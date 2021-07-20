Worldwide Pulse Oximeter Industry to 2027 - Key Drivers and Challenges

Dublin, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pulse Oximeter Market, By Product Type (Fingertip, Handheld and Others), By Sensor Type (Reusable v/s Disposable), By Patient Type (Adult, Pediatric, Neonatal), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Pulse Oximeter Market stood at $2576.07 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.68%, during the forecast period.

This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of various diseases such as sleep apnea, heart failures, allergic reactions, among others. Basically, pulse oximeter is an electronic device which is used to monitor oxygen concentration in blood and pulse rate in diseases which cause hypoxemia, choking, suffocation, among others. Additionally, sudden outbreak and spread of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe has significantly increased the demand for pulse oximeters. COVID-19 is a respiratory disease which requires continuous oxygen monitoring since the oxygen concentration in blood significantly reduces in COVID-19 patients, thereby increasing the demand for pulse oximeters. Additionally, growing prevalence of target diseases like asthma hyperlipidemia, hypertension, diabetes, etc. in recent years, has increased the need for monitoring devices to be made available to not only the end-users but also the patients for an early diagnosis and effective consultations with the doctors, thus supporting the positive growth of the market in the forecast period.



The Global Pulse Oximeter Market is segmented by product type, sensor type, patient type end-user, company and regional distribution. Based on product type the market is further fragmented into fingertip oximeter, handheld oximeter, and others. Fingertip oximeter dominated the market in 2020 with a share of 57.38% and is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period as they are easy to use and light weight. Advanced technologies like smart phone device connections, better user-interface, extensive memory, alarm systems, and bluetooth connection enabled devices are driving the growth of the market in upcoming five years.



Based on the patient type the market is further fragmented into adult, pediatric, neonatal. Adult population of 18 years and above held the largest market share of 53.47% in 2020, which can be ascribed to rise in adoption of oximeters during COVID_ 19 pandemic, rising prevalence of respiratory diseases in geriatric population and increasing demand for homecare monitoring.



Some of the major competitors in the market are Medtronic Plc. (Covidien), GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo corporation, Becton, Dickinson, and Company (CareFusion Corp.), CAS Medical Systems, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Opto Circuits India Ltd., Nonin Medical, Inc., Welch Allyn, Inc. (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.), OSI Systems, Inc. (Spacelabs Healthcare), Omron Healthcare, Inc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Meditech Equipment Co., among others. The companies are focusing on extensive research and development activities to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include formation of alliances and partnerships. For instance, in 2021, Nonin Medical launched two new disposable products, a single-use wristband and a sensor for use with Nonin's WristOx2 3150 wrist-worn pulse oximeter (SpO2). Also, in 2020, Masimo and Royal Philips reinforced their partnership, whereby Philips will integrate additional Masimo measurement technologies into select IntelliVue MX-series multiparameter monitors to help clinicians assess cerebral oximetry and ventilation status.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Pulse Oximeter Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Pulse Oximeter Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Pulse Oximeter Market based on product type, sensor type, end-user, company, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Pulse Oximeter Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Pulse Oximeter Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Pulse Oximeter Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Pulse Oximeter Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Pulse Oximeter Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Pulse Oximeter Market



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Factors Affecting Purchase Decision

4.3. Vendor Satisfaction Analysis



5. Executive Summary



6. Global Pulse Oximeter Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Fingertip, Handheld, Others)

6.2.2. By Sensor Type (Reusable v/s Disposable)

6.2.3. By Patient Type (Adults, Pediatric, Neonatal)

6.2.4. By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare, Others)

6.2.5. By Company (2020)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. North America Pulse Oximeter Market Outlook



8. Europe Pulse Oximeter Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Pulse Oximeter Market Outlook



10. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Pulse Oximeter Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Medtronic Plc. (Covidien)

14.2. GE Healthcare Inc.

14.3. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

14.4. Masimo Corporation

14.5. Becton, Dickinson, and Company (CareFusion Corp.)

14.6. CAS Medical Systems, Inc.

14.7. Nihon Kohden Corporation

14.8. Opto Circuits India Ltd.

14.9. Nonin Medical, Inc.

14.10. Welch Allyn, Inc. (Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.)

14.11. OSI Systems, Inc. (Spacelabs Healthcare)

14.12. Omron Corporation

14.13. Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

14.14. Meditech Equipment Co



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r4sti4