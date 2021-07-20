Worldwide Energy Drink Industry to 2026 - Growing Popularity Among Consumers for Energy Drinks is Driving the Market

Dublin, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Energy Drink Market, By Product Type (Non-Organic & Organic), By Target Customer (Adults, Teenagers & Geriatric Population), By Distribution Channel (Store-Based & Non-Store Based), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Energy Drink Market was valued at USD56.67 billion in 2026F and is expected to grow at an increasing CAGR of over 7.24% during the forecast period. The Global Energy Drink Market is driven by the increasing population and the demand of people towards flavored and energy-boosting drinks. Additionally, growing popularity among consumers for energy drinks, and surging disposable income of consumers are expected to elevate the demand for energy drinks thereby driving the market growth through 2026F. Owing to rising customer health consciousness and hectic lifestyle, the industry is expected to experience fast growth. The main purpose of these drinks is to provide instantaneous energy, along with psychological and physical stimulation. In addition, taurine, another key component, is vital for the upkeeping of cardiovascular function and the skeletal muscle. The market for energy drinks is driven by rising health awareness and engaged routine coupled with growing customer knowledge about the fitness benefits of the energy drink.



Energy drink consumption is increasing, particularly among young adults and athletes. These drinks contain large doses of caffeine and other legal stimulants. Energy drinks first appeared in Asia and Europe in the 1960s; however, after the introduction of Red Bull in Austria in 1987 and U.S. in 1997, the trend towards aggressive marketing of these energy drinks has grown tremendously.



The Global Energy Drink Market is segmented into product type, target customer, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market is further bifurcated into a non-organic and organic energy drink. Out of which, the non-organic energy drink segment holds the majority of share with 72.57% in 2020. This is mainly due to the high initial market penetration. At the same time, the organic energy drink segment is expected to be the fastest-growing product type as consumers are attracted towards organic energy drinks, including fresh fruit extract that comes in several variants. The organic energy drink has low sugar or sugar-free component for the adult people, keeping in mind problems like diabetes, etc. Growing consumer trend towards the value of organic beverages in their dietary habits has had a positive effect on the industry's demand for the segment.



Based on target customers, the Global Energy Drink Market is categorized into adults, teenagers, and geriatric populations. Among these, the 'adults' segment accounted for the largest target consumer segment with a market share of 56.39% in 2020, as there is a growing population of athletes and corporates that consume these products for extra energy to increase their performance. This is expected to contribute to the growth of these products in the future. The 'Teenager' category has been projected to observe moderate growth and penetration in the Global Energy Drink Market.



The major players operating in the Global Energy Drink Market are Red Bull, Pepsi Co, (Gatorade) Nestle S.A. (Milo), Monster Beverage Corporation, The Coca Cola Company (Powerade), Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (Lucozade, V energy), Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. (Venom, Xyigence Energy), AriZona Beverages USA (Rx Energy), Campbell Soup Company (V8 Energy), National Beverage Corp. and others. Major companies are developing advanced techniques and launching new low-sugar, fruit base energy drink to stay competitive in the market.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Energy Drink Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Energy Drink Market from 2021E to 2026F and growth rate until 2026F.

To classify and forecast the Global Energy Drink Market based on the product type, target customer, distribution channel, and regional distribution.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Energy Drink Market.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the global energy drink market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Energy Drink Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Energy Drink Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Energy Drink Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Energy Drink Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions



6. Global Energy Drink Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Non-Organic, Organic)

6.2.2. By Target Customer (Adults, Teenagers, Geriatric Population)

6.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store based)

6.2.4. By Region

6.2.5. By Company (2020)

6.3. Market Map



7. North America Energy Drink Market Outlook



8. Europe Energy Drink Market Outlook

9. Asia- Pacific Energy Drink Market Outlook



10. South America Energy Drink Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Energy Drink Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Red Bull GmbH

14.2. Pepsi Co

14.3. Nestle S.A.

14.4. Monster Beverage Corporation

14.5. The Coca Cola Company

14.6. Suntory Beverage & Food Limited.

14.7. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

14.8. AriZona Beverages USA

14.9. Campbell Soup Company

14.10. National Beverage Corp.



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

