of the market in upcoming five years.

Based on the patient type the market is further fragmented into adult, pediatric, neonatal. Adult population of 18 years and above held the largest market share of 53.47% in 2020, which can be ascribed to rise in adoption of oximeters during COVID_ 19 pandemic, rising prevalence of respiratory diseases in geriatric population and increasing demand for homecare monitoring.

Some of the major competitors in the market are Medtronic Plc. (Covidien), GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo corporation, Becton, Dickinson, and Company (CareFusion Corp.), CAS Medical Systems, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Opto Circuits India Ltd., Nonin Medical, Inc., Welch Allyn, Inc. (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.), OSI Systems, Inc. (Spacelabs Healthcare), Omron Healthcare, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Meditech Equipment Co., among others. The companies are focusing on extensive research and development activities to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include formation of alliances and partnerships. For instance, in 2021, Nonin Medical launched two new disposable products, a single-use wristband and a sensor for use with Nonin’s WristOx2 3150 wrist-worn pulse oximeter (SpO2). Also, in 2020, Masimo and Royal Philips reinforced their partnership, whereby Philips will integrate additional Masimo measurement technologies into select IntelliVue MX-series multiparameter monitors to help clinicians assess cerebral oximetry and ventilation status.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global pulse oximeter market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



